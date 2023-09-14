Total reported incidents: 89
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 17
Warnings: 15
Sept. 3 at 9:26 a.m., a theft reported on Sylvan Park Road turned out to be accidental damage to the item believed to be taken.
Sept. 3 at 2:37 p.m., someone forgot to pay at the Stowe Transfer Station on Dump Road but returned later to pay.
Sept. 3 at 3:03 p.m., a dog was reportedly left in a vehicle on Mountain Road and when police arrived they found the owner with the dog in the vehicle.
Sept. 3 at 4:16 p.m., a Mountain Road resident said they were having trouble getting their mail.
Sept. 3 at 4:20 p.m., a minor car collision occurred on Waterbury Road.
Sept. 3 at 6:37 p.m., Nicole Dashnow, 37, from Winooski, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license on Gregg Hill Road.
Sept. 3 at 11:06 p.m., a loud party on Summit View Drive turned it down when asked.
Sept. 4 at 3:34 a.m., police assisted Stowe Mountain Rescue with an incident on Mountain Road.
Sept. 4 at 11:24 a.m., a report of dogs being left in a vehicle on Main Street resulted in the owner being called.
Sept. 4 at 11:43 a.m., a credit card was found on South Main Street.
Sept. 4 at 1:10 p.m., it was alleged that a man exposed themselves to someone else in a Main Street business, but police were unable to corroborate the incident.
Sept. 4 at 3:41 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was parked on Sylvan Park Drive, but police found no issues.
Sept. 5 at 9:08 a.m., police investigated a report of a vehicle passing other vehicles on Route 100.
Sept. 5 at 4:24 p.m., a found paddle was turned over to police.
Sept. 5 at 7:23 p.m., police assisted the Morristown police with a stolen vehicle on Elmore Pond Road.
Sept. 6 at 11:06 a.m., a minor vehicle collision occurred on Luce Hill Road.
Sept. 6 at 2:44 p.m., a vehicle hit a mailbox on West Hill Road.
Sept. 6 at 4:06 p.m., the owner of a vehicle broken down on Sylvan Park Road said he would move it.
Sept. 6 at 11:23 p.m., two dead raccoons were removed from Pucker Street.
Sept. 7 at 1:42 p.m., a Waterbury Road resident called police with concerns about an escaped prisoner from another state.
Sept. 7 at 3:52 p.m., a driver on Mountain Road saw a tree branch fall through their windshield.
Sept. 7 at 3:59 p.m., a fallen tree was reported on Mansfield View Road.
Sept. 7 at 515 p.m., police assisted Stowe Mountain Rescue on Shaw Hill Road
Sept. 7 at 6:06 p.m., police assisted Stowe Mountain Rescue on Main Street.
Sept. 7 at 7:22 p.m., a person was reportedly in an apartment they shouldn’t have been in on Mountain Road. As it turned out, the person had rented an apartment but was simply in the wrong one and found their way to the right one.
Sept. 8 at 2:11 a.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Sugar House Road.
Sept. 8 at 2:39 a.m., police assisted the Stowe Fire Department on Depot Street.
Sept. 8 at 3:30 a.m., a bomb threat was called in to dispatch for the Spruce Peak Lodge. Officers and resort security checked the area but found nothing. Police are still investigating the incident.
Sept. 8 at 8:30 a.m., Patricia Soper, 86, was found dead at her North Hollow Road. Police do not believe the death was suspicious.
Sept. 8 at 12:19 p.m., a tool belt was found on Mountain Road.
Sept. 8 at 2:47 p.m., a welfare check on Summit Run found its subject to be fine.
Sept. 8 at 4:00 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Mountain Road.
Sept. 9 at 10:22 a.m., police responded to a mental health incident at the same Mountain Road residence.
Sept. 9 at 2:38 p.m., a driver got too close to an emergency vehicle on South Main Street, but police never caught up with this driver.
Sept. 9 at 3:55 p.m., police searched the Main Street area for an alleged loiterer.
Sept. 9 at 4:30 p.m., multiple people reportedly parked and trespassed on a West Hill Road property.
Sept. 9 at 6:10 p.m., a vehicle parked on Luce Hill Road with two people in it was reported. Police found the vehicle, but sans occupants.
Sept. 9 at 6:31 p.m., Jean Roald Dysthe was found dead at her White Gates Lane home. Police do not believe the death was suspicious.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
