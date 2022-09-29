Total reported incidents: 107
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 13
Warnings: 11
Sept. 18 at 8:39 p.m., some concerns were reported about pedestrians walking on Mountain Road.
Sept. 19 at 11:17 a.m., police responded to a juvenile issue at Golden Eagle Resort on Mountain Road.
Sept. 19 at 3:58 p.m., Gary Meadows, 47, of Boyce, Va., was arrested for driving while intoxicated and refusing a sobriety test on Mountain Road.
Sept. 20 at 10:53 a.m., Stowe police assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department with making an arrest on a warrant on South Main Street.
Sept. 20 at 3:19 p.m., a Fox Hill Road resident reported a deluge of scam phone calls.
Sept. 21 at 10:35 a.m., Stowe police assisted a Sylvan Woods Road resident with contacting the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.
Sept. 21 at 11:18 a.m., police mediated a verbal dispute on Holmes Lane.
Sept. 21 at 11:52 a.m., a driver crashed on Edson Hill Road.
Sept. 21 at 12:33 p.m., a driver seen doing donuts in a field off of Mountain Road turned out to be the landowner.
Sept. 21 at 4:37 p.m., a report was filed concerning a driver passing a stopped school bus on Weeks Hill Road.
Sept. 21 at 10:30 p.m., Stowe police assisted Vermont State Police with a long, rainy night in the Notch after a tractor trailer unit got stuck there, the fourth such incident to occur this season.
Sept. 22 at 8:51 a.m., a credit card was found on West Hill Road.
Sept. 22 at 10:23 a.m., rings were reported lost on Mountain Road.
Sept. 22 at 4:29 p.m., a wallet was lost on Mountain Road.
Sept. 22 at 6:19 p.m., a vehicle was damaged in a Mountain Road parking lot.
Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m., a dog was reunited with its owner on Taber Ridge Road.
Sept. 23 at 9:27 a.m., police ruled a dispute over a trailer and tools on Stagecoach Road to be a civil matter.
Sept. 23 at 12:58 p.m., a minor two-vehicle collision on Main Street resulted in no physical damage to either party.
Sept. 23 at 3:19 p.m., a driver passed a stopped school bus on South Main Street.
Sept. 23 at 3:34 p.m., police were called once again to intervene in the dispute over a trailer and tools, this time on Edson Hill Road, and again ruled it a matter for civil court.
Sept. 23 at 10:41 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Partridge Hill Road and found no emergency.
Sept. 23 at 10:50 p.m., bags of trash were removed from Maple Street.
Sept. 23 at 11:29 p.m., police checked on a car parked after hours in the Shaw’s parking lot and found no problems.
Sept. 24 at 12:14 a.m., the highway department was notified concerning a damaged stop sign on Brush Hill Road.
Sept. 24 at 10:27 a.m., a man and a woman who went to use the fitness center and hot tub at Trapp Family Lodge became verbally abusive. Both left the area willingly.
Sept. 24 at 1:52 p.m., a minor vehicle collision occurred on Toll Road.
Sept. 24 at 4:22 p.m., a motorcycle crashed on Waterbury Road, but no one was seriously injured.
Sept. 24 at 5:40 p.m., a keychain was lost on the Stowe Recreation Path.
Sept. 24 at 9:45 p.m., an officer checked on someone sitting on the side of Mountain Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
