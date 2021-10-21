Total reported incidents: 56
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 23
Warnings: 16
Oct. 10 at 4:56 a.m., a taxi operator on Mountain Road was having problems with passengers, but they had already left the area by the time police arrived.
Oct. 10 at 12:38 p.m., a welfare check on Sylvan Woods Drive turned into a medical issue.
Oct. 10 at 4:43 p.m., a drone was lost on Mountain Road.
Oct. 10 at 6:40 p.m., police assisted a hiker in finding their vehicle on Route 108.
Oct. 10 at 7:31 p.m., a stray dog on Pucker Street was returned to its owner.
Oct. 11 at 8:43 a.m., a report of an animal stuck in a tarp on Mayo Farm Road was found to be unfounded.
Oct. 11 at 11:18 a.m., a woman on Waterbury Road was the subject of a welfare check.
Oct. 11 at 12:08 p.m., someone on Toll House Lane received threats through Facebook.
Oct. 11 at 7:53 p.m., a vehicle was moving erratically on Mountain Road but not located by police.
Oct. 11 at 9:06 p.m., harsh words were exchanged on Hillcrest Road.
Oct. 11 at 11:00 p.m., stereo equipment was reported missing from a rental unit on North Hill Road.
Oct. 12 at 10:21 a.m., a credit card was found on the Stowe Recreation Path.
Oct. 12 at 11:52 a.m., police declared an issue of a room rented by an unknown party to be a civil issue.
Oct. 12 at 1:08 p.m., police characterized an attempt to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Cady Hill Forest as vandalism.
Oct. 12 at 1:45 p.m., a credit card was found on Main Street.
Oct. 12 at 1:47 p.m., police served court papers on Moscow Road.
Oct. 12 at 1:55 p.m., someone was reported for coming onto the grounds of Stowe Elementary School on Park Street while school was in session.
Oct. 12 at 5:28 p.m., Kimberly Wescom, 55, of Stowe was cited for driving with a suspended license on South Main Street.
Oct. 12 at 6:24 p.m., a possible assault on Cape Cod Road is under investigation by the police.
Oct. 12 at 9:00 p.m., yet another dispute on Hillcrest Road required police mediation.
Oct. 13 at 9:02 a.m., another person reported an attempt at stealing his catalytic convertor from the Cady Hill Forest parking lot.
Oct. 13 at 9:51 a.m., a lodger at The Stowe Inn complained about hotel staff entering rooms without warning.
Oct. 13 at 12:09 p.m., a minor vehicle collision at the Main Street and Mountain Road intersection was reported after the parties involved exchanged insurance information.
Oct. 13 at 12:56 p.m., police dealt with a civil matter on Cliff Street.
Oct. 13 at 4:35 p.m., a dog was accused of killing the neighbor’s chickens on Tansy Hill Road.
Oct. 13 at 6:13 p.m., a dispute between two parties on West Hill Road was reported for documentation purposes.
Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m., a Moscow Road resident took offense to a hunter requesting to hunt on their land.
Oct. 13 at 9:02 p.m., a vehicle reported stolen at Doc Pond’s was found in the parking lot next door.
Oct. 13 at 11:31 p.m., police responded to a family dispute on South Main Street.
Oct. 14 at 9:43 a.m., police mediated a dispute after a landlord alleged their tenants were acting out on South Main Street.
Oct. 14 at 9:56 a.m., police mediated a civil matter on Cliff Street, again.
Oct. 14 at 12:55 p.m., a lodger absconded without paying for their room at Stoweflake Mountain Resort and Spa on Mountain Road. Police are currently investigating.
Oct. 14 at 3:14 p.m., someone was reported for parking in a handicap parking spot without a placard showing they were allowed to do so.
Oct. 14 at 3:31 p.m., a woman was seen entering a farm stand on Nebraska Valley Road, but it’s uncertain if anything was found missing.
Oct. 14 at 5:40 p.m., police dealt with a civil matter on Stagecoach Road.
Oct. 14 at 11:41 p.m., cones obstructed Mountain Road.
Oct. 15 at 8:37 a.m., cash was stolen from an honor system farm store at Sage Farm Goat Dairy on West Hill Road.
Oct. 15 at 12:02 p.m., a vehicle passed a parked school bus with lights flashing on Mountain Road.
Oct. 15 at 2:55 p.m., a truck was parked in a private driveway on Bull Moose Ridge Road and the driver was nowhere to be found.
Oct. 15 at 10:52 p.m., a possibly intoxicated patron refused to leave Rimrock’s Mountain Tavern on Mountain Road, but then left of their own accord after the police were called.
Oct. 15 at 11:15 p.m., cones were seen obstructing Mountain Road again.
Oct. 15 at 11:39 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Lang Farm Road.
Oct. 16 at 8:32 a.m., a wallet was lost on Mountain Road.
Oct. 16 at 9:49 a.m., police assisted with a flat tire on Thomas Lane.
Oct. 16 at 9:47 a.m., a wallet was lost on Maple Street.
Oct. 16 at 12:03 p.m., loud noise and partying was reportedly occurring at rental home on Maple Street.
Oct. 16 at 2:25 p.m., a group of vehicles was seen speeding on Route 100.
Oct. 16 at 4:17 p.m., a group of people were blocking Emily's Bridge on Covered Bridge Road and making it difficult to pass by refusing to move, but they were gone when police arrived.
Oct. 16 at 8:33 p.m., gunshots were heard on Tansy Hill Road, but police didn’t find anything.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.