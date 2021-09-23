Total reported incidents: 42
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 73
Warnings: 64
Sept. 12 at 11:34 a.m., a sign was stolen from the recently closed Sunset Grille and Taproom on Cottage Club Road.
Sept. 12 at 1:16 p.m., a car was locked with a baby inside on Pond Street. The car was opened and the baby was safe.
Sept. 12 at 2:20 p.m., two dogs were left inside a vehicle on Depot Street.
Sept. 12 at 7:24 p.m., property was returned to its owner on River Road.
Sept. 13 at 2:36 p.m., a two-vehicle collision on Mountain Road resulted in minor injuries that did not require an EMS response.
Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m., a ring was lost on Mountain Road.
Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. police assisted a Florida truck driver who called for help before he was fully stuck in Smugglers Notch and needed assistance backing back down the mountain.
Sept. 13 at 5:10 p.m., an anonymous caller claimed there were “illegal” workers at the Stowe Mountain Resort on Spruce Peak Road.
Sept. 13 at 6:56 p.m., police provided information on a temporary restraining order.
Sept. 13 at 11:07 p.m., court paperwork was served.
Sept. 13 at 11:29 p.m., police responded to a mental health issue on Waterbury Road.
Sept. 14 at 10:24 a.m., a window, possibly broken by a lawnmower, was reported on Little River Farm Road.
Sept. 14 at 5:01 p.m., a ladder was lost on Main Street.
Sept. 14 at 7:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was seen on South Main Street.
Sept. 15 at 8:35 a.m., vehicles waiting for the dump to open on Dump Road were blocking traffic.
Sept. 15 at 9:17 a.m., a wallet was found on Main Street.
Sept. 15 at 9:24 a.m., Adam Marsano, 42, from Jeffersonville was charged with violation of conditions of release on Park Street.
Sept. 15 at 11:40 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Cottonbrook Road.
Sept. 15 at 2:44 p.m., a fallen tree obstructing Weeks Hill Road was later removed by the highway department.
Sept. 15 at 4:08 p.m., two vehicles were reportedly speeding down Moscow Road, but were not located by police.
Sept. 15 at 5:53 p.m., a bracelet was found on South Main Street.
Sept. 15 at 6:12 p.m., gunshots were heard on Cady Hill Road.
Sept. 16 at 9:15 a.m., traffic signs were moved to a different location.
Sept. 16 at 11:10 a.m., bricks in the middle of Waterbury Road created a traffic hazard.
Sept. 16 at 11:34 a.m., a two-vehicle collision on Mountain Road resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.
Sept. 16 at 12:15 p.m., a cell phone was found on Waterbury Road.
Sept. 16 at 12:19 p.m., a person was seen walking around a Cady Hill Road property after its owner had left.
Sept. 16 at 12:26 p.m., A person was seen in the driveway of a residence on Alpine View Road, but the resident didn’t know who they were, and police didn’t find anyone.
Sept. 16 at 1:02 p.m., a dog off leash on Cliff Street allegedly lunged at someone.
Sept. 16 at 1:38 p.m., two large busses parked and letting riders off on Main Street was reported as a traffic hazard.
Sept. 16 at 1:32 p.m., a credit card found on Thomas Lane was returned to its owner.
Sept. 16 at 2:44 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Vermont State Police on Waterbury Road.
Sept. 16 at 3:50 p.m., a wallet was lost on Mountain Road.
Sept. 16 at 8:35 p.m., a stalled vehicle on Pucker Street obstructed traffic until it was towed.
Sept. 16 at 8:35 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Maple Street.
Sept. 17 at 12:23 a.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter at the Golden Eagle Resort.
Sept. 17 at 9:29 a.m., Stowe Police assisted Vermont State Police with a vehicle having issues negotiating Smugglers Notch.
Sept. 17 at 12:21 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Morristown Police on Moren Loop.
Sept. 17 at 3:02 p.m., people sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot on South Main Street was reported as suspicious.
Sept. 17 at 5:38 p.m., a driver on Mountain Road complained of an erratically driven vehicle passing them.
Sept. 18 at 1:42 p.m., a wallet found on South Main Street was returned to its owner.
Sept. 18 at 2:37 p.m., keys were lost on Mountain Road.
Sept. 18 at 3:16 p.m., an entire mailbox and the mail inside of it was reported stolen from a Stowe Hollow Road residence.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
