Total incidents: 38
Tickets: 3; warnings: 4
Medical calls: 0
Alarms: 6
Arrests: 1
April 26 at 1:45 p.m., Stowe police helped Morristown police at a domestic dispute on 1st Street in Morristown.
April 27 at 2:08 a.m., Stowe police responded to an alarm on Sterling Valley Road in Morristown. No emergency.
April 27 at 9:02 a.m., a person left the Stowe Transfer Station on Dump Road without paying. The employee at the station didn’t recognize the dumper.
April 28 at 4:19 a.m., alarm at Front Four Rental and Repair at Mansfield Base.
April 28 at 8:50 a.m., police told a caller complaining about construction noise in a building on South Main Street to talk to his or her landlord.
April 28 10:51 a.m., complaint about a driver not stopping at a stop sign.
April 28 at 11:38 a.m., police charged Anna Mashtare, 19, of Hyde Park with identity theft, illegal possession of a credit card and six counts of fraud. Police allege Mashtare misused a credit card owned by her employer.
April 28 1:42 p.m., report of a person camping near Ranch Camp on Ranch Brook Road.
April 29 at 4:22 p.m., report of damaged phone lines owned by Consolidated Communications on Upper Alger Road.
April 29 at 7:56 p.m., report of a driver running a stop sign and passing cars unsafely. Police didn’t find the driver.
April 30 3:44 p.m., a rock broke a car windshield while it was being driven on South Main Street.
April 30 at 9:40 p.m., fire alarm on Mountain Road.
May 1 at 2:43 a.m., another alarm at Front Four Rental and Repair at Mansfield Base.
May 1 at 8:07 a.m., state police relayed to Stowe police a complaint that Massachusetts residents were not following Vermont’s stay-at-home order on Fox Hill Road. Police checked the property and found it unoccupied.
May 1 at 11:16 a.m., alarm on Warren Hill Road.
May 1 at 4:24 p.m., a dog was running amok on Pucker Street.
May 1 at 5:17 p.m., report of a suspicious person outside condominiums. Police didn’t find anyone.
May 1 at 5:23 p.m., report of wandering dogs on Fox Hill Road. Police didn’t find any.
May 1 at 11:06 p.m., alarm on Perkins Lane.
May 2 at 9:32 a.m., police answered questions about hunting.
May2 at 3:51 p.m., alarm on Sterling Ridge Road.
May 2 at 5:19 p.m., drivers got into an argument over speeding on Sinclair Drive, but left without incident.
May 2 at 5:30 p.m., police checked on a report of a gathering near the Moss Glen Falls trailhead but found no one there.
May 2 at 6:16 p.m., people gathering at the Weeks Hill Road event fields left when police asked them to.
May 2 at 6:31 p.m., police checked on two dogs in a car on Pucker Street. They were OK.
May 2 at 11:09 p.m., police responded to a noise complaint on North Hollow Road where fireworks were set off; things calmed down once they arrived.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.