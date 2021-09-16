Total reported incidents: 51
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 27
Warnings: 23
Sept. 5 at 6:17 a.m., a dog bit someone at Stowe Elementary School on School Street.
Sept. 5 at 10:29 a.m., a car hit a deer on West Hill Road.
Sept. 5 at 12:15 p.m., police were asked to check on the welfare of someone supposedly on Mountain Road but found the person in question was not in Stowe at that moment.
Sept. 5 at 8:33 p.m., a vehicle was seen swerving all over Mountain Road, but police did not locate it.
Sept. 5 at 8:58 p.m., a fallen tree obstructed North Hill Road.
Sept. 5 at 11:46 p.m., a loud party was reported on Topnotch Drive, but the noise subsided prior to police arrival.
Sept. 6 at 12:16 a.m., police asked some partiers on Cottage Club Road to quiet down after a noise complaint.
Sept. 6 at 11:37 a.m., police responded to a civil matter on Nebraska Valley Road.
Sept. 6 at 11:41 a.m., a baggie of pills was discovered on South Main Street.
Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m., a person seen trying to enter a garage on Heron Road turned out to be a neighbor who lives in the area.
Sept. 6 at 3:50 p.m., police determined a reported threat was not viable on South Main Street.
Sept. 7 at 7:52 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported after its occurrence on Waterbury Road that resulted in no injuries.
Sept. 7 at 8:21 a.m., a car hit a deer on Waterbury Road.
Sept. 7 at 4:43 p.m., a wallet was found on South Main Street.
Sept. 7 at 5:12 p.m., Annemarie Sharp, 37, from Stowe was arrested for driving on a criminally suspended license at The Golden Eagle Resort.
Sept. 7 at 9:28 p.m., police responded to a juvenile matter on Partridge Hill Road.
Sept. 8 at 12:33 a.m., noise makers on Mountain Road said they would quiet down after police arrived.
Sept. 8 at 1:47 a.m., police responded to a report of people yelling outside of a house on North Hill Lane, but the perpetrators left the scene before police arrived.
Sept. 8 at 8:21 a.m., a door frame at a Sylvan Park Road property was damaged.
Sept. 8 at 12:05 p.m., someone was seen on Worcester Road property, but had left before police arrived.
Sept. 8 at 1:00 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on Maple Street.
Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m., police disposed of two needles and some suspected drug wrappers in a hotel room at Golden Eagle Resort.
Sept. 8 at 1:36 p.m., a bus obstructing traffic on School Street departed before police arrived.
Sept. 8 at 4:52 p.m., a Barnes Hill Road resident reported fraudulent activity and money missing from their bank account.
Sept. 8 at 6:41 p.m., police alerted the highway department after trees fell in Stagecoach Road.
Sept. 8 at 10:05 p.m., a Winterbird Road resident was concerned about possible lightning damage, but police didn’t find anything.
Sept. 9 at 12:34 p.m., items were taken from a porch on Park Street.
Sept. 9 at 5:06 p.m., two people were fighting on South Main Street, but stopped before police arrived. They were issued trespassing notices anyway.
Sept. 9 at 6:29 p.m., a sheep was obstructing Stagecoach Road.
Sept. 9 at 8:49 p.m., a suspicious man at Golden Eagle Resort left before police arrived.
Sept. 10 at 12:25 a.m., someone complained about noise from a possible party at Golden Eagle Resort, but police didn’t find anything.
Sept. 10 at 12:31 a.m., a vehicle was swerving all over Mountain Road.
Sept. 10 at 12:37 a.m., Thomas Hayley, 39, from Stowe was arrested for driving under the influence on his first offense after refusing a blood-alcohol measurement test.
Sept. 10 at 9:56 a.m., dogs were running at large on Moscow Road.
Sept. 10 at 1:44 p.m., a theft was reported at the Maplefields on South Main Street, which police are still investigating.
Sept. 10 at 3:26 p.m., police performed a welfare check at a Stowe Forks Lane residence.
Sept. 10 at 3:35 p.m., a Moscow Road resident requested more patrols to monitor speeding vehicles in the area.
Sept. 10 at 6:07 p.m., a violation of a court order occurred on Mountain Road, an incident police are investigating.
Sept. 10 at 7:29 p.m., police performed a welfare check at the Golden Eagle Resort.
Sept. 10 at 7:57 p.m., a credit card found on Main Street was returned to its owner.
Sept. 10 at 8:44 p.m., police responded to a juvenile matter at Golden Eagle Resort.
Sept. 10 at 8:49 p.m., a dog barking on Worcester Loop caused a resident to grow concerned about their neighbor.
Sept. 10 at 9:28 p.m., gunshots were heard on Pucker Street, but police couldn’t locate their source.
Sept. 11 at 12:30 a.m., Travis Quetel, 36, from Elmore was arrested for driving under the influence on a first offense after registering a blood alcohol concentration of 0.123.
Sept. 11 at 10:21 a.m., dogs were seen running in the road on Edson Hill Road.
Sept. 11 at 11:29 a.m., Stowe Police assisted the Department of Correctional Facilities with a juvenile matter on South Main Street.
Sept. 11 at 2:33 p.m., a noise complaint was filed concerning loud music being played on Bouchard Road.
Sept. 11 at 3:00 p.m., a debit card was found on the Stowe Bike Path.
Sept. 11 at 8:23 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Luce Hill Road and the noise makers said they would turn it down.
Sept. 11 at 8:34 p.m., police checked on an intoxicated person on Mountain Road.
Sept. 11 at 11:05 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Thomas Pasture Lane.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
