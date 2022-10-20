Total reported incidents: 122
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 42
Warnings: 40
Oct. 9 at 8:37 a.m., a wallet was found at Moss Glen Falls and returned to its owner.
Oct. 9 at 12:12 p.m., someone put in a call to the police station concerned about the number of vehicles turning around on Cliff Street.
Oct. 9 at 3:57 p.m., a caller complained about vehicles parked along Mountain Road, a sure sign of peeper road congestion.
Oct. 9 at 5:35 p.m., a car crash on Nebraska Valley Road resulted in no severe injuries.
Oct. 10 at 5:40 p.m., a vehicle was parked in the road on Route 108 but was gone by the time police arrived.
Oct. 10 at 6:51 p.m., a lost wallet was reported.
Oct. 10 at 7:06 p.m., a vehicle pulled into a driveway on Pucker Street after running out of gas. A friend brought some gas for the driver, and they continued on their way.
Oct. 10 at 10:01 p.m., a car hit a deer on Stagecoach Road.
Oct. 11 at 7:04 a.m., property damage was reported on South Main Street.
Oct. 11 at 11:45 a.m., loud “booms” were reported on Hollow View Road, but the responding officer couldn’t hear anything in the area.
Oct. 12 at 3:47 a.m., a vehicle crashed on Pucker Street, resulting in minor injury.
Oct. 12 at 7:14 a.m., a disabled vehicle required help on Mountain Road.
Oct. 12 at 12:45 p.m., tools were reported lost out of a truck on Maple Street.
Oct. 12 at 12:50 p.m., a vehicle almost hit another vehicle on Mountain Road, but the nearly offending vehicle was not located.
Oct. 12 at 1:10 p.m., police were warned of an erratic driver coming north from Waterbury Center, but such a driver was never found.
Oct. 12 at 1:47 p.m., an active drug investigation that the police are staying quiet on for now is currently under investigation.
Oct. 12 at 3:41 p.m., Stowe police performed a drug evaluation test on Paine Turnpike North in Berlin.
Oct. 12 at 5:00 p.m., police received information about an unlicensed vehicle operator on Waterbury Road.
Oct. 12 at 5:24 p.m., a construction company parked some equipment on private property, but the incident was ruled a civil dispute by police.
Oct. 13 at 12:44 a.m., police helped return missing property to someone.
Oct. 13 at 12:53 p.m., a found purse was returned to its owner at Trapp Family Lodge on Trapp Hill Road.
Oct. 13 at 2:37 p.m., an erratic driver reported on Pucker Street turned out to be someone who had just gotten their learner’s permit.
Oct. 13 at 2:42 p.m., a vehicle passed a school bus that was stopped with its lights flashing on Mountain Road.
Oct. 13 at 5:09 p.m., a roaming dog was reported on Stagecoach Road.
Oct. 13 at 6:46 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Partridge Hill Road.
Oct. 14 at 7:52 a.m., police returned to Partridge Hill Road the next morning.
Oct. 14 at 8:19 a.m., a late report was filed concerning a collision on Mountain Road.
Oct. 14 at 11:41 a.m., a vehicle crashed on Adams Mill Road.
Oct. 14 at 10:32 p.m., a tow truck was called to assist a vehicle with a flat tire on Mountain Road.
Oct. 14 at 11:58 p.m., a person was reported to be sleeping on the porch of a Mountain Road residence and ringing doorbells but was gone upon police arrival.
Oct. 15 at 1:18 a.m., police checked on a vehicle parked in the Stowe High School parking lot on Barrows Road and found it belonged to a neighboring resident.
Oct. 15 at 2:15 a.m., a drunk person got into it with staff at Northern Lights Lodge over a reservation. The person was given a ride back to their residence in Morristown.
Oct. 15 at 11:32 a.m., police performed a welfare check on a South Main Street resident. The person said they were fine but provided information regarding services anyway.
Oct. 15 at 3:20 p.m., a minor parking lot collision occurred on Mountain Road.
Oct. 15 at 8:08 p.m., Stowe police assisted other emergency services on South Main Street in helping locate a lost hiker.
Oct. 15 at 11:56 p.m., a person was provided a courtesy ride back to their hotel on Mountain Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
