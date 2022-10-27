Total reported incidents: 80
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 23
Warnings: 21
Oct. 16 at 11:06 a.m., two Wood Road neighbors got into another spat in an ongoing, politically charged series of verbal altercations. A Black Lives Matter sign came up missing, but it’s unknown if its disappearance involved theft or not. The two agreed to stay away from each other.
Oct. 16 at 12:07 p.m., a minor parking lot collision occurred on Mountain Road.
Oct. 16 at 2:14 p.m., a vehicle pulled into a Pinnacle Road driveway and a person took pictures before leaving the area.
Oct. 16 at 2:18 p.m., a caller reported concern about a dog left in a car on Mountain Road, but the dog’s owners had returned by the time police checked it out.
Oct. 16 at 5:19 p.m., multiple vehicles were broken into, and items were stolen out of them at Chase Park off Luce Hill Road.
Oct. 16 at 9:57 p.m., a lost dog was reported on Gold Brook Circle.
Oct. 17 at 10:24 a.m., a suitcase found on Mountain Road was returned to its owner.
Oct. 17 at 6:35 p.m., a flag attached to a vehicle hood stating “All Aboard the Trump Train” was damaged on Mountain Road.
Oct. 18 at 7:11 p.m., Jennifer Corbin, 47, of Stowe, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs on Main Street.
Oct. 19 at 9:00 a.m., someone complained about an aggressive driver on Luce Hill Road.
Oct. 19 at 9:48 a.m., a wallet was found on South Main Street.
Oct. 19 at 4:23 p.m., a vehicle collision on Mountain Road resulted in minor injuries to the drivers.
Oct. 19 at 9:21 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Waterbury Road.
Oct. 20 at 9:10 p.m., police assisted a Mansfield View Road resident with finding a purse that may have been stolen.
Oct. 20 at 10:25 p.m., a wallet was found on Maple Street and its owner notified.
Oct. 21 at 2:25 p.m., a caller complained about trucks left running in the parking lot of Shaw’s supermarket on Pucker Street.
Oct. 21 at 4:11 p.m., a Moscow Road resident complained about speeding vehicles.
Oct. 21 at 4:23 p.m., a Cady Hill Road resident reported seeing a vehicle parked in their driveway but the mystery driver was not located by police.
Oct. 21 at 4:31 p.m., a Fitbit was found on Park Street.
Oct. 22 at 2:05 p.m., a person called police to claim a neighbor was piling leaves on their property.
Oct. 22 at 3:48 p.m., a person on Mountain Road was throwing small bottles of liquor out the window of their vehicle, a caller reported.
Oct. 22 at 4:39 p.m., a complaint was received about a suspicious vehicle carrying four possibly intoxicated people in the Robinson Springs Road neighborhood.
Oct. 22 at 5:06 p.m., police received a complaint about loud music at Trapp Family Lodge.
Oct. 22 at 6:35 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Pucker Street.
Oct. 22 at 7:09 p.m., police checked on a high-pitched noise heard in the Sylvan Woods Road area.
Oct. 22 at 10:06 p.m., a shopping cart from Shaw’s supermarket found on Mayo Farm Road was later returned.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
