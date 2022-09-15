Total reported incidents: 34
Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets: 13
Warnings: 10
Sept. 4 at 3:56 p.m., a hiker was asked to move from private property along Mountain Road.
Sept. 5 at 9:22 a.m., a welfare check on a Weeks Hill Road resident found the person to be fine.
Sept. 5 at 10:58 a.m., a minor parking lot collision occurred on Mountain Road.
Sept. 5 at 12:54 p.m., a South Main Street resident reported receiving harassing text messages and phone calls.
Sept. 5 at 2:01 p.m., a car crashed into Mac’s Market on South Main Street, resulting in no injuries to the driver but some minor exterior damage to Mac’s.
Sept. 6 at 6:27 a.m., another welfare check on a Weeks Hill Road, and this resident didn’t want any assistance.
Sept. 6 at 9:56 a.m., vehicle damage was reported on Maple Street.
Sept. 6 at 5:12 p.m., a person was illegally camping on Mountain Road. While police were unable to initially locate the camper, they were later found and issued a trespass notice.
Sept. 6 at 8:23 p.m., a vehicle passing cars on Main Street was never located.
Sept. 6 at 9:23 p.m., police checked on a vehicle parked on Brownsville Road.
Sept. 7 at 7:55 a.m., a North Hollow Road resident reported their cat was being attacked by a neighboring cat.
Sept. 7 at 11:23 a.m., a roaming dog was spotted on Lapelle Lane.
Sept. 7 at 1:01 p.m., it was reported to police that a Moulton Lane resident woke to banging on their window.
Sept. 7 at 1:40 p.m., someone was accused of making use of a Hartson Road resident’s rocks without their permission.
Sept. 7 at 6:33 p.m., a driver on Mountain Road was concerned about a pedestrian in the road.
Sept. 7 at 9:10 p.m., police filled out paperwork for the Department for Children and Families.
Sept. 7 at 10:58 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Mountain Road.
Sept. 8 at 8:46 a.m., a stolen vehicle was recovered on South Main Street and Angela Limoges, 37, of Stowe was arrested for aggravated operation without consent.
Sept. 8 at 9:49 a.m., suspicious behavior was witnessed prior to the opening of the Maplefields on South Main Street.
Sept. 8 at 10:15 a.m., some bank cards were also found in the Maplefields on South Main Street.
Sept. 8 at 10:57 p.m., police conducted a welfare check.
Sept. 9 at 7:15 a.m., some early morning fingerprints were taken at the police station and then again an hour later.
Sept. 9 at 9:55 a.m., a two-vehicle collision resulted in the arrest of Travis Adams, 41, of Marshfield, for his third incident of driving under the influence after Adams was allegedly found to be impaired by drugs.
Sept. 9 at 2:24 p.m., a reportedly disabled vehicle on Elmore Mountain Road left before police arrived.
Sept. 9 at 5:19 p.m., a vehicle was being operated by someone smelling of alcohol, but police never caught up with the possibly drunk driver.
Sept. 9 at 8:03 p.m., police checked on someone parked in a Mountain Road parking lot.
Sept. 9 at 10:22 p.m., a credit card was found on Main Street.
Sept. 10 at 3:51 a.m., Kainen Hayden, 36, of Stowe and Angela Limoges, 37, of Stowe were both arrested for felony unlawful trespass at the Commodores Inn on South Main Street.
Sept. 10 at 11:27 a.m., a wallet and cellphone were found on South Main Street and returned to their owner.
Sept. 10 at 12:57 p.m., a wallet was stolen out of a vehicle on Mountain Road.
Sept. 10 at 1:30 p.m., the SOS signal from a cellphone app was accidentally activated on Weeks Hill Road.
Sept. 10 at 1:32 p.m., property was left in a room at the Commodores Inn.
Sept. 10 at 6:38 p.m., a person tried to enter a South Main Street residence.
Sept. 10 at 10:09 p.m., police assisted Vermont State Police at the police station on South Main Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
