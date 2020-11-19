Total reported incidents: 77
Arrests: 1
Tickets, 3; warnings, 19
Nov. 8 at 3:13 p.m., a camper partially in the roadway on Maple Run Lane was not obstructing traffic, as had been reported.
Nov. 8 at 6:56 p.m., police issued a no-trespass order to a person off Pucker Street on behalf of South Burlington Police Department.
Nov. 9 at 11:33 p.m., the occupants of a car parked in the lot of a closed Mountain Road business were asked to leave.
Nov. 10 at 7:23 a.m., police were unable to track down a vehicle that reportedly passed a school bus in Stowe Hollow.
Nov. 10 at 10:17 a.m., police added a no-stalking order to the person off Pucker Street that had previously received the no-trespass order from South Burlington.
Nov. 10 at 3:06 p.m., a Weeks Hill resident reported having an iPod Nano stolen. They don’t make those anymore.
Nov. 11 at 8:13 a.m., one of the drivers in a rear-ender on South Main Street was issued a warning for following the other car too closely.
Nov. 11 at 10:20 a.m., a loose dog was reportedly running amok on Fox Hill Road.
Nov. 11 at 5:28 p.m., car versus deer on Route 100, near the intersection with Stagecoach Road.
Nov. 12 at 8:12 a.m., a Craigslist ad listed a Luce Hill Road property for rent was false.
Nov. 12 at 3:55 p.m., police assisted the federal Drug Enforcement Agency in a narcotics investigation. No further information was provided.
Nov. 13 at 1:56 a.m., after responding to a single-car crash where Edson Hill Road becomes Weeks Hill Road — and after determining the driver was not injured — police arrested Jessica Winters, 26, of Morristown for driving under the influence. Winters registered a 0.199 percent blood alcohol concentration, about two and a half times the legal limit.
Nov. 13 at 3:24 p.m., police talked to the owner of a Mountain Road bar regarding a complaint received about noncompliance with the state’s COVID-19 rules.
Nov. 13 at 4:07 p.m., another COVID compliance complaint, this time at a Pucker Street Airbnb rental.
Nov. 13 at 9:20 p.m., police helped reunite a cell phone with its owner.
Nov. 14 at 9:03 a.m., a person was just standing at a Main Street bank ATM for a prolonged period of time, not responding to anyone.
Nov. 14 at 2:44 p.m., following a minor two-car crash at the corner of Route 100 and Goldbrook Road, police ticketed one of the drivers for illegal passing.
Nov. 14 at 2:45 p.m., police opened the gate closing Route 108 through Smugglers Notch for a car that wound up on the wrong side of the gate.
Nov. 14 at 3:49 p.m., police told the highway crew about a hole in the middle of Lower Leriche Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
