Total reported incidents: 39
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 26 20
Warnings: 20
Sept. 26 at 12:09 a.m., police performing a welfare check on Sylvan Woods Drive did not find who they were looking for.
Sept. 26 at 8:16 a.m., police mediated a verbal dispute on South Main Street.
Sept. 26 at 2:09 p.m., eggs were thrown at the Stowe Free Library on School Street.
Sept. 26 at 9:25 p.m., a vehicle was driving erratically on Mountain Road, but police did not locate it.
Sept. 27 at 6:22 a.m., a vehicle’s mirror was vandalized on Weeks Hill Road.
Sept. 27 at 8:41 a.m., police assisted someone with a temporary restraining order.
Sept. 27 at 10:05 a.m., police responded to a civil dispute on Winterbird Ridge Road.
Sept. 27 at 4:11 p.m., a welfare check performed on Park Place found the subject to be fine.
Sept. 28 at 5:24 p.m., a box became a traffic hazard on Mountain Road.
Sept. 29 at 9:29 a.m., a minor vehicle collision resulted in no injuries on River Road.
Sept. 29 at 9:49 a.m., two cars collided resulting in only minor damage on South Main Street.
Sept. 29 at 3:43 p.m., Stowe Police assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department with a drug investigation.
Sept. 29 at 5:52 p.m., police dealt with a custody dispute on Thomas Lane.
Sept. 29 at 8:17 p.m., a drunk person was asked to leave the Sun and Ski Inn and Suites on Mountain Road.
Sept. 30 at 12:13 a.m., Thomas Deary, 35, of Stowe was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Moscow Road, though no preliminary test was given.
Sept. 30 at 8:03 a.m., a hit and run collision was reported on South Main Street resulted in no injuries.
Sept. 30 at 9:03 a.m., A bed was removed from the South Main Street area. Police were not able to determine if it was stolen or mistaken for abandoned property as it was near some garbage cans.
Sept. 30 at 10:06 a.m., a fire alarm went off on South Main Street, though it’s unclear why.
Sept. 30 at 12:04 p.m., suspicious behavior involving perceived threats was reported on Main Street.
Sept. 30 at 12:36 p.m., a recreational vehicle had trouble parking on School Street.
Sept. 30 at 12:52 p.m., two vehicles passed a parked school bus with lights flashing on Mountain Road.
Sept. 30 at 12:57 p.m., a fanny pack was lost on Main Street.
Sept. 30 at 1:26 p.m., a traveler on the Stowe Recreation Path was concerned about the welfare of some livestock they spotted, but police found the livestock to be plenty healthy.
Sept. 30 at 2:22 p.m., guests were yelling at hotel staff at The Stowe Inn on Mountain Road.
Sept. 30 at 3:08 p.m., a minor two-car collision on Maple Street resulted in no injuries.
Sept. 30 at 3:21 p.m., trucks were inappropriately merging onto Pucker Street from Stagecoach Road, according to a miffed driver.
Sept. 30 at 5:16 p.m., a lost iPad was reported.
Sept. 30 at 6:05 p.m., a vehicle was parked in the fire lane on South Main Street.
Sept. 30 at 7:37 p.m., needles found on South Main Street were disposed of properly.
Sept. 30 at 11:42 p.m., a welfare check performed on Weeks Hill Road found its subject to be perfectly fine.
Oct. 1 at 7:52 a.m., a three-vehicle collision on South Main Street resulted in no injuries.
Oct. 1 at 11:36 a.m., an altered check incident at a gas station on South Main Street is under investigation.
Oct. 1 at 12:58 p.m., police responded to a dispute over mail on Taber Hill Road.
Oct. 1 at 4:47 p.m., police responded to a dispute on South Main Street.
Oct. 1 at 6:03 p.m., a wallet found on South Main Street was returned to its owner.
Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m., police responded to a fight between a guest and hotel staff at The Stowe Inn on Mountain Road.
Oct. 1 at 8:50 p.m., police are still investigating an assault incident that occurred at Town and Country Stowe on Mountain Road.
Oct. 2 at 5:36 p.m., an iPhone was lost on Mountain Road.
Oct. 2 at 7:05 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly driving on Waterbury Road without its lights on, but police never found the driver.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
