Sept. 20, throughout the day, 14 traffic stops were made on roads around town. Drive carefully!
Sept. 21, 7:20 a.m., a late-reported accident came in from Mansfield Base.
Sept. 21, 9:16 a.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Barrows Road.
Sept. 21, 12:20 p.m., no emergency was found after a 911 hang-up call from Edson Hill Road.
Sept. 21, 3:27 p.m., an investigation took place on Mountain Road into a suspicious Craigslist rental.
Sept. 22, 12:30 a.m., a driver on Mountain Road was reported as being intoxicated, but when police checked they found the driver was fine.
Sept. 22, 9:26 a.m., on the moooooooove — cows reported as left behind in a Pucker Street field were inside when officers looked into it.
Sept. 22, 4:32 p.m., an erratic driver was stopped on Mountain Road.
Sept. 22, 6:15 p.m., police spoke to a driver on Adams Mill Road who was parked on Alex’s Trail.
Sept. 22, 11:08 p.m., Cassandra Morgan, 28, of Stowe, was arrested for domestic assault, interference with access to emergency service and 2nd-degree unlawful restraint, all on Mountainside Avenue.
Sept. 23, 10:27 a.m., police served a subpoena on Cliff Street for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Sept. 23, 12:17 p.m., a person was helped to retrieve property on South Main Street.
Sept. 23, 12:31 p.m., a rescue call to Bingham Falls ended in tragedy. See related story, p1.
Sept. 23, 1:47 p.m., intervention was needed for a landlord/tenant dispute on Worcester Road.
Sept. 23, 6:00 p.m., reported gun shots were unfounded on Covered Bridge Road.
Sept. 23, 7:27 p.m., a driver was reported as operating erratically on Rte. 100 but was not found.
Sept. 24, 10:15 a.m., a minor accident took place in a Mountain Road parking lot.
Sept. 24, 11:32 a.m., a family off Stagecoach Road was fine after police were initially unable to contact them for a welfare check.
Sept. 24, 10:23 p.m., John Hueber, 68, of Lincoln, Mass., was arrested for driving under the influence and refusing to provide a blood alcohol concentration. He was ticketed for failure to stay in his lane.
Sept. 24, 11:34 p.m., a bear where? Officers helped Fish & Wildlife with a bear outside a Sylvan Park Road home. Upon arrival, it had moseyed on.
Sept. 25, 10:18 a.m., a Mountain Road speeder was reported but not found.
Sept. 25, 2:29 p.m., a two-vehicle crash on Pucker Street ended in property damage only.
Sept. 25, 3:51 p.m., two dogs running loose were gone when officers responded to River Road to look for them.
Sept. 25, 3:53 p.m., no emergency was found after a 911 hang-up on Brook Road.
Sept. 25, 8:22 p.m., a taillight on a vehicle parked in a Weeks Hill Road driveway was damaged after being shot with a BB gun.
Sept. 26, 10:59 a.m., a truck hauling saw dust on Mountain Road had its load blowing out of it.
Sept. 26, 1:02 p.m., information was exchanged after a dog bite took place on Moss Glen Falls Road. The dog was up-to-date on shots.
Sept. 26, 1:39 p.m., a wrecker was called for a vehicle stuff on Moss Glen Falls Road.
Sept. 26, 4 p.m., a different kind of campaign trail — a campaign sign was taken from a Stowe Hollow Road property and tossed into the woods.
Sept. 26, 6:42 p.m., playing hooky? Someone was contacted after they didn’t return to work on Depot Street. They were fine — but busted.
Sept. 26, 11:33 p.m., people were reported drinking on Emily’s Bridge. They were checked on and weren’t drinking, but were asked to leave.
