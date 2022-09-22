Total reported incidents: 100
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 12
Warnings: 10
Sept. 11 at 4:25 p.m., police assisted a stranded driver in need of a tow on Mountain Road.
Sept. 11 at 11:53 p.m., a noise complaint was made regarding a Cottage Club Road residence.
Sept. 12 at 9:18 a.m., people were reportedly camping out in the woods near Depot Street Extension.
Sept. 12 at 9:39 a.m., a board was removed from Waterbury Road.
Sept. 12 at 3:32 p.m., police were asked to investigate a suspicious person hanging around a shop on Main Street.
Sept. 12 at 4:14 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile incident at the police station on South Main Street.
Sept. 12 at 4:16 p.m., a Mountain Road resident found someone’s personal belongings on their property.
Sept. 12 at 7:46 p.m., more personal property was found in Stoweflake Meadows.
Sept. 12 at 7:48 p.m., a parking lot collision occurred at Sushi Yoshi on Mountain Road.
Sept. 13 at 1:30 p.m., police got tipped off about an erratic operator heading north on Waterbury Road.
Sept. 13 at 2:25 p.m., a wallet found on Main Street was recovered by its owner.
Sept. 13 at 2:39 p.m., a soda was allegedly stolen from the Maplefields on Main Street.
Sept. 13 at 3:41 p.m., After being asked to leave Stowe Free Library, Shannon Williams, 26, of Stowe, refused to comply and officers had to remove. He was arrested for unlawful trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Sept. 13 at 5:16 p.m., Stowe police assisted the Morristown police with an issue in the neighboring town.
Sept. 13 at 5:21 p.m., information was provided concerning a previous domestic situation at the police station.
Sept. 14 at 12:01 p.m., a welfare check was requested for a Waterbury Road resident, but the subject was not located.
Sept. 14 at 12:43 p.m., a tree was removed from Mountain Road.
Sept. 14 at 1:14 p.m., a welfare check sought for a Mountain Road resident found that they needed medical treatment.
Sept. 14 at 1:19 p.m., Bradley Mahoney, 28, of Burlington was arrested on outstanding arrest warrants at the Jolley on South Main Street.
Sept. 14 at 4:08 p.m., a credit card was found and turned into the police station.
Sept. 14 at 4:59 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Main Street.
Sept. 14 at 8:35 p.m., an owl was in the road on Pucker Street.
Sept. 14 at 8:35 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Waterbury Road, but police never caught up with the driver.
Sept. 14 at 11:19 p.m., while one foot patrol, Stowe officers discovered a door and window on Main Street were unsecured.
Sept. 15 at 12:22 a.m., a vehicle blasting music in a Mountain Road parking lot had fled the scene before police arrived.
Sept. 15 at 12:30 a.m., Stowe police assisted South Burlington police with a matter on Points North.
Sept. 15 at 2:02 p.m., a vehicle broke down on Pucker Street.
Sept. 15 at 6:16 p.m., a suspicious person reported in a Weeks Hill Road parking lot left before police arrived on scene.
Sept. 15 at 9:47 p.m., police helped a Sunset Street resident who was locked out of their home.
Sept. 15 at 10:14 p.m., vehicles parked on Sterling Lane were blocking the entrance to a private property.
Sept. 16 at 12:12 a.m., police assisted a Maplefields employee with locking up for the evening.
Sept. 16 at 8:11 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on South Main Street.
Sept. 16 at 8:50 a.m., police dealt with a juvenile incident on Barrows Road.
Sept. 16 at 10:34 a.m., items were stolen from a High Meadow Road job.
Sept. 16 at 12:55 p.m., a backpack was found on the Stowe Quiet Path.
Sept. 16 at 1:44 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health with an issue on Main Street.
Sept. 16 at 3:15 p.m., a vehicle broke down on the shoulder of Mountain Road and a tow truck later came to remove it.
Sept. 16 at 3:42 p.m., a Fox Hill Road resident complained about the excessive amount of spam phone calls they were receiving.
Sept. 16 at 4:24 p.m., a driver crashed on Waterbury Road.
Sept. 16 at 4:53 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Waterbury Road.
Sept. 16 at 5:45 p.m., two Farr Hill Road roommates got into it over alleged damage to the other’s vehicle. Police told them it was a civil matter.
Sept. 16 at 6:12 p.m., bears caused a traffic hazard on Mountain Road.
Sept. 17 at 8:06 a.m., a tree fell and took out a power line on Mountain Road.
Sept. 17 at 10:06 a.m., a suspicious person was reported at a Mountain Road residence, but the resident didn’t require further assistance once police arrived on the scene.
Sept. 17 at 6:31 p.m., a Moscow Road resident complained about a driver heading from Waterbury.
Sept. 17 at 7:35 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Mountain Road.
Sept. 17 at 11:20 p.m., After he crashed on Luce Hill Road, Nolan Power, 31, of Northfield was arrested for driving under the influence, his second offense, and did not submit to a sobriety test.
Sept. 17 at 11:41 p.m., a complaint was made concerning loud noise emanating from a Sylvan Park Road property.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
