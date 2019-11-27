Stowe Police Department statistics Nov. 17-23
Total incidents reported, including traffic stops: 128
Tickets, 9; warnings, 40
Alarms: 15
Medical calls: 5
Arrests: 4
Nov. 17 at 8:17 a.m., police couldn’t track down a suspicious vehicle on Sinclair Drive.
Nov. 17 at 9:20 a.m., police found a lost iPad on South Main Street and returned it to its owner.
Nov. 17 at 10:37 a.m., alarm on Luce Hill Road.
Nov. 17 at 10:42 a.m., a caller complained of two hunters walking on property on Bull Run Ridge Road; the hunters were not located.
Nov. 17 at 11:35 a.m., police checked a home on Mansfield View Road with open windows; nobody was home.
Nov. 17 at 2:29 p.m., a suspicious vehicle reported entering a driveway on Clark Road was not located.
Nov. 17 at 3:55 p.m., alarm on Sanborn Road.
Nov. 17 at 10:41 p.m., after a traffic stop on Stagecoach Road, police charged Jennifer Ruest, 41, of Stowe with driving after criminal license suspension. Ruest also received a ticket for expired registration.
Nov. 18 at 7:32 a.m., carbon monoxide alarm on Wade Pasture Road; remember to change those batteries as winter arrives and windows are closed.
Nov. 18 at 8:05 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious vehicle entered and left a driveway on Sinclair Drive; no suspicious vehicle located.
Nov. 18 at 8:39 a.m., a portable toilet was damaged at Thompson Park.
Nov. 18 at 10:53 a.m., alarm on Upper Springs Road.
Nov. 18 at 12:33 p.m., a driver received a warning after yelling at people and refusing to move to make way for a school bus at Stowe High School.
Nov. 18 at 4:05 p.m., disabled vehicle on Mountain Road.
Nov. 18 at 7:41 a.m., lost wallet reported on Mountain Road.
Nov. 19 at 1:03 a.m., after a traffic stop on Pucker Street, police charged Riley Gascoyne, 22, of Wolcott with driving under the influence of drugs. Gascoyne also received a warning for the condition of his vehicle.
Nov. 19 at 2:25 p.m., police assisted Department for Children and Families in checking on a person; that person no longer lives in Stowe.
Nov. 19 at 3:25 p.m., a crash on Stowe Hollow Road was reported for insurance purposes.
Nov. 19 at 11:23 p.m., alarm on Kirkwood Lane.
Nov. 20 at 3:37 a.m., a driver got a ticket for violating the town’s overnight parking ban by parking on Park Street.
Nov. 20 at 3:45 a.m., another parking ticket on Depot Street.
Nov. 20 at 4:12 a.m., alarm on Notchbrook Road.
Nov. 20 at 11:53 a.m., medical call on Maple Street.
Nov. 20 at 4:38 p.m., alarm on Big Spruce Road.
Nov. 20 at 7:55 p.m., alarm at Stowe Mountain Resort.
Nov. 21 at 6:59 a.m., medical call on Thomas Lane.
Nov. 21 at 10:22 a.m., alarm on Maple Road.
Nov. 21 at 10:38 a.m., alarm on Robinson Springs Road.
Nov. 21 at 11:14 a.m., alarm on Spruce Peak Road.
Nov. 21 at 12:16 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a person on West Shaw Hill Road; all was well.
Nov. 21 at 2:01 p.m., medical call on Thomas Lane.
Nov. 21 at 2:21 p.m., a dog running wild on South Main Street was returned to its owner.
Nov. 21 at 5:18 p.m., a vehicle hit a deer on Mountain Road; the deer was euthanized.
Nov. 21 at 5:18 p.m., a Mountain Road resident was scammed out of $900 by a telephone caller who claimed to represent the Social Security Administration. Friendly reminder: No government entity — federal, state or local — will telephone someone demanding money. They will send a letter.
Nov. 21 at 7:45 p.m., alarm on Bouchard Road.
Nov. 22 at 12:16 a.m., medical call on White Gates Lane.
Nov. 22 at 6:11 a.m., two-vehicle crash on Maple Street; damage, but no injuries.
Nov. 22 at 12:21 p.m., a Notchbrook Road resident was scammed out of $340 by someone claiming to represent DirecTV. Police advise it’s best to assume that every phone call could be a scam.
Nov. 22 at 1:49 p.m., parking problem reported on Notchbrook Road, but police found there was no problem.
Nov. 22 at 1:51 p.m., alarm on Wade Pasture Road.
Nov. 22 at 9:15 p.m., alarm on Billings Hill Road.
Nov. 23 at 12:47 a.m., vehicle ticketed on Park Street for violating the overnight winter parking ban.
Nov. 23 at 1:11 a.m., alarm on Bull Moose Ridge Road.
Nov. 23 at 2:30 a.m., after a traffic stop on Main Street, police charged Harley Muldoon, 27, of Morrisville with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense. Police measured Muldoon’s blood-alcohol level of 0.092 percent.
Nov. 23 at 9:09 a.m., police talked with woman at Spruce Peak Lodge; a no-trespass order bans her from being there. Police warned her not to enter the property.
Nov. 23 at 12:35 p.m., complaint of a loud vehicle speeding on Barrows Road.
Nov. 23 at 5:11 p.m., medical call on Houston Road.
Nov. 23 at 7:01 p.m., after a traffic stop on Moscow Road, police charged Alex Kenyhercz, 33, of Waterbury with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense. Police measured his blood-alcohol level of 0.171 percent. He also received a warning for speeding.
Nov. 23 at 8:53 p.m., noise complaint on South Main Street; the noisy parties went their separate ways.
Nov. 23 at 9:56 p.m., police returned to the same location and took an intoxicated man into protective custody; he was later taken to St. Johnsbury to detox.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.