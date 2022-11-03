Total reported incidents: 106
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 50
Warnings: 43
Oct. 23 at 3:55 p.m., a concerned caller requested police check on a Main Street business, which police found to be locked.
Oct. 23 at 3:55 p.m., police never caught up with the person allegedly urinating in public on Main Street.
Oct. 23 at 6:12 p.m., suspicious people were seen hanging around the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Mountain Road, but no one was in the area when police arrived.
Oct. 24 at 1:14 p.m., graffiti was reported on a Sterling Gorge bridge abutment, but it’s unknown what it said or represented.
Oct. 24 at 4:31 p.m., a credit card was found on Mountain Road.
Oct. 24 at 7:16 p.m., Ryan Wetherby, 34, from Morristown, as arrested for driving under the influence, first offense. His blood-alcohol content at the time of arrest was not recorded.
Oct. 24 at 8:23 p.m., a car on Sunset Street was found to be leaking gas and its owner was notified.
Oct. 25 at 12:11 p.m., an electric dog collar was found on Upper Hollow Road.
Oct. 25 at 1:33 p.m., police served a no-trespass notice on Mountain Road.
Oct. 25 at 2:43 p.m police assisted Vermont State Police with a tractor trailer truck stuck in Smugglers Notch.
Oct. 25 at 4:57 p.m., police checked the area around Cape Cod Road for a fox that was acting aggressive.
Oct. 26 at 10:09 a.m., police checked on a possibly homeless person on Mountain Road.
Oct. 26 at 11:48 a.m., fraud involving the illegal use of a debit card was reported at the TD Bank on Main Street.
Oct. 26 at 1:55 p.m., police conducted a drug investigation at the police station.
Oct. 26 at 6:25 p.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with an incident on Lower Main Street in Morristown.
Oct. 26 at 7:36 p.m., a person walked away from their caretaker’s residence and police called Lamoille County Mental Health to assist them.
Oct. 27 at 11:06 a.m., the theft of assorted tools and construction supplies was reported on Mountain Road.
Oct. 29 at 2:22 a.m., police assisted a driver with directions on Mountain Road.
Oct. 29 at 2:18 p.m., police assisted the Stowe Fire Department with a small brush fire on Sylvan Woods Drive.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
