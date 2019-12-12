Stowe Police Department statistics Nov. 24 to Dec. 7

Total incidents reported, including traffic stops: 239

Tickets, 20; warnings, 70

Alarms: 20

Medical calls: 4

Arrests: 6

Nov. 24 at 1:09 a.m., after a traffic stop on South Main Street, police charged Robert Juzek, 44, of Stowe with driving under the influence, first offense. Juzek had a blood-alcohol level of 0.185 percent, police said.

Nov. 24 at 2:08 a.m., the unruly parties in a dispute were gone by the time police arrived at the Backyard Tavern.

Nov. 24 at 2:18 a.m., two tickets issued for overnight parking on Park Street; despite the name, there is no overnight parking on Park Street, or any other street in Stowe during the winter.

Nov. 24 at 11:24 a.m., Depot Street was closed between the Post Office and Pond Street due to a washed-out culvert.

Nov. 24 at 7:03 p.m., no humans were injured when a car struck a deer on Waterbury Road.

Nov. 24 at 7:03 p.m., police searched for a man missing from the Hyde Park homeless shelter; he was not located.

Nov. 24 at 9:06 p.m., after a traffic stop on Mountain Road, police charged Zachary Siegrist, 33, of Stowe with driving under the influence, second offense; he also received a ticket for having an open container of marijuana. He did not provide a breath sample.

Nov. 25 at 8:31 a.m., some miserable, malevolent malcontent vandalized four picnic tables and a fence at Thompson Park, causing $1,000 in damage.

Nov. 25 at 12:37 p.m., medical call on South Main Street. Nov. 25 at 3:10 p.m., medical call on Upper Hollow Road.

Nov. 26 at 8:45 a.m., an erratic driver on South Main Street was not located.

Nov. 26 at 12:06 p.m., a one-vehicle crash at West Hill and Mayo Farm roads resulted in damage but no injuries.

Nov. 26 at 2:14 p.m., a caller asked police to check on a Moscow Road resident; the person was fine.

Nov. 27 at 12:14 a.m., police took an intoxicated man into protective custody and took him to South Burlington to detox.

Nov. 27 at 5:33 p.m., alarm on Kirkwood Lane.

Nov. 27 at 11:01 p.m., a caller complained someone was honking a car horn and banging on doors on Mountain Road; the person was not located.

Nov. 28 at 9:39 a.m., driver’s license found on Main Street.

Nov. 29 at 1:53 a.m., alarm on Big Spruce Road.

Nov. 29 at 10:20 a.m., police did not locate a person who was screaming on South Main Street.

Nov. 29 at 1:28 p.m., police helped a driver with a disabled vehicle on Mountain Road.

Nov. 29 at 4:30 p.m., a one-vehicle crash on Gold Brook Road did not result in any injuries.

Nov. 29 at 4:56 p.m., a dispute over property lines on Maple Street was not a police matter.

Nov. 30 at 2:16 a.m., assisted state police with a drunken-driving arrest.

Nov. 30 at 3:24 a.m., parking ticket issued on Depot Street.

Nov. 30 at 11:50 a.m., iPhone found at Tres Amigos.

Nov. 30 at 3:39 p.m., a person on Pucker Street reported receiving unsolicited lewd pictures; police determined the sending phone had been hacked.

Dec. 1 at 4:23 a.m., alarm on Big Spruce Road.

Dec. 1 at 22:52 p.m., in the span of eight minutes, there were alarms on Mountain Road and Wilkins Lane.

Dec. 2 at 2:01 p.m., police checked on a disabled vehicle on Barrows Road.

Dec. 2 at 2:11 p.m., police charged Justin Barcomb, 27, of Barre Town with grand larceny. According to police, Barcomb, while employed at Stowe Jolley and Car Wash, allegedly pocketed $7,221 in night deposits. The money was not recovered, police said.

Dec. 2 at 3:26 p.m., all was well when police checked on a Pucker Street resident.

Dec. 2 at 3:43 p.m., police returned to the same Pucker Street location for a citizen dispute; no action taken.

Dec. 2 at 4:10 p.m., police served a no-trespass order to a Taber Hill Road resident.

Dec. 2 at 4:56 p.m., police decided a person walking along Pucker Street while wearing dark clothing was a traffic hazard, and gave the person a ride to Morrisville.

Dec. 2 at 6:53 p.m., a driver struck a street sign on Cape Cod Road and fled the scene.

Dec. 3 at 12:11 a.m., after a traffic stop at Percy Hill and Weeks Hill roads, police charged Alexandra Ottas, 26, of Stowe with driving under the influence; no breath sample was provided.

Dec. 3 at 4:02 a.m., a driver struck a deer on Mountain Road near Sun and Ski Inn and Suites; the deer was euthanized because of its injuries.

Dec. 3 at 10:33 a.m., alarm on Sargents Farm Road.

Dec. 3 at 2:11 p.m., a dog running wild on North Hollow Road was returned to its owner.

Dec. 3 at 3 p.m., police turned over an intoxicated person on Mountain Road to a caregiver.

Dec. 3 at 4:36 p.m., a person upset about a denial of services at a business on Mountain Road was given a no-trespass order.

Dec. 4 at 2 p.m., fender-bender at the Snowflake Mountain Resort and Spa; no injuries

Dec. 5 at 10:39 a.m., a Pucker Street homeowner complained that a driver struck a deer, which then struck and damaged the homeowner’s light pole; police have no record of a driver striking a deer in the area.

Dec. 5 at 3:04 p.m., a Pucker Street resident reported a possible phone scam from someone looking for money for medical fees; no information or money was collected.

Dec. 5 at 7:14 p.m., alarm on Sterling Lane.

Dec. 5 at 7:41 p.m., alarm on Nosedive Drive.

Dec. 5 at 8:03 p.m., a cow loose on Route 100 had been rounded up by the time police arrived.

Dec. 6 at 12:51 p.m., no injures in a minor crash on Main Street.

Dec. 6 at 2:17 p.m., a caller reported a man acting strangely on Mountain Road; he was not located.

Dec. 6 at 2:45 p.m., alarm on Sterling Lane.

Dec. 6 at 4:02 p.m., medical call on the Pinnacle Trail.

Dec. 6 at 6:12 p.m., no injuries in a minor two-car crash on Main Street.

Dec. 6 at 7:01 p.m., no injuries in a one-car crash on Holmes Lane; the driver received a warning for driving too fast for conditions.

Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m., police checked on a vehicle that had slid off Mountain Road; police stayed while the vehicle was towed out.

Dec. 6 at 8:07 p.m., an envelope containing cash was turned in to police.

Dec. 6 at 10:09 p.m., no injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Edson Hill Road.

Dec. 7 at 12:04 a.m., car owner received a parking ticket on Park Street.

Dec. 7 at 1:22 a.m., no injuries when a vehicle went off Mayo Farm Road; the vehicle was towed back onto the road.

Dec. 7 at 1:35 a.m., after a traffic stop on South Main Street, police charged Michael Smith, 38, of Duxbury with driving under the influence, third offense; Smith did not submit to a breath test.

Dec. 7 at 2:24 a.m., alarm on Maple Street.

Dec. 7 at 2:51 a.m., no injuries to any humans after a vehicle struck a deer on Route 100 near Moscow Road.

Dec. 7 at 9:49 a.m., medical call on Main Street.

Dec. 7 at 1:06 p.m., minor two-car crash on Maple Street; no injuries.

Dec. 7 at 9:09 p.m., after investigating a one-car crash with minor injuries on West Hill Road, police charged David Olcott, 58, of Stowe with driving under the influence, second offense. No breath sample provided.

Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.