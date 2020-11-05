Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 109
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets, 5; warnings, 34
Oct. 25 at 10:17 a.m., someone parked at a trailhead near Lake Mansfield left their vehicle’s door open.
Oct. 25 at 3:07 p.m., police deemed a dispute over contracting work off Barrows Road a civil, not criminal, matter.
Oct. 26 at 5:24 p.m., a person in the Cape Cod Road area of Stowe reported seeing an unknown person outside their home via security camera.
Oct. 27 at 2 p.m., a pooch loose in Robinson Springs was returned to its owner.
Oct. 27 at 4:19 p.m., an excavator parked on Brook Road was reportedly on private property.
Oct. 27 at 4:40 p.m., police got a lead in a drug investigation, but supplied no more information.
Oct. 27 at 8:12 p.m., the folks in the aforementioned contracting work dispute off of Barrows Road reported being threatened and harassed over email.
Oct. 28 at 2 a.m., police arrested Michael Beaulac, 52, of Morrisville, for driving under the influence, after a traffic stop near the intersection of Weeks Hill and Percy Hill roads. Beaulac did not provide a breath sample.
Oct. 28 at 8:51 a.m., some dogs were barking near Luce Hill Road, for about 10-15 minutes.
Oct. 28 at 8:51 a.m., police were asked to referee a territorial dispute over the parking spot next to the air pump at the Maplefields gas station.
Oct. 28 at 9:44 a.m., two bikes were reported stolen out of the back of a pickup truck parked at Trapp Family Lodge.
Oct. 28 at 1:11 p.m., another complaint was levied about an excavator parked on private property along Brook Road.
Oct. 28 at 2:42 p.m., of all the people who have grumbled about traffic delays due to Route 100 construction, this time a grumbler took their complaint to police.
Oct. 28 at 3:47 p.m., police assisted with a landlord/tenant dispute at a Mountain Road property.
Oct. 29 at 3:39 a.m., police assisted Morristown cops with an ongoing domestic dispute on First Street.
Oct. 29 at 8:19 a.m., police assisted in a custodial dispute on Mountain Road.
Oct. 29 at 8:52 p.m., a dog running about on Mountain Road near the restaurants — or liquor store — around Gale Farm Center was picked up by its owners.
Oct. 30 at 3:58 a.m., the party at a Mountainside Avenue condo just wouldn’t stop; police responded to the ensuing noise complaint.
Oct. 30 at 4:50 p.m., the sound of a woman screaming deep into the Sterling Valley neighborhood was concerning to a caller, but police didn’t find anything amiss.
Oct. 30 at 8:29 p.m., a skateboarder rolling down Main Street agreed to find a better spot to do so, at the urging of police.
Oct. 30 at 10:15 p.m., police arrested David Gates, 42, of Stowe, for driving under the influence, second offense, on Mountain Road. No information about Gates’s blood alcohol concentration was provided.
Oct. 31 at 12:58 a.m., police arrested Tristan H. Harris, 37, of Northfield, on an active warrant out of Caledonia County.
Oct. 31 at 2:40 a.m., police arrested James McLean, 24, of Morrisville, for driving under the influence after a traffic stop on Little River Farm Road. McLean registered a .098 percent BAC and was issued traffic warnings for not staying in his lane.
Oct. 31 at 11:40 p.m., the only things damaged in a two-car crash at the intersection of Mountain and Luce Hill roads were the two cars involved.
Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m., a Brook Road resident reported threats and harassment by a neighbor.
Oct. 31 at 7:49 p.m., booms on Houston Farm Road came from fireworks, not guns.
Oct. 31 at 9:10 p.m., police arrested Gretchen Frost, 40, of Granville, for driving after criminal license suspension and violating court ordered conditions of release, following a traffic stop on Route 100 near the Waterbury town line.
Oct. 31 at 11:15 p.m., people were walking around Sylvan Woods Drive with flashlights, but police didn’t see anything suspicious about that.
Oct. 31 at 11:24 p.m., the music at the Backyard Tavern was too loud for at least one person’s ears.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
