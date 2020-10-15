Total incidents: 125
Total tickets issued: 28
Traffic: 3
Warnings: 25
Oct. 4, 12:56 a.m., an intoxicated female was brought to detox from Mountain Road.
Oct. 4, 12:05 p.m., police were called to a domestic disturbance on South Main Street. It’s currently under investigation.
Oct. 4, 12:43 p.m., a person on Mountain Road was fine after being checked on.
Oct. 4, 2:37 p.m., oops! A UPS driver backed over a lawnmower in a Mansfield View Road driveway.
Oct. 4, 7:09 p.m., a person trespassed on Sylvan Woods Road.
Oct. 5, 12:53 a.m., a male was “causing a problem” on Sylvan Woods Road and left the area.
Oct. 5, 10:23 a.m., a campaign sign was stolen on Stowe Hollow Road.
Oct. 5, 10:57 a.m., Kathy Macomber, 40, no address given, was cited for providing false reports to law enforcement and unlawful mischief.
Oct. 5, 12:45 p.m., someone on South Marshall Road reported a neighbor’s dog on their property.
Oct. 5, 1:18 p.m., a caller from Stagecoach Road had questions about a civil issue.
Oct. 5, 2:34 p.m., a woman was removed from the Golden Eagle on Mountain Road, and police helped.
Oct. 5, 3:13 p.m., the owner of a motorcycle parked on the side of Lower Sanborn Road said he would move it the following day.
Oct. 5, 3:38 p.m., too good to be true? A person on Horizons Lane was involved in an online scam about purchasing an iPhone 11.
Oct. 5, 4:00 p.m., a driver on Route 100 was reported for smoking weed while driving — they weren’t found.
Oct. 5, 4:53 p.m., a found husky was returned home on Stowe Hollow Road.
Oct. 5, 5:47 p.m., a verbal domestic incident was reported on Mountain Road.
Oct. 5, 6:31 p.m., police mediated a domestic incident between parties — on Mountain Road.
Oct. 5, 6:50 p.m., an elderly man who was reported missing in the woods was found on Sterling Ridge Road with the help of a Vermont State Police K-9.
Oct. 5, 9:18 p.m., a temporary order was served for Lamoille Superior Court on Barrows Road.
Oct. 5, 9:53 p.m., an intoxicated woman was brought from Golden Eagle Drive to detox.
Oct. 6, 3 a.m., police helped a person on South Main Street find a place to stay by calling 211.
Oct. 6, 8:04 a.m., a civil issue involved possession of a vehicle on Mountain Road.
Oct. 6, 10:25 a.m., another political sign was removed, from Stowe Hollow Road.
Oct. 6, 10:51 a.m., officers helped a department in Hadley, Mass., with information.
Oct. 6, 11:31 a.m., parting is such sweet sorrow … police were asked to stand by while a recently fired employee was escorted off a Mountain Road property.
Oct. 6, 11:49 a.m., a dog bite was reported on Upper Hollow Road.
Oct. 6, 12:11 p.m., chickens were reported crossing Tabor Hill Road. No information was given as to why they did it.
Oct. 6, 3:44 p.m., papers were served on South Main Street;
a final protection order for Lamoille Superior Court.
Oct. 6, 5:28 p.m., a camera was found on the Cambridge side of Route 108.
Oct. 6, 6:51 p.m., a male didn’t follow the Golden Rule at the Golden Eagle and police stood by as they were asked to leave after yelling and swearing at staff.
Oct. 6, 7:39 p.m., a driver was deemed OK after reportedly swerving and driving on the Main Street sidewalk.
Oct. 7, 8:44 a.m., a male was taken to Copley Hospital after being asked to leave the Golden Eagle.
Oct. 7, 9:45 a.m., Jacob Sullivan, 30, of Stowe, was cited for violating court ordered conditions of release on South Main Street.
Oct. 7, 1:24 p.m., a citation was served on Mountain Road on behalf of the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.
Oct. 7, 1:32 p.m., mailboxes that had been hit and knocked over on Mountain Road were reported.
Oct. 7, 1:50 p.m., officers helped Morristown’s department with a burglary in progress on Adams Way.
Oct. 7, 8:13 p.m., they’ll never learn … officers helped State Police after a tractor-trailer got stuck on the Notch.
Oct. 7, 8:35 p.m., a fallen tree knocked down power lines on Maple Street.
Oct. 7, 11:48 p.m., police helped with traffic for Stowe Electric.
Oct. 8, 11:20 a.m., a driveway gate controller was damaged on Bigelow Trace.
Oct. 8, 1:13 p.m., no emergency was found after a 911 hangup.
Oct. 8, 1:40 p.m., a credit card was lost on the Rec Path.
Oct. 8, 5:19 p.m., damage resulted after a two-car crash on Main Street.
Oct. 11:33 p.m., Mark Plummer, 58, of Elmore, was cited for driving while under the influence, with a roadside blood alcohol concentration of 0.093 percent.
Oct. 9, 7:44 a.m., patrol was done at the elementary school on Park Street.
Oct. 9, 10:26 a.m., was it you? A small gray Toyota Carolla was reported for passing cars on Pucker Street.
Oct. 9, 1:55 p.m., bird’s eye view — a male was reportedly “flipping people off” through a Main Street business’ window. He wasn’t found.
Oct. 9, 3:41 p.m., officers said a reported domestic incident on Mountain Road was unfounded.
Oct. 9, 7:37 p.m., blowing smoke? A bonfire reported near the river on Cape Cod Road wasn’t found.
Oct. 9, 9:16 p.m., police performed mediation after an employee took tips that … weren’t there to take. The Mountain Road business involved is handling it internally.
Oct. 9, 11:38 p.m., more mediation, this time at a business whose employee is said to have poured syrup on a coworker’s vehicle windows.
Oct. 10, 12:40 p.m., a 911 call was dialed accidentally on Mountain Road.
Oct. 10, 10:43 p.m., Halloween is nigh — people were said to be hanging out at Emily’s Bridge, but were gone when police arrived.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
