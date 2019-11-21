Stowe Police Department statistics Nov. 10-16
Total incidents reported, including traffic stops: 109
Tickets, 11; warnings, 35
Alarms: 12
Medical calls: 4
Arrests: 1
Needles found: 1
Nov. 10 at 1:34 a.m., 911 hang-up call from a Meadow Lane residence; no emergency.
Nov. 10 at 7:50 a.m., police responded to 2760 Weeks Hill Road, where Eileen O’Brien, 71, died of natural causes.
Nov. 10 at 3:46 p.m., report that a dog bit a person on the Stowe Recreation Path; police have not identified the person.
Nov. 11 at 9:12 a.m., a minor two-car crash in a parking lot on Mountain Road; no injuries.
Nov. 11 at 10:40 a.m., police responded to a Mountain Road residence for a trespassing complaint and determined it was a civil matter.
Nov. 11 at 1:07 p.m., police disposed of a needle they found in front of a South Main Street residence.
Nov. 11 at 5:19 p.m., no damage reported after a vehicle slid off Weeks Hill Road.
Nov. 11 at 5:27 p.m., a vehicle fled the scene after sideswiping another vehicle on Pucker Street.
Nov. 11 at 5:50 p.m., a man on Westview Road expressed concerns with the condition of his son’s vehicle.
Nov. 11 at 7:54 p.m., police gave a lift to a person whose car couldn’t drive up Luce Hill Road in slippery weather.
Nov. 12 at 8:52 a.m., alarm on Foster Farm Road.
Nov. 12 at 3:42 p.m., ice flew off one vehicle and struck another on South Main Street, causing damage.
Nov. 12 at 7:53 p.m., a pair of medical calls at different residences on Mountain Road.
Nov. 13 at 3:25 a.m., alarm on Weeks Hill Road.
Nov. 13 at 8:24 a.m., police said a pair of credit card fraud complaints at Shaw’s Supermarket might be related, and the incidents are under investigation.
Nov. 13 at 11:43 a.m., alarm at a Spruce Peak Road residence.
Nov. 13 at 12:41 p.m., medical call on Mount Mansfield Drive.
Nov. 13 at 1:13 p.m., citizen dispute on Maple Street; no criminal violations.
Nov. 13 at 2:15 p.m., a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot on Maple Street.
Nov. 13 at 5:21 p.m., police returned to the same Maple Street residence for another citizen dispute; once again, there were no criminal violations, police said.
Nov. 14 at 1:54 a.m., after a traffic stop on Dump Road, police charged Reynaldo Q. Palomino, 28, of Stowe with driving under the influence. Palomino refused to provide a breath test, police said. Palomino also received a ticket for failing to stay in his lane while driving.
Nov. 14 at 6:36 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
Nov. 14 at 10:15 a.m., alarm on Luce Hill Road.
Nov. 14 at 10:53 a.m., alarm on Strom Farm Lane.
Nov. 14 at 1:24 p.m., a vehicle got stuck on Stagecoach Road, and was later removed.
Nov. 14 at 5:55 p.m., police called a tow truck for a vehicle that went off Sinclair Road.
Nov. 15 at 2:38 p.m., police did not locate an erratic driver on Pucker Street.
Nov. 15 at 3:20 p.m., police found a dog running wild on Mountain Road and returned it to its owner.
Nov. 15 at 4:20 p.m., police are investigating a complaint of an “attempted check scam”; police provided no additional information.
Nov. 15 at 5:38 p.m., alarm on Waterbury Road.
Nov. 15 at 8:51 p.m., police helped a driver who was stuck on Luce Hill Road.
Nov. 15 at 9:33 p.m., alarm on Robinson Springs Road.
Nov. 16 at 2:06 a.m., a vehicle went off the road at the intersection of Moscow and Barrows roads; no injuries.
Nov. 16 at 11:33 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
Nov. 16 at 1:06 p.m., alarm on Upper Pinnacle Road.
Nov. 16 at 3:16 p.m., minor crash in a parking lot on Mountain Road; no injuries.
Nov. 16 at 3:59 p.m., alarm on Waterbury Road.
Nov. 16 at 7:06 p.m., a vehicle reported as being off the road was actually on Route 100 in Morristown; local police were notified.
Nov. 16 at 9:59 p.m., a driver received a ticket for parking on the sidewalk on Town Farm Lane.
Nov. 16 at 10:03 p.m., police did not find the person setting off fireworks near Notchbrook Road.
Nov. 16 at 11:41 p.m., medical call at a residence on Mountainside Drive.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.