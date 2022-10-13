Total reported incidents: 137
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 43
Warnings: 33
Oct. 2 at 12:46 a.m., police received a report concerning noises coming from the porch of a Park Street residence. An officer checked the residence and surrounding area, but did not come across anything suspicious.
Oct. 2 at 8:19 a.m., property was damaged at Burt’s Irish Pub on Luce Hill Road; police are still investigating the incident.
Oct. 2 at 9:02 a.m., a driver was moving erratically on Mountain Road. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate the driver.
Oct. 2 at 2:42 p.m., police received multiple reports concerning three men hiking Pinnacle Trail decked out with rifles and possibly wearing bulletproof vests. Police were ultimately never able to locate or identify the men.
Oct. 2 at 6:06 p.m., a vehicle was abandoned on private property along Mountain Road.
Oct. 2 at 6:17 p.m., a Moscow Road resident had not returned home, but the person was later located.
Oct. 2 at 8:02 p.m., a camera bag and lens were found along Route 108 and returned to their owner.
Oct. 2 at 9:53 p.m., police mediated a dispute between a landlord and tenant on South Main Street.
Oct. 3 at 10:55 a.m., a driver reportedly passed a school bus while it was stopped with its lights flashing on Mountain Road.
Oct. 3 at 11:08 a.m., police performed a welfare check at Golden Eagle Resort off Mountain Road.
Oct. 3 at 11:46 a.m., someone tried to purchase tobacco with an ID that was not their own at the Maplefields on South Main Street.
Oct. 3 at 3:07 p.m., a wallet was found on Mountain Road and returned to its owner.
Oct. 3 at 4:01 p.m., police responded to a verbal argument between two people in a vehicle on Mountain Road.
Oct. 3 at 4:33 p.m., a Cliff Street resident complained about the peeper traffic.
Oct. 3 at 5:48 p.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police in locating a person walking in the roadway of Walton Road in Morristown.
Oct. 4 at 10:10 a.m., an Arctic Lane resident reported a possible fraud case concerning a contractor who was paid for their services, but the work wasn’t completed. The case is currently being investigated.
Oct. 4 at 10:25 a.m., two dogs went missing in Sterling Gorge.
Oct. 4 at 4:29 p.m., Stowe police were provided information about someone possibly doing drugs but never located this person.
Oct. 4 at 3:04 p.m., a suspicious event occurred and is being actively investigated, but police aren’t divulging any further details at that time.
Oct. 4 at 5:15 p.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police at the station on South Main Street.
Oct. 4 at 8:21 p.m., a person thought to be missing on Mountain Road later returned to his vehicle with no issues.
Oct. 5 at 7:16 a.m., a report was filed concerning a driver passing a stopped school bus with its lights flashing on Mountain Road.
Oct. 5 at 5:40 p.m., a single-vehicle crash on South Main Street didn’t result in any serious injury.
Oct. 5 at 7:07 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly driving all over Mountain Road.
Oct. 6 at 7:28 a.m., after crashing her vehicle on Hollow View Road, Mackenzie Baker, 21, of Morristown, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Oct. 6 at 10:05 a.m., Stowe police assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department with serving civil paperwork at a Sylvan Woods Drive residence.
Oct. 6 at 12:40 p.m., a found credit card was turned into the Stowe police station.
Oct. 6 at 2:30 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly being driven erratically on Waterbury Road, but police never caught up with the driver.
Oct. 6 at 4:10 p.m., police assisted a motorcyclist with an issue in the Smugglers Notch portion of Route 108.
Oct. 6 at 4:58 p.m., a single-vehicle crash on Mountain Road resulted in no severe injury to the driver.
Oct. 7 at 12:05 a.m., a suspicious person reported outside a Mountain Road residence was just a man trying to get into his apartment.
Oct. 7 at 7:41 a.m., a Moscow Road resident was concerned about the speed of vehicles passing their home.
Oct. 7 at 9:52 a.m., police provided traffic control for the crafts fair on Mountain Road.
Oct. 7 at 12:10 p.m., a driver crashed on Cape Cod Road and fled the scene; the incident is still under investigation.
Oct. 7 at 2:33 p.m., a tow truck was called to remove a disabled vehicle from Waterbury Road.
Oct. 7 at 3:03 p.m., two people found sleeping in a vehicle on Weeks Hill Road were found to be fine by police.
Oct. 7 at 6:21 p.m., a vehicle that went off Mountain Road caused no damage; a tow truck was called.
Oct. 7 at 6:57 p.m., a lost dog was reported on Barrows Road.
Oct. 7 at 7:18 p.m., Stowe police assisted someone who called the station looking for help finding a place to stay for the evening.
Oct. 8 at 9:46 a.m., a disabled vehicle was once again towed from the middle of Waterbury Road.
Oct. 8 at 2:22 p.m., vehicle was blocking an Upper Hollow Road driveway.
Oct. 8 at 9:07 p.m., a building on Park Street was unsecured.
Oct. 8 at 9:26 p.m., Dani Abate, 36, of Johnson, was arrested for providing false information to a police officer and driving with a criminally suspended driver’s license.
Oct. 8 at 9:28 p.m., a driver was reported to be possibly intoxicated on Mountain Road, but they were never located.
Oct. 8 at 10:08 p.m., a vehicle reportedly speeding and swerving on Waterbury Road was never located.
Oct. 8 at 10:43 p.m., a noise complaint was made concerning a Tansy Hill Road residence.
Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m., a noise complaint was made concerning a Main Street residence.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
