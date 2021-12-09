Total reported incidents: 42
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 5
Warnings: 4
Nov. 28 at 4:25 a.m., a vehicle collision on Upper Hollow Road resulted in injuries and is still under investigation by the department.
Nov. 28 at 7:59 p.m., a collision was reported on Stowe Hollow Road.
Nov. 29 at 7:15 a.m., a Stowe officer responded along with many other area law enforcement officers to a homicide/suicide event on King Road in Elmore.
Nov. 29 at 9:13 a.m., court paperwork was served on South Main Street.
Nov. 29 at 9:21 a.m., fraud was reported on Park Street and is currently under investigation.
Nov. 29 at 1:53 p.m., a vehicle was hit by another vehicle on Pond Street and the driver left the scene.
Nov. 29 at 3:13 p.m., police stood by while someone picked up their property on Cape Cod Road.
Nov. 29 at 7:17 p.m., a new renter on Mountainside Drive got the address wrong and police helped them find the right address.
Nov. 30 at 8:05 a.m., police opened an investigation into a sexual assault incident.
Nov. 30 at 10:23 a.m., a dog bit someone.
Nov. 30 at 12:08 p.m., someone tagged an electric vault on Main Street with graffiti.
Nov. 30 at 4:10 p.m., a dog was reportedly running at large on West Hill Road.
Nov. 30 at 5:24 p.m., a minor parking lot collision occurred on Maple Street.
Nov. 30 at 10:24 p.m., another dog was reportedly running at large on Mountain Road.
Nov. 30 at 10:35 p.m., Dustin A. Mott, 30, of Morrisville was arrested for driving under the influence on Main Street with a BAC of 0.143.
Dec. 1 at 12:53 a.m., police mediated a domestic dispute on Sylvan Woods Drive.
Dec. 1 at 8:15 a.m., a two-car crash resulted in no injuries on Mountain Road.
Dec. 1 at 9:50 a.m., a credit card received in the mail by a Raven Hill Road resident was labeled attempted fraud.
Dec. 1 at 10:10 a.m., a single car crashed on Robinson Springs Road and it’s unclear if the driver suffered any injuries.
Dec. 1 at 3:47 p.m., a vehicle was seen moving erratically on Pucker Street.
Dec. 1 at 5:39 p.m., police arrived at the scene of a reported assault on Maple Street to find the subject having a panic attack and the police mediated between the two parties.
Dec. 1 at 5:53 p.m., Nicolaus Matzen, 34, of Melrose, N.Y., was arrested for driving under the influence on Waterbury Road.
Dec. 1 at 10:29 p.m., a vehicle collided with a deer on South Main Street.
Dec. 2 at 12:36 a.m., a fight reported on South Main Street turned out to just be someone slamming a door.
Dec. 2 at 7:31 a.m., Anthony Daisy, 32, of Winooski, was cited for possession of heroin on South Main Street.
Dec. 2 at 10:49 a.m., police assisted someone on Needle Leaf Lane with their personal safe.
Dec. 2 at 2:22 p.m., a suspicious incident that occurred on South Main Street is under investigation.
Dec. 2 at 7:36 p.m., Roy Serge, 27, of Quebec, was arrested for driving under the influence and unlawful mischief after damaging a police cruiser.
Dec. 3 at 9:28 a.m., a trespassing complaint on South Main Street is under investigation.
Dec. 3 at 12:11 p.m., an investigation into a report of a sick fox on Weeks Hill Road found the fox to be fine.
Dec. 3 at 2:04 p.m., police served papers for Orleans Family Court.
Dec. 3 at 9:09 p.m., a dispute over taxicab fare was brought to the police station.
Dec. 4 at 7:15 a.m., an orange glow was reported near Cemetery Road, but nothing suspicious was located.
Dec. 4 at 8:49 a.m., a vehicle was struck in a driveway on Sylvan Woods Drive.
Dec. 4 at 10:32 a.m., police attempted to locate someone on South Main Street, but they didn’t find them.
Dec. 4 at 4:07 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Pucker Street, but not found.
Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m., paperwork for the Lamoille County Superior Court was served on Sylvan Woods Drive.
Dec. 4 at 7:34 p.m., a woman reported to be walking in the middle of South Main Street was not located.
Dec. 4 at 11:31 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly disabled on Mountain Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.