Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets: 29
Warnings: 20
Oct. 31 at 2:15 p.m., Seth Barton, 41, or Johnson was arrested at Golden Eagle Resort on an in-state arrest warrant.
Oct. 31 at 4:37 p.m., someone was acting strange in the Maplefields on South Main Street. They were evaluated by Stowe Emergency Medical Services and taken to Copley Hospital.
Nov. 1 at 6:41 a.m., a person who was found unconscious on the sidewalk in the rain was transported to Copley Hospital by ambulance.
Nov. 1 at 10:54 a.m., a person left behind some items that they believe may have been stolen at Commodores Inn on South Main Street.
Nov. 1 at 11:40 a.m., one vehicle sped past another on Route 100 and almost hit an oncoming car, but the police did not locate the driver.
Nov. 1 at 2:14 p.m., three vehicles were involved in a collision on West Hill Road, but no one was hurt.
Nov. 1 at 3:00 p.m., a fallen tree blocking West Hill Road was removed.
Nov. 1 at 3:47 p.m., suspicious activity was observed in the parking lot on Mountain Road.
Nov. 1 at 6:10 p.m., police assisted with a disabled vehicle on Maple Street.
Nov. 2 at 3:16 a.m., a noise complaint led police to ask South Main Street residents to turn down their music.
Nov. 2 at 3:23 a.m., police responded to a mental health incident on South Main Street.
Nov. 2 at 8:40 a.m., a bag of garbage was found on Main Street.
Nov. 2 at 11:35 a.m., Stowe Police performed a drug investigation on South Main Street.
Nov. 2 at 12:57 p.m., someone was knocking on a door at Commodores Inn on South Main Street.
Nov. 2 at 1:09 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Cape Cod Road.
Nov. 2 at 1:45 p.m., a complaint was filed about people arguing and slamming doors at Commodores Inn on South Main Street.
Nov. 2 at 6:55 p.m., Stowe Police assisted the Montpelier Police Department with a matter on Savage Pond Road.
Nov. 2 at 9:10 p.m., police assisted a driver stuck in a ditch on Pucker Street.
Nov. 2 at 11:49 p.m., a noise complaint was made concerning people arguing on South Main Street.
Nov. 3 at 3:10 a.m., Stowe Police assisted the Montpelier Police Department in their attempt to locate someone on South Main Street.
Nov. 3 at 7:35 a.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Pucker Street.
Nov. 3 at 11:05 a.m., police checked on a house on West Shaw Hill Road where the screen was missing from a window but found nothing missing inside.
Nov. 3 at 1:05 p.m., police performed a welfare check on South Main Street.
Nov. 3 at 2:56 p.m., a cell phone was found on Mountain Road.
Nov. 3 at 6:44 p.m., a juvenile was arrested on Waterbury Road for traveling at an excessive speed.
Nov. 4 at 4:45 a.m., police responded to a possible mental health incident on South Main Street.
Nov. 4 at 10:46 a.m., a vehicle was reportedly “all over” Pucker Street, but police did not locate the driver.
Nov. 4 at 1:40 p.m., a mailbox was stolen on Sterling Valley Road.
Nov. 4 at 1:57 p.m., a welfare check on Sylvan Woods Drive found the subject was fine.
Nov. 5 at 12:55 p.m., Stowe Police assisted another agency on South Main Street.
Nov. 5 at 2:33 p.m., a driver who ran through a stop sign on Pucker Street was located and given a ticket.
Nov. 5 at 10:04 p.m., threatening comments were made on South Main Street and the incident was documented.
Nov. 6 at 1:06 a.m., a possibly intoxicated person at Golden Eagle Resort was not located.
Nov. 6 at 4:24 a.m., staff at Commodores Inn on South Main Street entered a room to retrieve some items for someone.
Nov. 6 at 11:08 a.m., Axl Errington, 23, of Hardwick was arrested after violating the restrictions of an interlock-restricted driver’s license.
Nov. 6 at 2:50 p.m., Karria R. Tanner, 20, from Johnson was arrested for driving without a license on Laporte Road.
Nov. 6 at 4:27 p.m., an incident at Commodores Inn on South Main Street was ruled a civil matter.
Nov. 6 at 8:45 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Mountain Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.