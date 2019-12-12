Stowe Police Department statistics Nov. 24 to Dec. 7
Total incidents reported, including traffic stops: 239
Tickets, 20; warnings, 70
Alarms: 20
Medical calls: 4
Arrests: 6
Nov. 24 at 1:09 a.m., after a traffic stop on South Main Street, police charged Robert Juzek, 44, of Stowe with driving under the influence, first offense. Juzek had a blood-alcohol level of 0.185 percent, police said.
Nov. 24 at 2:08 a.m., the unruly parties in a dispute were gone by the time police arrived at the Backyard Tavern.
Nov. 24 at 2:18 a.m., two tickets issued for overnight parking on Park Street; despite the name, there is no overnight parking on Park Street, or any other street in Stowe during the winter.
Nov. 24 at 11:24 a.m., Depot Street was closed between the Post Office and Pond Street due to a washed-out culvert.
Nov. 24 at 7:03 p.m., no humans were injured when a car struck a deer on Waterbury Road.
Nov. 24 at 7:03 p.m., police searched for a man missing from the Hyde Park homeless shelter; he was not located.
Nov. 24 at 9:06 p.m., after a traffic stop on Mountain Road, police charged Zachary Siegrist, 33, of Stowe with driving under the influence, second offense; he also received a ticket for having an open container of marijuana. He did not provide a breath sample.
Nov. 25 at 8:31 a.m., some miserable, malevolent malcontent vandalized four picnic tables and a fence at Thompson Park, causing $1,000 in damage.
Nov. 25 at 12:37 p.m., medical call on South Main Street. Nov. 25 at 3:10 p.m., medical call on Upper Hollow Road.
Nov. 26 at 8:45 a.m., an erratic driver on South Main Street was not located.
Nov. 26 at 12:06 p.m., a one-vehicle crash at West Hill and Mayo Farm roads resulted in damage but no injuries.
Nov. 26 at 2:14 p.m., a caller asked police to check on a Moscow Road resident; the person was fine.
Nov. 27 at 12:14 a.m., police took an intoxicated man into protective custody and took him to South Burlington to detox.
Nov. 27 at 5:33 p.m., alarm on Kirkwood Lane.
Nov. 27 at 11:01 p.m., a caller complained someone was honking a car horn and banging on doors on Mountain Road; the person was not located.
Nov. 28 at 9:39 a.m., driver’s license found on Main Street.
Nov. 29 at 1:53 a.m., alarm on Big Spruce Road.
Nov. 29 at 10:20 a.m., police did not locate a person who was screaming on South Main Street.
Nov. 29 at 1:28 p.m., police helped a driver with a disabled vehicle on Mountain Road.
Nov. 29 at 4:30 p.m., a one-vehicle crash on Gold Brook Road did not result in any injuries.
Nov. 29 at 4:56 p.m., a dispute over property lines on Maple Street was not a police matter.
Nov. 30 at 2:16 a.m., assisted state police with a drunken-driving arrest.
Nov. 30 at 3:24 a.m., parking ticket issued on Depot Street.
Nov. 30 at 11:50 a.m., iPhone found at Tres Amigos.
Nov. 30 at 3:39 p.m., a person on Pucker Street reported receiving unsolicited lewd pictures; police determined the sending phone had been hacked.
Dec. 1 at 4:23 a.m., alarm on Big Spruce Road.
Dec. 1 at 22:52 p.m., in the span of eight minutes, there were alarms on Mountain Road and Wilkins Lane.
Dec. 2 at 2:01 p.m., police checked on a disabled vehicle on Barrows Road.
Dec. 2 at 2:11 p.m., police charged Justin Barcomb, 27, of Barre Town with grand larceny. According to police, Barcomb, while employed at Stowe Jolley and Car Wash, allegedly pocketed $7,221 in night deposits. The money was not recovered, police said.
Dec. 2 at 3:26 p.m., all was well when police checked on a Pucker Street resident.
Dec. 2 at 3:43 p.m., police returned to the same Pucker Street location for a citizen dispute; no action taken.
Dec. 2 at 4:10 p.m., police served a no-trespass order to a Taber Hill Road resident.
Dec. 2 at 4:56 p.m., police decided a person walking along Pucker Street while wearing dark clothing was a traffic hazard, and gave the person a ride to Morrisville.
Dec. 2 at 6:53 p.m., a driver struck a street sign on Cape Cod Road and fled the scene.
Dec. 3 at 12:11 a.m., after a traffic stop at Percy Hill and Weeks Hill roads, police charged Alexandra Ottas, 26, of Stowe with driving under the influence; no breath sample was provided.
Dec. 3 at 4:02 a.m., a driver struck a deer on Mountain Road near Sun and Ski Inn and Suites; the deer was euthanized because of its injuries.
Dec. 3 at 10:33 a.m., alarm on Sargents Farm Road.
Dec. 3 at 2:11 p.m., a dog running wild on North Hollow Road was returned to its owner.
Dec. 3 at 3 p.m., police turned over an intoxicated person on Mountain Road to a caregiver.
Dec. 3 at 4:36 p.m., a person upset about a denial of services at a business on Mountain Road was given a no-trespass order.
Dec. 4 at 2 p.m., fender-bender at the Snowflake Mountain Resort and Spa; no injuries
Dec. 5 at 10:39 a.m., a Pucker Street homeowner complained that a driver struck a deer, which then struck and damaged the homeowner’s light pole; police have no record of a driver striking a deer in the area.
Dec. 5 at 3:04 p.m., a Pucker Street resident reported a possible phone scam from someone looking for money for medical fees; no information or money was collected.
Dec. 5 at 7:14 p.m., alarm on Sterling Lane.
Dec. 5 at 7:41 p.m., alarm on Nosedive Drive.
Dec. 5 at 8:03 p.m., a cow loose on Route 100 had been rounded up by the time police arrived.
Dec. 6 at 12:51 p.m., no injures in a minor crash on Main Street.
Dec. 6 at 2:17 p.m., a caller reported a man acting strangely on Mountain Road; he was not located.
Dec. 6 at 2:45 p.m., alarm on Sterling Lane.
Dec. 6 at 4:02 p.m., medical call on the Pinnacle Trail.
Dec. 6 at 6:12 p.m., no injuries in a minor two-car crash on Main Street.
Dec. 6 at 7:01 p.m., no injuries in a one-car crash on Holmes Lane; the driver received a warning for driving too fast for conditions.
Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m., police checked on a vehicle that had slid off Mountain Road; police stayed while the vehicle was towed out.
Dec. 6 at 8:07 p.m., an envelope containing cash was turned in to police.
Dec. 6 at 10:09 p.m., no injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Edson Hill Road.
Dec. 7 at 12:04 a.m., car owner received a parking ticket on Park Street.
Dec. 7 at 1:22 a.m., no injuries when a vehicle went off Mayo Farm Road; the vehicle was towed back onto the road.
Dec. 7 at 1:35 a.m., after a traffic stop on South Main Street, police charged Michael Smith, 38, of Duxbury with driving under the influence, third offense; Smith did not submit to a breath test.
Dec. 7 at 2:24 a.m., alarm on Maple Street.
Dec. 7 at 2:51 a.m., no injuries to any humans after a vehicle struck a deer on Route 100 near Moscow Road.
Dec. 7 at 9:49 a.m., medical call on Main Street.
Dec. 7 at 1:06 p.m., minor two-car crash on Maple Street; no injuries.
Dec. 7 at 9:09 p.m., after investigating a one-car crash with minor injuries on West Hill Road, police charged David Olcott, 58, of Stowe with driving under the influence, second offense. No breath sample provided.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.