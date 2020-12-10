Total reported incidents: 57
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets, 1; warnings, 2
Nov. 29 at 11:08 a.m., police assisted their counterparts in Morristown, who were looking for — and eventually found — a vehicle that had left the scene of a crash on Route 100 in Stowe. The vehicle was totaled.
Nov. 29 at 1:15 p.m., police dealt with a dispute between a man and a woman who are no longer dating, about some personal items that had gone missing.
Nov. 29 at 3:21 p.m., a car came to a stop after crashing into the stop sign at the intersection of Randolph Road and Route 100, and no one was injured.
Nov. 29 at 4:05 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a person staying at a Stowe motel, and determined the person was still well.
Nov. 29 at 8:11 p.m., someone reported watching a drunken driver make their way along Cape Cod Road, but police didn’t find the vehicle.
Nov. 30 at 7:34 p.m., police served a court order to someone at Stowe Mountain Resort.
Dec. 2 at 12:14 p.m., police provided a Stowe resident with contact information for mental health professionals.
Dec. 2 at 10:26 p.m., no one was injured in a single car crash on Mountain Road near Lower Sanborn Road.
Dec. 3 at 1:20 p.m., someone stole an undisclosed amount of money from a car parked in the lot at Red Barn Shops, the car owner said.
Dec. 3 at 2:37 p.m., a person told police their car had been hit by someone who left the scene of the crash, in a fender bender some time prior.
Dec. 3 at 3:36 p.m., police helped a person change a flat tire on Route 100 near Gold Brook Road.
Dec. 3 at 4:33 p.m., someone, other than the addressee, opened a package left on the porch of a Sylvan Woods home. Nothing seemed to be missing, though.
Dec. 3 at 7:52 p.m., police arrested Donald Bessett, Jr., 28, of Lowell, for domestic assault, after responding to reports of a row on Golden Eagle Drive.
Dec. 3 at 9:03 p.m., a vehicle driving along Nosedive Drive at Spruce Peak seemed suspicious.
Dec. 4 at 1:54 a.m., police were back at the same Golden Eagle Drive address to further investigate an assault and, about three and a half hours later, served a temporary restraining order to someone there.
Dec. 4 at 12:56 p.m., someone asking police for information about attendance at Stowe High School was advised to call Stowe High School.
Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m., police checked on a person at the aforementioned Golden Eagle Drive address, and the person was fine.
Dec. 5 at 6:11 a.m., police helped a person who had locked themselves out of an apartment get in touch with the landlord.
Dec. 5 at 10:02 a.m., a person spotted possibly sleeping in a car on Nebraska Valley Road told police they were just waiting for the rain to stop before heading out on a hike.
Charges filed by police can be amended or dropped by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office.
