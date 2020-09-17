Total incidents: 111
Arrests: 1
Tickets: 24; 2 traffic, 22 warnings
Goat-related incidents: 1
Sept. 6, 7:18 a.m., police returned a purse found on Main Street to its owner.
Sept. 6, 7:39 a.m., a Mountain Road driver pulled over to talk to a woman who was walking, making her feel uncomfortable. The driver left.
Sept. 6, 9:25 a.m., a “suspicious man” was reported outside of a Savage Pond Road home. They were reportedly changing a flat tire.
Sept. 6, 10:13 a.m., a parked trailer was reported on Gold Brook Road. It was found off of the road with no hazard created.
Sept. 6, 10:21 a.m., a black metal ramp was lost on Main Street. The average value is around $200.
Sept. 6, 1:09 p.m., police helped Stowe Mountain Rescue with an injured person on Main Street.
Sept. 9, 8:16 p.m., an intoxicated person was taken into protective custody on Sylvan Woods Drive and brought to detox.
Sept. 7, 12:44 p.m., a smoky smell was reported on a windy afternoon on Nebraska Valley Road — nothing was found.
Sept. 8, 12:47 a.m., Ouch. An intoxicated person cut their arm after falling on — and breaking — a pint glass. They were taken to the hospital from Mountain Road.
Sept. 8, 12:06 p.m. Whoops — a Burlington parking ticket was found in a South Main Street parking log. No word on whether it was paid.
Sept. 8, 3:57 p.m., police helped out a person whose electric wheelchair was stuck on Thomas Lane and Depot Street.
Sept. 8, 4:36 p.m. No news is good news? Someone called from Mountain Road to see if any complaints about them had been received. None yet.
Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., guests at a Mountain Road hotel didn’t want to leave. By the time police showed up, they’d checked out.
Sept. 9, 1:02 a.m., police helped Morristown Police with a person having suicidal ideations on Stagecoach Road.
Sept. 9, 10:36 a.m., someone from Wade Pasture Road called to see if the town has a noise ordinance. Pro tip — it doesn’t.
Sept. 9, 12:12 p.m., an unwanted text was received on Barrows Road. They were told to block the number.
Sept. 9, 12:19 p.m., two dogs left in a vehicle on Waterbury Road were fine, according to their owner.
Sept. 9, 12:58 p.m., a violation of a relief from abuse order on Gould Hill Road is under investigation.
Sept. 9, 1:04 p.m., a “suspicious event” on High Meadow Road is under investigation.
Sept. 9, 2:43 p.m., wrong-way drivers were seen on the current one-way School Street. It wasn’t Stowe Reporter staff … we think.
Sept. 9, 2:52 p.m., a caller from Worcester Road reported getting threatening emails from an unknown sender asking for money.
Sept. 9, 4:58 p.m., not in my house — someone from South Main Street reported a fraudulent Craigslist posting to rent out their home.
Sept. 10, 3:06 p.m., a fraudulent email asking for money was reported again, this time from Cape Cod Road.
Sept. 10, 4:33 p.m. Uhhhh… a person on Maple Street reported a goat’s head was stuck in a fence. Such goat wasn’t found.
Sept. 10, 7:45 p.m., Jennifer Depalma, 54, of Jeffersonville, was arrested on Mountain Road for driving under the influence. Refused to provide a blood alcohol sample.
Sept. 11, 4:10 a.m., a noise complaint turned out to be work happening at the school on Thomas Lane.
Sept. 11, 7:51 a.m., someone reported receiving explicit photos on Facebook Messenger. They were referred to Milton police, as that is where the incident happened.
Sept. 11, 7:43 a.m., a car-versus-deer crash happened on Waterbury Road, resulting in property damage.
Sept. 11, 6:23 p.m., two dogs were fighting on Ayers Farm Road. No one was hurt.
Sept. 12, 9:07 a.m., graffiti was found on the back of a Main Street building.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
