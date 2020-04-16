Total incidents: 42
Tickets: 0; warnings: 0
Medical calls: 0
Alarms: 7
Arrests: 1
April 4 at 7:34 p.m., medical call on South Main Street.
April 4 at 9:21 p.m., alarm on North Hill Road.
April 5 at 7:48 a.m., lost credit card on Main Street.
April 5 at 9:39 a.m., police will contact the owner of a vehicle who parked at the base of Stowe Mountain Resort to go skiing; uphill access to the mountain has been banned.
April 5 at 2:15 p.m., two kids were playing lacrosse near Barrows Road at a safe distance.
April 5 at 2:49 p.m., people were hanging out near Sushi Yoshi and they, too, were at a safe distance from one another.
April 5 at 4:14 p.m., police caught up with a person reported as a bad driver, but there was no problem.
April 5 at 9:22 p.m., a person on Worcester Loop called 911 and hung up. No emergency.
April 5 at 10 p.m., police answered questions about out-of-state travel and social distancing.
April 6 at 3:03 a.m., alarm on Bedell Farm Road.
April 6 at 8:58 a.m., complaint about landscapers at a property on Mountain Road, in violation of coronavirus work restrictions, but police didn’t see any workers.
April 6 at 9:18 a.m., another complaint about landscapers, this time at a Pucker Street property, but police didn’t find any work happening.
April 6 at 9:39 a.m., police called the owner of cows loitering on Pucker Street.
April 6 at 10:01 a.m., a landlord argued with a tenant who wasn’t observing the stay-at-home order at Park Place apartments.
April 6 at 4:58 p.m., a person tried to get into a Stowe High School Google chatroom, but failed. Police couldn’t gather enough information to track the intruder.
April 7 at 7:42 a.m., a garbage truck snagged electrical wires on Main Street and pulled them down. Traffic was detoured while Stowe Electric repaired the damage.
April 7 at 1:49 p.m., two homeowners argued over their shared property line.
April 8 at 1:47 a.m., police found an open door or window at Stowe Family Practice and closed it.
April 8 at 10:17 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
April 8 at 1:43 p.m., a person reported Mac’s Market employees weren’t wearing face masks, and police took note.
April 8 at 2:24 p.m., a suspicious vehicle reported on Alpine View Road was gone when police arrived.
April 8 at 5:15 p.m., “KKK” was spray-painted on a pickup truck owned by PC Construction of South Burlington. Police are unsure whether the vandalism happened in Stowe.
April 8 at 6:35 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on West Hill Road and charged Michael Sylvester Jr., 31, of Morrisville with driving after criminal license suspension.
April 8 at 7:08 p.m., there was an argument on Mountain Haus Drive, but police didn’t have to respond.
April 8 at 11:11 p.m., “TRUMP” was spray-painted on a utility pole on Moss Glenn Falls Road. Police notified Stowe Electric was told.
April 9 at 6:43 p.m., alarm on Mill Lane.
April 9 at 10:39 p.m., alarm on Mansfield Base.
April 10 at 8:37 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
April 10 at 12:45 p.m., caller reported a business on South Main Street was open; police found no problems.
April 10 at 12:51 p.m., a driver threatened to shoot another over tailgating. Police do not have a description of the car or threat maker.
April 10 at 1:39 p.m., alarm on Mountain road.
April 10 at 3:10 p.m., police couldn’t find the owner of a vehicle parked on a private Mountain Road property.
April 11 at 3:41 a.m., police are investigating a burglary at the Stowe Jolley store on South Main Street. Police did not provide more information.
April 11 at 8:54 a.m., alarm on Holt Lane.
April 11 at 11:33 a.m., a caller reported two suspicious men were hiking on private property, but police found they had the owner’s permission.
April 11 at 7:49 p.m., a person on Emerson Hill Road called 911 and hung up. No emergency.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.