Total incidents: 132
Tickets: 10; warnings 51
Medical calls: 4
Alarms: 9
Arrests: 3
Feb. 2 at 2:15 a.m., after a traffic stop on South Main Street, police charged Nichole Weeks, 23, of Barre with driving under the influence, first offense. Weeks had a blood-alcohol level of 0.132, police said.
Feb. 2 at 8:49 a.m., someone found a child’s ski and brought it to the Public Safety Building; the ski was later returned to its owner.
Feb. 2 at 2:18 p.m., no emergency found following a 911 hang-up call on Mountain Road.
Feb. 2 at 3:11 p.m., complaint of an erratic driver on Barrows Road.
Feb. 2 at 4:08 p.m., police checked on the well-being of someone on South Main Street. The person was fine.
Feb. 3 at 10:19 a.m., lost dog reported on Robinson Springs Road.
Feb. 3 at 12:05 p.m., minor injuries but no trip to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Moscow and Waterbury roads. One driver received a warning for following too closely.
Feb. 3 at 4:28 p.m., alarm on Inspiration Lane.
Feb. 3 at 9:58 p.m., after a traffic stop on Mountain Road, police charged Timothy Lyons, 26, of Hardwick with driving under the influence of drugs. Lyons refused to provide a blood sample, police said.
Feb. 4 at 1:01 a.m., ticket issued for parking overnight on Main Street.
Feb. 4 at 1:20 a.m., police asked a loud person on South Main Street to keep it down; no additional complaints.
Feb. 4 at 8:25 a.m., no injuries following a minor crash in a parking lot on Mountain Road.
Feb. 4 at 9 a.m., alarm on Shaw Hill Road.
Feb. 4 at 10:52 a.m., alarm on Alpine View Road.
Feb. 4 at 12:32 p.m., dog reported lost in Sunset Rock Park.
Feb. 4 at 4:55 p.m., driver damaged a tire after driving over debris in the middle of Pucker Street.
Feb. 4 at 5:16 p.m., no emergency found following a 911 call from a Mountain Road location.
Feb. 4 at 6:28 p.m., alarm on Nosedive Drive.
Feb. 5 at 1:34 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
Feb. 5 at 2:49 a.m., overnight parking ticket for vehicle on Park Street.
Feb. 5 at 8:20 a.m., medical call on Taber Hill Road.
Feb. 5 at 10:39 a.m., medical call on Elmore Mountain Road.
Feb. 5 at 10:41 a.m., a woman entered a store on South Main Street and asked the clerk a question; when the clerk did not know the answer, the woman began to swear at the clerk. The woman left before police arrived.
Feb. 5 at 10:42 a.m., in the span of five minutes there were alarms on Inspiration Lane and Notchbrook Road.
Feb. 5 at 10:50 a.m., police warned someone for driving erratically on Waterbury Road.
Feb. 5 at 11:19 a.m., medical call on Mountain Road.
Feb. 5 at 2:33 p.m., cell phone found on Main Street.
Feb. 5 at 3:25 p.m., warning issued for erratic driving on South Main Street.
Feb. 5 at 9:38 p.m., medical call on Barnes Hill Road.
Feb. 6 at 8:40 a.m., report of a chocolate lab on Mountain Road. No dog found.
Feb. 6 at 3:29 p.m., police called a tow truck for a vehicle that slid off Barrows Road.
Feb. 6 at 8:30 p.m., compliant from someone on Cottage Club Road that an employee refused to return a vehicle; police said it’s a civil matter at this time.
Feb. 6 at 8:49 p.m., complaint of loud music coming from a vehicle on South Main Street; the driver shut off the music and went inside.
Feb. 7 at 3:29 a.m., overnight parking tickets issued on Depot and Main streets.
Feb. 7 at 8 a.m., alarm on Luce Hill Road.
Feb. 7 at 9:25 a.m., ice and heavy snow resulted in numerous crashes throughout the day, beginning with a slide-off with no injuries on Edson Hill Road.
Feb. 7 at 10:40 a.m., no injuries following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mountain and Luce Hill roads.
Feb. 7 at 11:43 a.m., parking lot fender-bender on Pucker Street.
Feb. 7 at 12:46 p.m., another two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mountain and Luce Hill roads; no injuries.
Feb. 7 at 1:22 p.m., workers with the Agency of Transportation removed a fallen tree that was blocking one of the lanes on Route 108 near Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Feb. 7 at 1:27 p.m., no injuries following yet-another two-vehicle crash on Mountain Road.
Feb. 7 at 1:44 p.m., police responded to a stuck vehicle on Mountain Road.
Feb. 7 at 1:48 p.m., two delivery vehicles on Maple Street were causing a traffic hazard; the drivers moved the vehicles.
Feb. 7 at 1:50 p.m., police closed Mountain Road between Notchbrook Road and Stowe Mountain Resort for about 25 minutes to allow plow trucks to clear the snow; numerous vehicles stuck.
Feb. 7 at 1:52 p.m., vehicle stuck on Pucker Street.
Feb. 7 at 4:50 p.m., two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main and Park streets; no injuries, but one driver received a warning for failing to yield while making a left turn.
Feb. 7 at 5:26 p.m., caller complained of someone driving slowly on Waterbury Road; driving slowly during a storm is perfectly appropriate.
Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m., police offered traffic control while a tour bus was towed out of the parking lot of the Northern Lights Lodge and onto Mountain Road.
Feb. 7 at 6:39 p.m., police received a report of a vehicle off the side of Pucker Street, but the vehicle was gone upon arrival.
Feb. 7 at 6:52 p.m., tow truck called for vehicle off the side of Waterbury Road.
Feb. 7 at 6:55 p.m., vehicle stuck in a snowbank on Pucker Street was later removed.
Feb. 7 at 6:57 p.m., a tour bus was stuck on Mountain Road and obstructing traffic; tow truck removed the bus.
Feb. 7 at 7:52 p.m., noise complaint from Main Street resident was resolved while the caller was on the phone with police.
Feb. 7 at 8:05 p.m., Stowe Electric responded to the intersection of Mountain and Birch Hill roads to deal with some low-hanging power lines.
Feb. 7 at 8:36 p.m., police mediated a neighborly dispute regarding snow plowing on Fox Hill Road.
Feb. 7 at 9:45 p.m., assisted state police with a vehicle off the road at the intersection of Black Bear Run and Waterbury Road.
Feb. 7 at 11:37 p.m., provided traffic control while Stowe Electric cut down a tree at the intersection of Edson Hill and Mountain roads.
Feb. 8 at 12:57 a.m., police spoke with a group of people walking in the middle of Mountain Road and suggested they use the sidewalk.
Feb. 8 at 5:13 a.m., tow truck removed a vehicle parked on the sidewalk on South Main Street.
Feb. 8 at 7:13 a.m., driver received a warning for driving too fast for conditions after sliding off Waterbury Road.
Feb. 8 at 9:19 a.m., another driver receives a warning for driving too fast after sliding off Pucker Street.
Feb. 8 at 9:37 a.m., another driver slid off Waterbury Road.
Feb. 8 at 9:40 a.m., no injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Waterbury Road; one driver received a warning for following too closely.
Feb. 8 at 10:18 a.m., caller on Mansfield View Road complained his or her vehicle was scratched.
Feb. 8 at 10:53 a.m., report of a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Black Bear Run and Waterbury Road, but the vehicle was gone when police arrived.
Feb. 8 at 11:06 a.m., lost wallet reported on Mountain Road.
Feb. 8 at 11:13 a.m., provided traffic control while a tow truck removed a disabled vehicle on Main Street.
Feb. 8 at 11:14 a.m., two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Moscow and Waterbury roads.
Feb. 8 at 4:32 p.m., after a traffic stop on Mountain Road, police charged Laura Ann L’heureux, 34, of Chicopee, Mass., with driving under the influence, first offense. No breath sample provided.
Feb. 8 at 4:37 p.m., police responded to a report of four intoxicated and unruly men at the Mansfield Base. Police made sure they had a sober driver and ensured they left the area.
Feb. 8 at 5:34 p.m., three-vehicle crash on Mountain Road. No injuries, but one driver received a warning for following too closely.
Feb. 8 at 5:35 p.m., a truck parked on School Street was causing a traffic hazard, so police asked the driver to move it.
Feb. 8 at 5:54 p.m., vehicle slid off West Hill Road.
Feb. 8 at 8 p.m., parking lot fender-bender on Mountain Road.
Feb. 8 at 9:30 p.m., report of an intoxicated man at Snowflake Mountain Resort and Spa; he was gone when police arrived.
Feb. 8 at 9:34 p.m., complaint of erratic driver on South Main Street.
Feb. 8 at 10:15 p.m., police checked on a disabled vehicle on Cape Cod Road.
Feb. 8 at 10:29 p.m., alarm on Horizons Lane.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.