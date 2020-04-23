Total incidents: 54
Tickets: 4; warnings: 4
Medical calls: 0
Alarms: 8
Arrests: 2
April 12 at 11:13 a.m., problem with a child on Main Street. No other information provided.
April 12 at 12:15 p.m., police arrested Lindsay Morris, 35, of Elmore after her vehicle went off Stagecoach Road and crashed. Morris was unhurt, but police allege she was driving under the influence of alcohol and they arrested her for driving after criminal license suspension. Police allege Morris spit in the officer’s face while she was being arrested, which resulted in a charge of assault with bodily fluids. She refused to take a breathalyzer test, and got tickets for using an electronic device while driving, crossing road lanes, and failure to obey traffic regulations. Morris was taken to the Chittenden County Correctional Facility for detox later that day.
April 12 at 12:17 p.m., a tenant and landlord were arguing at an apartment on Park Place, and police gave the landlord with information about the eviction process.
April 12 at 12:32 p.m., a family had an argument at a house on Maple Street.
April 12 at 12:44 p.m., alarm on Wade Pasture Road.
April 13 at 7:26 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
April 13 at 8:06 a.m., hit-and-run in a Central Drive parking lot; the vehicle that left damaged another vehicle’s bumper.
April 13 at 10:54 a.m., police in Florham Park, N.J., asked Stowe police to contact a Stowe resident.
April 13 at 11:11 p.m., alarm on Wade Pasture Road.
April 14 at 11:05 a.m., a landlord asked police about trespassing orders.
April 14 at 7:44 p.m., argument at a Mountain Road residence; police didn’t intervene.
April 15 at 1:54 a.m., police stopped a vehicle on Mountain Road; the driver, Madeline Green, 24, of Stowe, was charged with refusing a breathalyzer test.
April 15 at 9:50 a.m., a worker accidentally triggered an alarm on Stowe Club Lane.
April 15 at 11:10 a.m., police asked children to stop playing soccer at Stowe High School — coronavirus rules — and they did.
April 15 at 12:29 p.m., complaint about a neighbor cutting up a tree on a Mountain Road property.
April 16 at 1:25 a.m., alarm on Spruce Peak Road.
April 16 at 3:57 a.m., alarm on Holt Lane.
April 16 at 5:15 p.m., a vehicle went off Mountain Road; no injuries.
April 16 at 6:28 p.m., a needle was found on South Main Street and police disposed of it safely.
April 16 at 9:35 p.m., people were hanging out and playing music in the Stowe Arena parking lot. They left when police arrived.
April 17 at 2:13 a.m., police saw a South Main Street store window open and closed it.
April 17 at 2:30 a.m., alarm at Mill Lane.
April 17 at 6:31 a.m., report of bad driving; police didn’t find the driver.
April 17 at 9:08 a.m., an ID was found on Upper Pinnacle Road and police returned it to the owner.
April 17 at 10:44 a.m., alarm on Mountain Haus Drive.
April 17 at 12:29 p.m., report of people on the closed tennis courts on Barrows Road; the courts were empty when police arrive.
April 17 at 1:27 p.m., a loose horse on Stagecoach Road was wrangled by its owner.
April 17 at 2:33 p.m., police documented trespassing at a Mountain Road property for the owner.
April 17 at 7:08 p.m., a driver left without paying for gas at Maplefields on South Main Street.
April 17 at 9:57 p.m., car hit a deer on Route 100 near Sky Acres Drive. The driver was OK.
April 18 at 10:12 a.m., 911 hang-up call from Sugar House Road. There was no emergency.
April 18 at 6:40 p.m., dog missing on Lower Sanborn Road.
April 18 at 6:45 p.m., a group was asked to leave the polo fields on West Hill Road, and told they could come back when the fields reopen when the coronavirus crisis eases.
April 18 at 6:45 p.m., cat missing on Upper Hollow Road.
April 18 at 9:12 p.m., keys lost on the Stowe Pinnacle Trail.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.