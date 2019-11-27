Stowe Police Department statistics Nov. 17-23

Total incidents reported, including traffic stops: 128

Tickets, 9; warnings, 40

Alarms: 15

Medical calls: 5

Arrests: 4

Nov. 17 at 8:17 a.m., police couldn’t track down a suspicious vehicle on Sinclair Drive.

Nov. 17 at 9:20 a.m., police found a lost iPad on South Main Street and returned it to its owner.

Nov. 17 at 10:37 a.m., alarm on Luce Hill Road.

Nov. 17 at 10:42 a.m., a caller complained of two hunters walking on property on Bull Run Ridge Road; the hunters were not located.

Nov. 17 at 11:35 a.m., police checked a home on Mansfield View Road with open windows; nobody was home.

Nov. 17 at 2:29 p.m., a suspicious vehicle reported entering a driveway on Clark Road was not located.

Nov. 17 at 3:55 p.m., alarm on Sanborn Road.

Nov. 17 at 10:41 p.m., after a traffic stop on Stagecoach Road, police charged Jennifer Ruest, 41, of Stowe with driving after criminal license suspension. Ruest also received a ticket for expired registration.

Nov. 18 at 7:32 a.m., carbon monoxide alarm on Wade Pasture Road; remember to change those batteries as winter arrives and windows are closed.

Nov. 18 at 8:05 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious vehicle entered and left a driveway on Sinclair Drive; no suspicious vehicle located.

Nov. 18 at 8:39 a.m., a portable toilet was damaged at Thompson Park.

Nov. 18 at 10:53 a.m., alarm on Upper Springs Road.

Nov. 18 at 12:33 p.m., a driver received a warning after yelling at people and refusing to move to make way for a school bus at Stowe High School.

Nov. 18 at 4:05 p.m., disabled vehicle on Mountain Road.

Nov. 18 at 7:41 a.m., lost wallet reported on Mountain Road.

Nov. 19 at 1:03 a.m., after a traffic stop on Pucker Street, police charged Riley Gascoyne, 22, of Wolcott with driving under the influence of drugs. Gascoyne also received a warning for the condition of his vehicle.

Nov. 19 at 2:25 p.m., police assisted Department for Children and Families in checking on a person; that person no longer lives in Stowe.

Nov. 19 at 3:25 p.m., a crash on Stowe Hollow Road was reported for insurance purposes.

Nov. 19 at 11:23 p.m., alarm on Kirkwood Lane.

Nov. 20 at 3:37 a.m., a driver got a ticket for violating the town’s overnight parking ban by parking on Park Street.

Nov. 20 at 3:45 a.m., another parking ticket on Depot Street.

Nov. 20 at 4:12 a.m., alarm on Notchbrook Road.

Nov. 20 at 11:53 a.m., medical call on Maple Street.

Nov. 20 at 4:38 p.m., alarm on Big Spruce Road.

Nov. 20 at 7:55 p.m., alarm at Stowe Mountain Resort.

Nov. 21 at 6:59 a.m., medical call on Thomas Lane.

Nov. 21 at 10:22 a.m., alarm on Maple Road.

Nov. 21 at 10:38 a.m., alarm on Robinson Springs Road.

Nov. 21 at 11:14 a.m., alarm on Spruce Peak Road.

Nov. 21 at 12:16 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a person on West Shaw Hill Road; all was well.

Nov. 21 at 2:01 p.m., medical call on Thomas Lane.

Nov. 21 at 2:21 p.m., a dog running wild on South Main Street was returned to its owner.

Nov. 21 at 5:18 p.m., a vehicle hit a deer on Mountain Road; the deer was euthanized.

Nov. 21 at 5:18 p.m., a Mountain Road resident was scammed out of $900 by a telephone caller who claimed to represent the Social Security Administration. Friendly reminder: No government entity — federal, state or local — will telephone someone demanding money. They will send a letter.

Nov. 21 at 7:45 p.m., alarm on Bouchard Road.

Nov. 22 at 12:16 a.m., medical call on White Gates Lane.

Nov. 22 at 6:11 a.m., two-vehicle crash on Maple Street; damage, but no injuries.

Nov. 22 at 12:21 p.m., a Notchbrook Road resident was scammed out of $340 by someone claiming to represent DirecTV. Police advise it’s best to assume that every phone call could be a scam.

Nov. 22 at 1:49 p.m., parking problem reported on Notchbrook Road, but police found there was no problem.

Nov. 22 at 1:51 p.m., alarm on Wade Pasture Road.

Nov. 22 at 9:15 p.m., alarm on Billings Hill Road.

Nov. 23 at 12:47 a.m., vehicle ticketed on Park Street for violating the overnight winter parking ban.

Nov. 23 at 1:11 a.m., alarm on Bull Moose Ridge Road.

Nov. 23 at 2:30 a.m., after a traffic stop on Main Street, police charged Harley Muldoon, 27, of Morrisville with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense. Police measured Muldoon’s blood-alcohol level of 0.092 percent.

Nov. 23 at 9:09 a.m., police talked with woman at Spruce Peak Lodge; a no-trespass order bans her from being there. Police warned her not to enter the property.

Nov. 23 at 12:35 p.m., complaint of a loud vehicle speeding on Barrows Road.

Nov. 23 at 5:11 p.m., medical call on Houston Road.

Nov. 23 at 7:01 p.m., after a traffic stop on Moscow Road, police charged Alex Kenyhercz, 33, of Waterbury with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense. Police measured his blood-alcohol level of 0.171 percent. He also received a warning for speeding.

Nov. 23 at 8:53 p.m., noise complaint on South Main Street; the noisy parties went their separate ways.

Nov. 23 at 9:56 p.m., police returned to the same location and took an intoxicated man into protective custody; he was later taken to St. Johnsbury to detox.

Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.