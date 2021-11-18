Total reported incidents: 35
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 16
Warnings: 16
Nov. 7 at 7:58 a.m., hunters were possibly spotted on the Stowe Quiet Path, but police did not find anyone.
Nov. 7 at 9:06 a.m., police assisted a vehicle that ran out of gas on Main Street.
Nov. 7 at 9:38 a.m., property found on South Main Street was later returned to the owner.
Nov. 7 at 9:47 a.m., bikes were found left on the Stowe Quiet Path.
Nov. 7 at 7:42 p.m., police checked on an unoccupied car in a town parking lot on Mountain Road.
Nov. 7 at 8:12 p.m., police called a tow truck for someone who had driven off Wood Road.
Nov. 7 at 11:52 p.m., police mediated a verbal dispute on South Main Street.
Nov. 8 at 5:22 a.m., someone was locked out of their vehicle on South Main Street so police called a tow truck.
Nov. 8 at 7:14 a.m., horses got loose on Mountain Road, but were safely caught.
Nov. 8 at 8:57 a.m., one driver was concerned about another’s driving on South Main Street.
Nov. 8 at 9:43 a.m., a vehicle ran into a tree on Brush Hill Road, left garbage and debris behind and then left the scene.
Nov. 8 at 10:51 a.m., a vehicle was blocking traffic with a flat tire on Main Street but was gone by the time police arrived.
Nov. 8 at 3:34 p.m., a purse was stolen out of a vehicle on Mountainside Drive.
Nov. 8 at 3:50 p.m., a truck got stuck in a ditch on Covered Bridge Road, so a tow truck was called.
Nov. 8 at 4:47 p.m., fake money was used at the Maplefields on Main Street. The incident is currently under investigation.
Nov. 9 at 6:33 a.m., Matthew Morewood was found dead at his South Main Street home. An investigation is ongoing.
Nov. 9 at 1:01 p.m., tires were slashed on two vehicles parked in the Stoweflake Mountain Resort parking lot on Mountain Road.
Nov. 9 at 10:11 p.m., loud music was reported on South Main Street, but none was heard by police.
Nov. 9 at 11:18 p.m., a single-vehicle accident occurred on Randolph Road.
Nov. 9 at 11:40 p.m., Kelby J. Furrer, 31, of Wolcott, was arrested on a second offense of driving under the influence.
Nov. 10 at 11:11 a.m., a bracelet was found on Mountain Road.
Nov. 10 at 12:11 p.m., an older yellow lab showed up at Idletyme Brewing Company on Mountain Road without an owner, collar, or tags, but its owner was found.
Nov. 10 at 1:07 p.m., complaints of speeding were made on Stowe Hollow Road.
Nov. 10 at 1:18 p.m., a golf cart was stolen from Topnotch Resort on Mountain Road.
Nov. 10 at 1:40 p.m., police monitored traffic on Barrows Road.
Nov. 10 at 3:55 p.m., someone violated a relief from abuse order on Mountain Road.
Nov. 11 at 12:02 a.m., a noise complaint was made about a loud party on Mountain Road.
Nov. 11 at 10:21 p.m., Keevean A. Kaye, 42, of Wolcott, was arrested for driving under the influence.
Nov. 11 at 11:08 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Main Street.
Nov. 11 at 9:48 p.m., a single-vehicle collision occurred on Main Street
Nov. 12 at 12:18 p.m., Adam Alan Marsano, 42, of Jeffersonville, was arrested for a violation of abuse order.
Nov. 13 at 12:19 p.m., a dog bit someone on Pucker Street. The incident is still under investigation.
Nov. 13 at 12:49 p.m., a power line fell in Nebraska Valley Road.
Nov. 13 at 1:39 p.m., someone was seen putting cardboard in a dumpster on Mountain Road.
Nov. 13 at 2:44 p.m., a collision was reported on Mountain Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
