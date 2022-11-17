Total reported incidents: 68
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 8
Warnings: 7
Nov. 6 at 4:44 a.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with a matter on Route 15.
Nov. 6 at 9:12 a.m., police helped a motorist get their vehicle out of a ditch on Mayo Farm Road.
Nov. 6 at 12:06 p.m., a wallet was found on Pucker Street.
Nov. 6 at 4:28 p.m., a dog was reportedly left in a vehicle for a long period of time on South Main Street. Police checked on the dog and decided it was being appropriately cared for.
Nov. 6 at 10:30 p.m., police received a report about a possible break-in on Sylvan Park Road but found everything to be fine when they responded.
Nov. 7 at 4:05 p.m., police checked on a disabled vehicle on Mansfield View Road and found the driver had already made tow truck arrangements.
Nov. 7 at 5:20 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Stagecoach Road, but police never located the vehicle.
Nov. 8 at 1:07 a.m., Jeremy Bradley, 41, of Morrisville was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense.
Nov. 8 at 11:09 a.m., a Tesla key card was lost on Main Street.
Nov. 8 at 12:20 p.m., police caught up with an allegedly erratic driver on Waterbury Road but found he was not impaired.
Nov. 9 at 3:06 p.m., police responded to a juvenile matter on Park Street.
Nov. 10 at 1:39 a.m., police assisted the fire department in checking on an outdoor heater at Harrison’s on Main Street.
Nov. 10 at 1:22 p.m., a credit card was found on Stowe Hollow Road.
Nov. 11 at 12:59 p.m., someone was trying to sneak their garbage into the dumpster at the Maplefields on South Main Street.
Nov. 11 at 6:48 p.m., an incident possibly involving sexual assault is still being investigated by police.
Nov. 11 at 9:38 p.m., a Stowe police officer performed a drug recognition test for Montpelier police at their headquarters on Pitkin Street.
Nov. 11 at 11:45 p.m., police provided resources and guidance for an ongoing dispute between Mountain Road residents.
Nov. 12 at 2:58 a.m., a welfare check found its subject, a Summit View Drive resident, to be at home and healthy.
Nov. 12 at 6:02 a.m., a break-in at the Stowe Quick-Mart on South Main Street is still being investigated by police.
Nov. 12 at 7:38 a.m., police checked on a vehicle that had driven off Mountain Road. They found there had not been any kind of collision, the vehicle was simply parked there.
Nov. 12 at 8:07 a.m., police passed on a report concerning a culvert issue to the Stowe Highway Department.
Nov. 12 at 11:42 a.m., dogs wandering the Robinson Springs Road area were picked up by the owner just after police were called.
Nov. 12 at 6:50 p.m., Stowe police assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a driver who was attempting to elude a deputy on Maple Street.
Nov. 12 at 9:05 p.m., a noise complaint was made regarding people yelling at Golden Eagle Resort off Mountain Road.
Nov. 12 at 11:41 p.m., police assisted someone with locating a missing person at Maplefields on Main Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
