Total incidents: 100
Tickets issued: 27
Traffic: 2
Warnings: 25
Oct. 18, 12:21 a.m., Greg Oosterhart, 60, of Panton, was cited on South Main Street for driving while intoxicated. He registered a 0.117 blood alcohol concentration sample in a sobriety test.
Oct. 18, 2:30 a.m., Rory VanTuinen, 28, of Waterbury, was cited, again on South Main Street, for driving while intoxicated. He refused to give a Breathalyzer test.
Oct. 18, 3:20 a.m., gunshots heard on Pucker Street were unfounded.
Oct. 18, 5:25 a.m., help was provided for Stowe EMS on Wildlife Road.
Oct. 18, a two-car crash in the Shaw’s parking lot resulted in damage only.
Oct. 18, 3:52 p.m., whoops — a lost suitcase was claimed by its owner on Main Street.
Oct. 18, 5:33 p.m., investigation is ongoing after police cited Ronald Lafountain, 60, of St. Albans, on Mountain Road, for driving while under the influence of drugs.
Oct. 19, 7:57 p.m., added patrols resulted on Pond Street after reports of people staying on the library’s porch at night.
Oct. 19, 7:01 p.m., police helped firefighters with a chimney fire on Nebraska Valley Road.
Oct. 20, 11:26 a.m., a car window was vandalized on Mountain Road.
Oct. 20, 6:15 p.m., a cow allegedly walking in the road wasn’t found on Barrows Road.
Oct. 20, 4:59 p.m., police investigated threatening behavior via email on Meadow Road.
Oct. 20, 11:57 p.m., an intoxicated male reported driving on Mountain Road was not found.
Oct. 21, 4:55 a.m., good morning? Two people were arguing on Mountain Road.
Oct. 21, 9:30 a.m., Fish & Wildlife were helped with someone goose hunting near the rec path on Bouchard Road.
Oct. 21, 1:33 p.m., 33-year old Brendon Morrill died on Stowe Hollow Road. Autopsy results are pending.
Oct. 22, 8:48 a.m., a two-car crash in a Barrows Road parking lot ended in property damage only.
Oct. 22, 10:38 a.m., cows were reported in the road on Pucker Street, but were put … out to pasture? … by the time officers arrived.
Oct. 22, 1:50 p.m., investigation is ongoing regarding an Edson Hill Road theft.
Oct. 22, 3:01 p.m., investigation is ongoing regarding a sexual assault.
Oct. 22, 5:08 p.m., a political sign was stolen on Stowe Hollow Road.
Oct. 22, 7 p.m., kids riding a dirt bike on River Road were escorted home and “educated on the laws” with their parents.
Oct. 22, 8:51 p.m., help with a drug recognition evaluation was given to Vermont State Police in Burlington.
Oct. 23, 1:09 a.m., Talia Marek, 23, of Stowe, was cited for driving while intoxicated on Waterbury Road. A BAC sample showed 0.128 percent.
Oct. 23, 8:05 a.m., a car parked on Cottonbrook Road was broken into.
Oct. 23, 3:39 p.m., rascals! Skateboarders on Trapp Hill Road weren’t found.
Oct. 23, 6:22 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Cottonbrook Road, where a person said they were OK — just camping.
Oct. 23, 6:39 p.m., a group of people on the West Hill Road polo fields had lights shining — for a barbecue.
Oct. 23, 10:07 p.m., a suspicious man was reported around a newly built garage on South Main Street but wasn’t found.
Oct. 23, 11:59 p.m., police helped a driver on North Hollow Road who went over an embankment.
Oct. 24, 11:01 a.m., a vehicle was swerving on Route 100 and information was passed to a neighboring agency.
Oct. 24, 12:14 p.m., someone was shooting into a field from Maple Run Lane.
Oct. 24, 12:23 p.m. Oh deer — a person was reported trying to shoot deer from the road in both Stowe and neighboring towns. The person was ticketed later.
Oct. 23, 12:25 p.m., someone spray painted a radar sign on Mountain Road with the phrase ZAITA. It’s unclear what that means.
Oct. 24, 12:59 p.m.-4:40 p.m., three minor crashes happened, but no injuries.
Oct. 24, 9:27 p.m., Matthew Nucci, 34, of Old Saybrook, Conn., was cited on Moscow Road for driving while intoxicated. He registered a 0.088 BAC.
Oct. 24, 10:28 p.m., an intoxicated person was trying to get into a vehicle on Mountain Road. They were instead escorted to their room by police and turned over to a sober adult.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
