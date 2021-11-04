Total reported incidents: 32
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 20
Warnings: 14
Oct. 24 at 12:35 p.m., Nicholas Lizotte, 47, of Barnet was arrested for unlawful trespass at Today’s Edge Vintage on Mountain Road.
Oct. 24 at 7:48 p.m., a police officer was called to check on a tractor trailer parked on Mountain Road. The officer found the trailer was not parked in the road but was waiting to make a delivery.
Oct. 25 at 4:18 a.m., keys and a license plate were found in Stowe.
Oct. 25 at 1:38 p.m., a car collision was reported on Park Street.
Oct. 25 at 3:46 p.m., keys were found on Main Street.
Oct. 25 at 9:04 p.m., a tractor trailer was reportedly broken down on Mountain Road, but police checked the area and didn’t find anything.
Oct. 26 at 10:18 a.m., Stowe Police performed a background check.
Oct. 26 at 12:37 p.m., a Cape Cod Road resident received threatening emails.
Oct. 26 at 1:36 p.m., a vehicle passed a stopped school bus with lights flashing on Mountain Road.
Oct. 26 at 5:19 p.m., a South Main Street resident reported that their neighbors were fighting and causing a disturbance.
Oct. 26 at 10:19 p.m., a verbal dispute occurred on South Main Street.
Oct. 27 at 7:03 a.m., vehicle damage was reported on School Street.
Oct. 27 at 12:22 p.m., a driver on Stagecoach Road reported another driver for passing them at a high speed and blowing a stop sign.
Oct. 27 at 1:58 p.m., a man at the South Main Street Jolly was reportedly “on something,” but police checked it out and it was fine.
Oct. 27 at 4:21 p.m., a Sylvan Park Road resident complained of someone working near their property line and police ruled it a civil matter.
Oct. 27 at 6:41 p.m., people were seen walking through a Spring Road resident’s yard, but no one was located by police.
Oct. 27 at 9:04 p.m., a possible theft was attempted at the South Main Street Maplefields.
Oct. 28 at 6:34 a.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Main Street.
Oct. 28 at 7:20 a.m., a single-vehicle collision occurred on Mountain Road and one person involved had to be taken to Copley Hospital to be checked out afterwards.
Oct. 28 at 8:14 a.m., a vehicle was left at the Dining Room at Von Trapp Family Lodge on Trapp Road and police advised that it could be removed.
Oct. 28 at 1:25 p.m., a driver was reportedly crossing the middle line of the road on Pucker Street.
Oct. 28 at 4:02 p.m., someone checked on the completion of a police report.
Oct. 28 at 6:22 p.m., a minor vehicle collision occurred on Mountain Road and the driver fled the scene. The incident is still under investigation.
Oct. 28 at 6:31 p.m., a driver headed south on Mountain Road had possibly been drinking.
Oct. 28 at 6:31 p.m., police assisted a tractor trailer in turning around on South Main Street.
Oct. 28 at 6:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Commodores Inn on South Main Street, but nothing was found.
Oct. 28 at 10:53 p.m., a resident on Cross Road heard a knock at the door but no one was there. Police checked the area and found nothing.
Oct. 29 at 9:01 a.m., a Turner Mill Lane resident reported someone for digging near their property.
Oct. 29 at 4:55 p.m., a lost credit card holder was found on Mountain Road.
Oct. 30 at 9:32 a.m., an online purchase scam was reported on Taber Hill Road.
Oct. 30 at 4:02 p.m., a passport was lost on South Main Street.
Oct. 30 at 6:18 p.m., a verbal argument took place on South Main Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
