Total incidents: 108
Arrests: 2
Total tickets: 17
Traffic: 4
Warnings: 13
Sept. 27, 9:23 a.m., someone on Thomas Pasture Road called to complain about a chainsaw being run after 6 p.m. — they were told that’s not a violation.
Sept. 27, 2:09 p.m., the person in question was not there when a welfare check was conducted on Golden Eagle Drive.
Sept. 28 ,2:02 p.m., no issues arose when security detail was provided on Cape Cod Road.
Sept. 28, 5:35 p.m., a driver was reported for driving erratically on Waterbury Road. Police found that they were tired.
Sept. 28, 8:51 p.m., police helped someone with questions about eviction processes on Stagecoach Road.
Sept. 28, 11:49 p.m., an overdose occurred on Mountain Road. Stowe EMS transported the person to the hospital.
Sept. 29, 9:16 a.m., a Stagecoach Road driver wasn’t found after being reported for driving erratically.
Sept. 29, 10:35 a.m. parties went their separate ways after a citizen dispute on Holmes Lane.
Sept. 29, 11:57 a.m., no details are available currently regarding an open investigation for a drug call on South Main Street.
Sept. 29, 12:20 p.m., an “ex-fiancé” showed up at a Holmes Lane home and was later given a trespass order.
Sept. 29, 12:45 p.m., Kimberly Lawrence, 42, died at the Golden Eagle on Mountain Road. Police say it was an unattended death and autopsy and toxicology exams were completed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Results aren’t available currently.
Sept. 29, 2:15 p.m., Wakeevin Williams, 42, of Stowe, was cited for disorderly conduct and unlawful mischief on South Main Street.
Sept. 29, 3:14 p.m., no emergency was found after a 911 hang-up call came in from Weeks Hill Road.
Sept. 29, 4:13 p.m., a purse found on South Main Street was returned to its owner.
Sept. 29, 5:32 p.m., a court order was served on Mountain Road.
Sept. 29, 5:36 p.m., a caller from Grey Birch Road wanted to document having been harassed.
Sept. 29, 6:03 p.m., a car was reported as being parked in the middle of Moscow Road but… wasn’t.
Sept. 30, 12:39 p.m., a juvenile matter was attended to on Mountain Road.
Sept. 20, 2:46 p.m., a wallet was found on South Main Street, its owner contacted.
Sept. 3:04 p.m., rather be a thief than a Jerry? Ski pants were reported stolen on Mountain Road.
Sept. 30, 4:44 p.m., a temporary court order was served on South Main Street.
Sept. 30, 6:08 p.m., no action was taken after a dispute over housing on Meadow Lane.
Sept. 30, 7:24 p.m., a caller on Sylvan Woods Drive wanted to report an assault, then hung up. Later the caller refused to give details or make a report.
Sept. 20, 8:15 p.m., questions about an ongoing restraining order were answered on South Main Street.
Oct. 1, 11:38 a.m., an overturned canoe was found on a mud flat or sandbar in the river on Moscow Road.
Oct. 1, 11:58 a.m., a temporary court order was served on Sylvan Park Road.
Oct. 1, 3:27 p.m., a tenant and landlord dispute on Worcester Road was deemed a civil matter.
Oct. 1, 4:13 p.m., a dump truck was reported on Waterbury Road, carrying less-than-secure logs. It wasn’t found.
Oct. 1, 4:32 p.m., a dog was found to be a-OK, hanging in a Tesla on the Rec Path with the air conditioning running and windows up.
Oct. 1, 8:02 p.m., a car was following another n Village Green Drive. Police didn’t find anyone.
Oct. 1, 8:54 p.m., loud music was reported on Mountain Road but wasn’t found.
Oct. 1, 12:44 a.m., 911 hang-up from Mansfield View, with no found emergency.
Oct. 2, 6:48 a.m., landlord-tenant dispute on Worcester Road.
Oct. 2, 9:21 a.m., a contractor doing work at a Grey Birch Road home took three windows — to have them stained, then returned them.
Oct. 2, 6:18 p.m., guests at the Lodge at Spruce Peak refused to wear masks, so their reservation was cancelled. They left the property and weren’t found.
Oct. 2, 9:53 p.m., Roger Clapp, Jr., 28, of Framingham, Mass., was arrested for driving under the influence and given warnings for speeding and failure to stay in his lane. His blood alcohol concentration was recorded as 0.085 percent.
Oct. 3, 9:46 a.m., harassing emails were reported from someone on Landmark Lane.
Oct. 3, 11:49 a.m., damage resulted after a minor two-car crash on Notchbrook Road.
Oct. 3, 4:27 p.m., a noise complaint was documented on Lapelle Lane, police said there was ongoing loud music coming from Stowe Cider.
Oct. 3, 4:45 p.m., a parked vehicle was hit at Mansfield Base.
Oct. 3, 5:05 p.m., a minor two-vehicle accident happened on Mountain Road.
Oct. 3, 5:21 p.m., a car was hit in a Maple Street parking lot with “very minor damage.”
Oct. 3, 9:35 p.m., Kelby Benson, 29, of Morrisville, was arrested for driving under the influence and ticketed for failing to stay in the correct lane. Benson’s blood alcohol concentration was recorded as 0.147 percent.
Oct. 3, 11:26 p.m., police spoke with an Upper Hollow Road homeowner about a noise complaint.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
