Total reported incidents: 52
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 31
Warnings: 28
Sept. 19 at 12:49 a.m., noise was reported emanating from a room at Innsbruck Inn on Mountain Road.
Sept. 19 at 3:33 a.m., fireworks were reported on Luce Hill Road, but police were unable to identify their origin.
Sept. 19 at 12:26 p.m., a citizen dispute was turned over to the Morristown Police Department.
Sept. 19 at 12:52 p.m., clothing was found in a garment bag on Mountain Road.
Sept. 19 at 1:38 p.m., a vehicle with an allegedly improperly installed child’s seat was reported on Route 100, but there was no child in the seat and therefore no violation.
Sept. 19 at 3:53 p.m., police responded to a juvenile matter on Sylvan Woods Drive.
Sept. 19 at 4:00 p.m., a former employee at the Green Goddess Cafe on South Main Street was hanging around and told to leave.
Sept. 19 at 5:24 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Vermont State Police with a drug recognition evaluation on Route 2 in Middlesex.
Sept. 19 at 7:14 p.m., people were reportedly fighting on South Main Street, but it was just people moving things around.
Sept. 19 at 7:29 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Sinclair Drive.
Sept. 20 at 12:36 a.m., someone was banging on the door of the Maplefields on South Main Street, but they were not located.
Sept. 20 at 8:32 a.m., personal items left at a business on West Hill Road were later picked up.
Sept. 20 at 11:53 a.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Sinclair Drive again.
Sept. 20 at 12:17 p.m., a tractor trailer was reported on the side of Route 100, but the police didn’t find anything.
Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m., someone dropping off medication in a drug take-back box wanted an officer to witness them doing it.
Sept. 21 at 8:44 a.m., police responded to a tractor trailer stuck in Smugglers Notch.
Sept. 21 at 9:22 a.m., someone on South Main Street believed an intruder had been in his apartment overnight, but police found no evidence of this.
Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m., a dog was reported running loose on Mountain Road.
Sept. 21 at 12:31 p.m., a change purse was located on South Main Street.
Sept. 21 at 7:51 p.m., a vehicle hit a deer on Stagecoach Road.
Sept. 21 at 8:34 p.m., an intoxicated person was picked up on Mountain Road and taken to Northeast Vermont Correctional Complex to detox.
Sept. 22 at 11:40 a.m., possible harassment was reported to police.
Sept. 22 at 11:44 a.m., a vehicle hit a mailbox on West Hill Road.
Sept. 22 at 12:54 p.m., busses parked on School Street were obstructing traffic and moved out of the road.
Sept. 22 at 2:39 p.m., a bank account fraudulently opened was reported.
Sept. 22 at 5:09 p.m., a vehicle moving erratically on Route 100 was not located by police.
Sept. 22 at 5:25 p.m., a driver, incensed after being blocked in by a vehicle on Main Street, left a threatening note expressing their frustration.
Sept. 22 at 7:59 p.m., police responded to a custody dispute on Waterbury Road and a relief from abuse order was filed.
Sept. 23 at 1:08 p.m., a vehicle passed a stopped school bus on Cape Cod Road.
Sept. 23 at 3:12 p.m., police investigated a fatal zip-lining incident at Stowe Mountain Resort.
Sept. 23 at 5:04 p.m., a fallen tree was blocking Worcester Road.
Sept. 24 at 9:41 a.m., An ex-tenant wanted a security deposit back on Moscow Road. Police advised that it was a civil matter and advised the ex-tenant not to go back to the property.
Sept. 24 at 1:45 p.m., a vehicle was passing other vehicles on Moscow Road.
Sept. 24 at 1:52 p.m., a dead fox was reported on West Hill Road, but police didn’t find anything.
Sept. 24 at 2:18 p.m., a person refused to leave Once Upon A Time toy store on Mountain Road after they were asked to but would not wear a mask. The person was gone when police arrived.
Sept. 24 at 3:18 p.m., a person came to the Stowe Police Station looking for information on obtaining a restraining order.
Sept. 24 at 3:33 p.m., a suspicious event that occurred on South Main Street is currently under investigation.
Sept. 24 at 5:07 p.m., a minor vehicle collision on South Main Street was reported.
Sept. 24 at 10:53 p.m., police did not find who they were looking for when conducting a welfare check conducted at a Weeks Hill Road residence.
Sept. 25 at 2:40 a.m., loud music players on Cape Cod Road were asked to turn it down.
Sept. 25 at 6:58 a.m., a vehicle drove off Stagecoach Road due to the fog, but no one was injured.
Sept. 25 at 12:34 p.m., someone drove off without paying after dumping trash at the dump on Dump Road.
Sept. 25 at 1:21 p.m., a money clip was found on the Stowe Recreation Path.
Sept. 25 at 2:14 p.m., illegal dumping of trash occurred on Mountain Road.
Sept. 25 at 2:47 p.m., a credit card was found on Maple Street.
Sept. 25 at 6:26 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Sky Acres Drive.
Sept. 25 at 7:38 p.m., gunshots were reported on Lower Moulton Lane, but police didn’t find anything.
Sept. 25 at 11:07 p.m., a vehicle was seen moving erratically on South Main Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
