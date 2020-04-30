Total incidents: 57

Tickets: 2; warnings: 3

Medical calls: 1

Alarms: 13

Arrests: 0

April 19 at 12:06 a.m., a small group formed at Emily’s Bridge on Stowe Hollow Road; police asked them to move along.

April 19 at 12:23 a.m., damaged skis were found on Main Street.

April 19 at 1:23 a.m., alarm on South Main Street.

April 19 at 5:06 a.m., another alarm on South Main Street.

April 19 at 8:17 a.m., alarm on Brush Hill Road.

April 19 at 1:07 a.m., lost cellphone on Stowe Hollow Road.

April 19 at 2:49 a.m., police talked to the owner of a dog that nipped at a cyclist on Shaw Hill Road.

April 19 at 4:52 a.m., a vehicle was reported damaged in a Main Street parking lot.

April 20 at 3:27 a.m., alarm on Mill Lane.

April 20 at 10:19 a.m., a person complained about people working in violation of the coronavirus orders, but didn’t say where. Police documented what they could.

April 20 at 10:43 a.m., one man threatened to hit another with a shovel if he didn’t move the car blocking a driveway. Police arrived and the car was moved without further incident.

April 20 at 11:24 a.m., a Massachusetts driver’s license was found on School Street.

April 20 at 2:05 p.m., a speeder reported on West Hill Road sped off before police arrived.

April 20 at 2:05 p.m., Stowe officers helped Morristown police with an investigation. No additional information.

April 20 at 2:35 p.m., police asked skateboarders to leave the Barrows Road tennis courts.

April 20 at 3:38 p.m., a man reportedly cursed and spat at an older woman on Mountain Road. Police couldn’t find the guy.

April 21 at 12:12 a.m., police checked a suspicious vehicle in a Mountain Road parking lot, but there was no problem.

April 21 at 1:11 a.m., alarm on Holt Lane.

April 21 at 8:41 a.m., alarm on Kirkwood Lane.

April 21 at 11:18 a.m., report of multiple drivers speeding on Adams Mill Road. Police didn’t find them.

April 22 at 12:17 a.m., alarm on Main Street.

April 22 at 5:03 a.m., a car slid off Route 100 near Black Bear Run. Police gave the driver a warning and advised slowing down when the roads are slippery.

April 22 at 8:07 a.m., dispute over child custody; police didn’t get involved.

April 22 at 12:52 p.m., a person who had refused to leave a home on Adams Mill Road was gone when police arrived.

April 22 at 1:03 p.m., police helped the liquor control department at a traffic stop.

April 22 at 5:05 a.m., a person reported receiving suspicious text messages. Police advised blocking the number.

April 22 at 8:13 p.m., police closed an open door at a Depot Street home.

April 22 at 8:15 p.m., police are investigating a theft on Pucker Street. No additional information.

April 23 at 12:20 a.m., police found incoherent letters spray-painted on signs and the covered bridge on Covered Bridge Road.

April 23 at 8:15 a.m., police checked on a Mountain Road resident, who was OK.

April 23 at 1:07 p.m., keys found on Mountain Road.

April 23 at 2:15 p.m., a suspicious vehicle stopped in front of a Pucker Street home. Police said to call back if it stopped again.

April 23 at 3:06 p.m., bad driving reported on Route 100. Police didn’t find the driver.

April 23 at 7:50 p.m., neighbors had a loud argument on Adams Hill Road. Police said one was intoxicated and told the two to leave each other alone.

April 24 at 12:37 a.m., Stowe police helped Morristown police with an investigation. No additional information.

April 24 at 1:39 p.m., alarm on Brook Road.

April 24 at 2:21 p.m., children playing lacrosse at the Weeks Hill Road fields were asked to leave.

April 25 at 8:15 a.m., children playing basketball at Stowe High School were asked to leave.

April 25 at 11:24 a.m., the fire department dealt with a brush fire on Westview Road.

April 25 at 11:43 a.m., a dog was chasing runners on Worcester Loop Road. Police talked to the owner.

Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.

