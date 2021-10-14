Total reported incidents: 49
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 8
Warnings: 5
Oct. 3 at 10:05 a.m., a parking problem was reported on School Street.
Oct. 3 at 1:28 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Sylvan Woods Drive.
Oct. 3 at 3:54 p.m., a women attempted to steal items from The Country Store on Main Street. When confronted, she returned some of the items, but not all of them. What she did take, she got away with.
Oct. 3 at 4:12 p.m., police were called to mediate a dispute over lodging at The Stowe Inn on Mountain Road.
Oct. 3 at 6:35 p.m., an unknown vehicle was parked in a Pinnacle Road resident’s driveway, but it left before police arrived.
Oct. 4 at 4:55 a.m., police responded to an argument between two people on South Main Street.
Oct. 4 at 12:03 p.m., a vehicle was left in a business parking lot for multiple days on South Main Street.
Oct. 4 at 2:25 p.m., police served court papers on Trapp Hill Road.
Oct. 4 at 4:20 p.m., two people were seen fighting in a vehicle on Pucker Street, but the people were gone by the time police arrived.
Oct. 4 at 4:35 p.m., a recreational vehicle parked improperly on Pond Street caused traffic issues.
Oct. 4 at 9:32 p.m., a contractor was found to be trespassing on a job site on Moscow Road.
Oct. 4 at 10:53 p.m., a door was left open on Park Street, but nothing suspicious was located.
Oct. 5 at 11:55 a.m., a vehicle drove by a school bus while it was parked with lights flashing on Mountain Road.
Oct. 5 at 1:08 p.m., a water leak was reported on Mountain Road.
Oct. 5 at 2:29 p.m., tourists parked along Mountain Road to access Bingham Meadow were told to move.
Oct. 5 at 3:14 p.m., a vehicle left the scene of a collision on School Street.
Oct. 5 at 3:46 p.m., a dog was seen in Moscow Road, but was not found by police.
Oct. 5 at 8:35 p.m., a vehicle was seen moving erratically on Mountain Road, but not located by police.
Oct. 6 at 11:26 a.m., suspected drugs were recovered on Mountain Road and destroyed by police.
Oct. 6 at 12:23 p.m., a driver said they needed assistance on Maple Street, but the vehicle was gone when police arrived.
Oct. 6 at 1:26 p.m., a collision was reported on South Main Street.
Oct. 6 at 1:56 p.m., a lost credit card was found on Main Street.
Oct. 6 at 2:02 p.m., a purse was found on South Main Street.
Oct. 6 at 2:15 p.m., a car hit a bear on Stagecoach Road and the bear had to be euthanized.
Oct. 6 at 3:18 p.m., a wallet was lost on Stowe Hollow Road.
Oct. 7 at 8:37 a.m., a Maple Street resident complained of a dog barking.
Oct. 7 at 1:08 p.m., a minor collision occurred on Mountain Road.
Oct. 7 at 2:23 p.m., a driver complained that a sign blocked their view of the intersection at Luce Hill and Mountain road.
Oct. 7 at 2:45 p.m., a backpack was stolen at Stowe Mountain Resort.
Oct. 7 at 3:41 p.m., a wallet lost in Smugglers Notch was recovered and returned to its owner.
Oct. 7 at 3:50 p.m., a change purse was found on Nebraska Valley Road.
Oct. 7 at 6:29 p.m., Someone was seen attempting to break into a residence on Wildewood Lane, but they were gone on arrival and it’s unknown what their intention was.
Oct. 7 at 6:52 p.m., a welfare check found its subject fine on Sterling Valley Road.
Oct. 8 at 11:46 a.m., a vehicle passed a school bus parked with lights flashing on Mountain Road.
Oct. 8 at 3:17 p.m., vehicles were stopped in Mountain Road and their drivers were taking pictures.
Oct. 8 at 4:09 p.m., a lost phone was reported on Mountain Road.
Oct. 8 at 7:06 p.m., two vehicles were seen racing on Pucker Street, but not located by police.
Oct. 8 at 9:58 p.m., sandbags on Route 108 were causing a traffic problem, but removed before police arrived.
Oct. 8 at 10:35 p.m., a possibly intoxicated driver was reported on Mountain Road, but not located by police.
Oct. 9 at 7:25 a.m., an online seller attempted to sell a Maple Street resident some pug dogs that were not actually for sale.
Oct. 9 at 10:37 a.m., more people were parked in the road on Mountain Road trying to take pictures.
Oct. 9 at 10:55 a.m., two minor collisions occurred on Mountain Road and resulted in no injuries.
Oct. 9 at 3:27 p.m., a driver was seen tossing a beer can out of his vehicle on Mountain Road, but police never located them.
Oct. 9 at 4:16 p.m., an alleged assault on South Main Street is still being investigated.
Oct. 9 at 8:58 p.m., an erratically moving vehicle seen on Mountain Road was not located.
Oct. 9 at 10:19 p.m., police mediated a dispute over a late-arriving guest that had lost the reservation at The Stowe Inn.
Oct. 9 at 11:29 p.m., Kenneth Johnson, 60, of Waltham, Mass., was cited for driving while intoxicated after a minor vehicle collision that resulted in no injuries. Johnson did not submit to a sobriety test.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
