Total incidents: 136
Total tickets: 50
Civil: 1
Traffic: 7
Warnings: 42
Sept. 13, 6:37 p.m., single-vehicle crash into a ditch caused minor damage on Worcester Road.
Sept. 13, 9:44 a.m., Stowe police helped a department in Hadley, Mass., with a death notification.
Sept. 13, 11:19 a.m., officers performed foot patrol at the farmer’s market on Mountain Road.
Sept. 13, 5:05 p.m., loiterers were reported around the Helen Day Art Center and Library — no problems were found in the area when checked.
Sept. 13, 8:01 p.m., a suspicious man, possibly under the influence, was reported in a South Main Street parking lot, but was not found.
Sept. 14, 11:16 a.m., a person refused to leave the Golden Eagle Resort. They eventually agreed to vacate and transportation was arranged.
Sept. 14, 12:08 p.m., a late-reported accident came in from Main Street.
Sept. 14, 12:24 p.m., someone was allegedly setting off fireworks on South Main Street.
Sept. 14, 12:35 p.m., emotional fireworks — someone was yelling at a fellow rec path goer, telling them to put their dogs on a leash.
Sept. 14, 1:21 p.m., a barking dog complaint came in from Covered Bridge Road. The owner was scolded.
Sept. 14, 1:57 p.m., a verbal argument between ex-partners was reported on Mountain Road.
Sept. 14, 3:19 p.m., someone was spray painting in port-o-lets at the Chase Park parking area. A crappy decision, no doubt.
Sept. 14, 6:58 p.m., officers served a relief from abuse order on Mountain Road.
Sept. 14, 11:30 p.m., time for bed? A verbal family dispute was reported on Sylvan Woods Road.
Sept. 15, 10:01 a.m., no trespass order was served on Mountain Road.
Sept. 15, 10:48 a.m., someone on Mountain Road reported their account had been hacked, realizing it was from a fraudulent bank wire intended for a purchase.
Sept. 15, 3:33 p.m., Heather Osterberg, 34, of Stowe, was arrested on Mountain Road on a warrant for violating probation and was released with a citation to appear in court.
Sept. 15, 4:39 p.m., officers helped Stowe Fire and Rescue with a propane leak at a house on Benjamin Trail.
Sept. 15, 7:05 p.m., a barking dog on Forestdale Farm Lane had stopped yapping by the time it was checked on.
Sept. 15, 10:02 p.m., Jamie F. Darling, 24, of Topsham, was arrested for driving under the influence and refusing to give a breath or blood sample, and reckless endangerment. Darling was also warned for having defective equipment.
Sept. 16, 10:11 a.m. and 2:13 p.m., juvenile issues were reported from the same Barrows Road address.
Sept. 16, 1:53 p.m., a truck was seen running over a construction sign on South Main Street.
Sept. 16, 4:46 p.m., an unidentified man stopped on the side of Stagecoach Road, “acted oddly,” then left.
Sept. 16, 8:08 p.m., a car-versus-deer accident took place on Maple Street.
Sept. 16, 10:33 p.m., another barking dog on Forestdale Farm Lane.
Sept. 17, 8:31 p.m., someone had enough – a person on Stowe Hollow Road asked for information on how to deal with a barking dog.
Sept. 17, 1:41 p.m., offers performed a property watch on Watts Lane.
Sept. 17, 7:46 p.m., a driver was told to, and agreed to, stay off property after driving on it on Logging Hill Road.
Sept. 17, 10:56 p.m., home invasion attempt — by a bear — on Upper Hollow Road. Fish and Wildlife were contacted and the bear moved along.
Sept. 18, 1:44 a.m., Austin Robtoy, 21, of Stowe, was arrested on Mountain Road for unlawful mischief and disorderly conduct, and received a citation for an earlier failure to appear in court.
Sept. 18, 11:48 a.m., a driver was reported for tailgating and trying to pass on Stagecoach Road.
Sept. 18, 9:28 p.m., Jason Schreiber, 39, of Chicopee, Mass., was arrested for driving under the influence and refusing to provide a sample, and ticketed for speeding.
Sept. 19, 11:14 a.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported on Luce Hill Road and Barrows Road.
Sept. 19, 5:12 p.m., a tow truck was called for a stuck vehicle on Nebraska Valley Road.
Sept. 19, 10:52 p.m., Morgan Manning, 29, of Hyde Park, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license.
Sept. 19, 11:18 p.m., Tinder nightmare? A diner on Mountain Road paid the bill, expecting to be reimbursed for half. They seemed to have worked it out. But likely not a second date.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.