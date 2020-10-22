Total incidents: 102
Tickets issued: 35
Civil: 1
Traffic: 2
Warnings: 32
Oct. 11, 2:22 a.m., the sounds of a woman screaming in the woods off Mountain Road were reported, no one was found. Happy Halloween?
Oct. 11, 7:53 a.m., an accidental 911 hang-up call came in from High Ridge Road.
Oct. 11, 10:46 a.m., theft of money was reported on Waterbury Road.
Oct. 11, 12:10 a.m., now, now… a driver on Mountain Road was reported to be honking at and “flipping off” cyclists on Mountain Road.
Oct. 11, 1:16 p.m., a driver on Stagecoach Road was being aggressive, but was not found.
Oct. 11, 3:06 p.m., a vehicle’s window was smashed in the area of Cottonbrook Road. State Police were advised.
Oct. 11, 4:17 p.m., traffic control was performed for Stowe’s fire department.
Oct. 11, 6:44 p.m, property damage but no injuries resulted from a Mansfield View Road crash.
Oct. 12, 12:24 a.m., guests were asked to keep it down after a noise complaint came in from a Mountain Road hotel.
Oct. 12, 3:52 p.m., a truck in the way on Stagecoach Road was causing a hazard.
Oct. 12, 4 p.m., no chill … a folding camp chair was stolen on Mountain Road.
Oct. 12, 6:48 p.m., a purse was lost on the rec path.
Oct. 13, 11:59 p.m., a broken window was reported on Moulton Lane.
Oct. 13, 6:42 a.m., no one was found after gun shots were reported on Sallies Lane.
Oct. 7:43 a.m., What the duck? Fish & Wildlife checked on someone who may have shot at ducks from the road.
Oct. 13, 8:22 a.m., medication was stolen on mountain road.
Oct. 13, 11:15 a.m., a dog check was performed on Waterbury Road.
Oct. 13, 11:56 a.m., two employees of Jolly’s convenience store were reported for not wearing nose and mouth masks — one was behind a plexiglass shield.
Oct. 13, 12:12 p.m., a woman was fine after a welfare check on Forrest Way.
Oct. 13, 8:01 p.m., Aimee Green, 51, of Stowe, was arrested for driving under the influence after a single-car crash on Pucker Street. Her blood alcohol concentration was recorded as 0.203 percent.
Oct. 13, 9:59 p.m., people involved in a Mountain Road fight were gone when police arrived.
Oct. 14, 9:50 a.m., a credit card was used illegally on Mountain Road and is under investigation.
Oct. 14, 12:20 p.m., a black truck was reported for speeding on Cross Road and Taber Hill, but it was not found and did not match the description given.
Oct. 14, 2:49 p.m., someone was asked to leave the Golden Eagle Resort because he was “angry about the cleanliness of his room.”
Oct. 15 10:09 a.m., officers helped Vermont State Police with a tractor-trailer-in-the-Notch incident (again) on Route 108.
Oct. 15, 12:46 p.m., Fore! A dog was found wandering on the golf course at Cape Cod Road.
Oct. 15, 3:05 p.m., a theft investigation is ongoing on Sylvan Park Road.
Oct. 15, 5:10 p.m. a man called from South Main Street to report his girlfriend took his car back to Massachusetts for a family emergency, leaving him stranded. He got a ride from a friend.
Oct. 16, 9:09 a.m., a license plate was reported stolen on Cady Hill Road.
Oct. 16, 3:44 p.m., investigation is ongoing around a pair of boots stolen from Shaw’s General Store.
Oct. 17, 2:15 a.m., Charles Sturgeon, 33, of St. Albans was cited on Mayo Farm Road for driving while intoxicated and after his license was criminally suspended. He had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court, too, and gave a preliminary blood alcohol concentration of 0.137 percent.
Oct. 17, 11:52 a.m., police helped someone get their belongings from a hotel on Washington Highway in Morrisville after having gone to detox.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
