Oct. 30 at 2:06 a.m., police checked on a bar patron who was overdue to return to their Alpine View Road residence. The person was fine and simply walked back to the residence instead of driving.
Oct. 30 at 3:52 a.m., a Mountain Road resident thought someone was trying to break into their apartment. When police arrived, they found the door locked with no one inside or outside the residence.
Oct. 30 at 7:40 a.m., a Mountain Haus Drive resident had some questions for police about driver safety.
Oct. 30 at 12:24 p.m., a Moulton Lane resident has had ongoing issues with their neighbor’s dog. The two neighbors worked out a plan to address the pooch problems.
Oct. 30 at 2:38 p.m., a set of keys with a dog remote were lost at Golden Eagle Resort off Mountain Road.
Oct. 30 at 2:52 p.m., a Gizmowatch was lost on Main Street.
Oct. 31 at 8:08 a.m., police mediated a roommate-landlord dispute on Moscow Road.
Oct. 31 at 1:36 p.m., police assisted with the annual Stowe Elementary School ghost walk parade down Main Street.
Oct. 31 at 5:48 p.m., a trailer was stolen from Cady Hill Parking Lot on Mountain Road.
Oct. 31 at 7:00 p.m., two tenants in an apartment building on South Main Street got into a bit of a tiff.
Nov. 1 at 8:23 a.m., police removed a traffic hazard from Main Street that was causing issues.
Nov. 1 at 9:28 a.m., a cellphone was lost on Maple Street.
Nov. 1 at 1:38 p.m., more dispute between the tenants of an apartment, who this time brought their troubles to the police station.
Nov. 1 at 6:06 p.m., a suspicious event on River Road has been labeled under investigation by police, who refused to provide any further information.
Nov. 1 at 7:16 p.m., a Hillcrest Road resident made a report of people living in an apartment building when they weren’t supposed to be, but then canceled the report after realizing they were mixed up.
Nov. 1 at 9:33 p.m., police assisted Morristown police on Moren Loop in Morristown in looking for a vehicle that had left a residence with an operator that was possibly drunk.
Nov. 2 at 6:20 a.m., an erratic driver was reported on Pucker Street.
Nov. 2 at 8:55 a.m., an erratic driver was reported on Mountain Road.
Nov. 2 at 3:26 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Main Street.
Nov. 2 at 4:32 p.m., a cellphone was found on Stowe Hollow Road.
Nov. 2 at 5:09 p.m., a suspicious event at the police station is currently under investigation, and police said they couldn’t provide further information about the incident.
Nov. 2 at 10:03 p.m., a loud party was reported on Barrows Road near Stowe High School, but police never located anyone.
Nov. 3 at 9:29 a.m., online fraud involving several bank accounts was reported to police.
Nov. 3 at 12:22 p.m., vehicles parked in a lot on Mountain Road had permission to be there.
Nov. 3 at 2:09 p.m., property recovered on the Stowe Recreation Path was returned to its owner.
Nov. 3 at 2:15 p.m., Daniel Stewart, 33, of Stowe, was cited for unlawful trespass after refusing to leave a business on Mountain Road.
Nov. 4 at 7:36 a.m., an erratic driver was reported on Pucker Street.
Nov. 4 at 9:30 a.m., a woman was lying near the TD Bank drive-thru on Main Street. She said she was fine.
Nov. 4 at 12:30 p.m., a Barrows Road neighbor accused their neighbor of neglecting their cats.
Nov. 4 at 1:52 p.m., a supervisor at a Mountain Road business threatened another employee, but police decided the incident did not merit their involvement.
Nov. 4 at 2:33 p.m., an injured fox was spotted in the Farr Hill Road area.
Nov. 4 at 3:01 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on South Main Street.
Nov. 4 at 3:08 p.m., a minor vehicle collision occurred in a South Main Street parking lot.
Nov. 4 at 3:25 p.m., a civil dispute over access to an apartment for repairs was reported on Cliff Street.
Nov. 4 at 6:06 p.m., there was no damage to a vehicle that hit not one but two deer on Maple Street.
Nov. 4 at 6:25 p.m., an aggressive dog attacked another dog on Farr Hill Road.
Nov. 5 at 12:17 p.m., a wallet was lost on Main Street.
Nov. 5 at 12:41 p.m., David Wallace, 77, of Stowe, was found dead at his Points North residence. The incident is under investigation, pending an autopsy.
Nov. 5 at 9:36 p.m., someone was spotted throwing something from a tarp into the river off Mountain Road. Police determined it was yard waste.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
