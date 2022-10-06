Total reported incidents: 113
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 20
Warnings: 17
Sept. 25 at 12:51 p.m., an ongoing civil dispute between contractors called on the police once again, this time for a matter concerning someone putting wood and ladders in a truck on Stagecoach Road.
Sept. 26 at 9:08 a.m., police provided security detail for services at the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe on Cape Cod Road.
Sept. 26 at 9:10 a.m., a wallet found at the Stowe Events Field was turned in.
Sept. 26 at 2:23 p.m., the ongoing dispute between contractors over tools and other materials required police response once again, this time on Edson Hill Road.
Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m., a pickup with out of state plates was reportedly doing burnouts on Worcester Loop Road.
Sept. 27 at 5:07 a.m., a person was late returning from work at Trapp Family Lodge, but the person later called and said they were fine.
Sept. 27 at 12:13 p.m., a Seven Springs Drive resident called to report an incident that took place outside of Stowe and was directed to call the Vermont State Police.
Sept. 27 at 4:17 p.m., a vehicle passed a stopped bus with its lights flashing on Barrows Road.
Sept. 27 at 5:21 p.m., a vehicle was moving erratically on Mayo Farm Road.
Sept. 27 at 6:12 p.m., a person was reportedly harassing employees and customers at the Maplefields on South Main Street. Police reached out to an employee who advised there were no issues.
Sept. 28 at 9:18 a.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Barrows Road.
Sept. 28 at 10:07 a.m., someone pumped trash without paying at the Stowe transfer station on Dump Road.
Sept. 28 at 11:10 a.m., police provided a courtesy ride for an injured hiker on Mountain Road.
Sept. 28 at 5:28 p.m., Stowe police assisted Vermont State police with a crash in the Smugglers Notch portion of Route 108.
Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m., a driver passed a park school bus with its lights flashing on Barrows Road.
Sept. 29 at 1:04 a.m., officers checked out a 911 hangup on Waterbury Road and found a verbal argument ensuing.
Sept. 29 at 7:49 a.m., a hose pot was stolen from a Maple Street residence.
Sept. 29 at 9:02 a.m., police completed a background check required for police employment at the station.
Sept. 29 at 2:54 p.m., a bicyclist damaged a car on Mountain Road.
Sept. 29 at 2:59 p.m., a parking lot collision was reported on Barrows Road.
Sept. 29 at 7:27 p.m., Jonathan Dalton, 40, was found dead in his Mountain Road residence. The death is still under investigation, but police do not believe there’s any danger to the public at this time.
Sept. 30 at 11:23 a.m., Stowe assisted Vermont State Police with another crash in Smugglers Notch.
Sept. 30 at 3:56 p.m., a driver passed a stopped school bus with its lights flashing on Mountain Road.
Sept. 30 at 10:22 p.m., someone had illegally parked on private property on Mountain Road.
Sept. 30 at 11:00 p.m., a driver had pulled over on Randolph Road to use their cellphone.
Oct. 1 at 11:38 a.m., police assisted with traffic control while a disabled vehicle was towed on South Main Street.
Oct. 1 at 1:41 p.m., a two-vehicle collision on Mountain Road resulted in minor injury to the drivers involved.
Oct. 1 at 1:59 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was spotted near the town line on Pucker Street but was gone by the time police arrived.
Oct. 1 at 4:58 p.m., a parking lot collision was reported on Mountain Road.
Oct. 1 at 6:27 p.m., a caller reported suspicious activity in Morristown and they were directed to Morristown police.
Oct. 1 at 10:00 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Waterbury Road, but police found said driver was not impaired.
Oct. 1 at 10:47 p.m., several complaints were made concerning a loud party on West Shaw Hill Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
