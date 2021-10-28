Total reported incidents: 1
Arrests: 40
Traffic tickets: 17
Warnings: 15
Oct. 17 at 6:53 a.m., gunshots were heard on Stagecoach Road.
Oct. 17 at 9:51 a.m., a wallet was lost on Cape Cod Road.
Oct. 17 at 11:15 a.m., a car collided with a bear at the intersection of Route 100 and Moscow Road.
Oct. 17 at 11:36 a.m., two vehicles were seen speeding down School Street.
Oct. 17 at 11:59 a.m., a bus was blocking traffic on Depot Street
Oct. 17 at 2:07 p.m., a vehicle was parked in a no-parking zone on Mountain Road.
Oct. 17 at 2:57 p.m., a landlord got into it with their tenant on South Main Street.
Oct. 17 at 7:42 p.m., a purse was lost in Stowe.
Oct. 18 at 10:00 a.m., a recreation vehicle was parked overnight in a parking lot at the Polo Fields.
Oct. 18 at 11:02 a.m., a ding-dong-ditcher was caught on camera on Upper Hollow Road. Police have a picture and are investigating the circumstances surrounding it.
Oct. 18 at 11:09 a.m., a person accused of not paying for their trash to be dumped on Dump Road said they were headed back to pay after police contacted them.
Oct. 18 at 12:04 p.m., someone lost their property on Mountain Road.
Oct. 18 at 12:24 p.m., a vehicle passed a bus stopped with lights flashing on Barrows Road.
Oct. 18 at 1:38 p.m., someone lost some property and their registration plate on South Main Street.
Oct. 19 at 8:21 a.m., there were some parking problems with overnight campers at Thompson Park.
Oct. 19 at 9:12 a.m., a two-car collision didn’t result in any injuries on West Hill Road.
Oct. 19 at 8:43 p.m., a vehicle ran out of gas on Pucker Street.
Oct. 19 at 9:52 p.m., a resident on Cady Hill Road heard some spooky noises upstairs, but nothing was found by police.
Oct. 20 at 7:02 a.m., a vehicle was seen moving erratically on Route 100.
Oct. 20 at 12:30 p.m., a dog found on Mountain Road was returned to its owner.
Oct. 20 at 1:29 p.m., a theft from the Jolly on South Main Street is under investigation.
Oct. 20 at 8:30 p.m., a vehicle tailgating another in Stowe was not located by police.
Oct. 21 at 9:03 p.m., a motorist was tested for impairment on South Main Street, but they passed.
Oct. 21 at 11:13 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Barre Town Police Department with drug recognition evaluation.
Oct. 22 at 6:44 a.m., a tree was obstructing West Hill Road.
Oct. 22 at 9:06 a.m., a vehicle passed a school bus with their lights flashing on Mountain Road.
Oct. 22 at 12:39 p.m., police took information from someone at the police station on South Main Street.
Oct. 22 at 1:47 p.m., police also dealt with a civil matter at the police station on South Main Street.
Oct. 22 at 6:13 p.m., a vehicle hit a deer on Sterling Valley Road.
Oct. 22 at 6:27 p.m., a suspicious vehicle parked on the wrong side was spotted on Stowe Hollow Road, but it was gone by the time police arrived.
Oct. 23 at 6:24 a.m., a spat between a landlord and their tenant on Waterbury Road was deemed a civil matter.
Oct. 23 at 11:40 a.m., a wallet was lost on the Stowe Recreation Path.
Oct. 23 at 12:13 p.m., speeding cars were spotted on Weeks Hill Road.
Oct. 23 at 12:30 p.m., a suspected shoplifter on Main Street was not located.
Oct. 23 at 2:48 p.m., a problem between a landlord and their tenant on Mountain Road was deemed a civil matter.
Oct. 23 at 3:26 p.m., Thomas Deary, 35 of Stowe was cited for an outstanding warrant for failing to appear on Mountain Road.
Oct. 23 at 3:48 p.m., after taking out a utility pole on Pucker Street, Zachary Judkins, 43, of Stowe was arrested for his second DUI. His blood-alcohol content was not measured.
Oct. 23 at 6:01 p.m., a person on Weeks Hill Road was late returning from a walk, but returned shortly after their absence was reported.
Oct. 23 at 10:26 p.m., a possible party situation was reported on Nebraska Valley Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
