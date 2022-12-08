Total reported incidents: 74
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 10
Warnings: 3
Nov. 27 at 7:15 a.m., no one was seriously injured in a car crash on Worcester Road.
Nov. 27 at 10:09 a.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with traffic at a vehicle collision on Laporte Road in Morristown.
Nov. 27 at 11:30 p.m., a welfare check conducted by police at a South Main Street residence found that its subject required no assistance.
Nov. 27 at 11:41 p.m., police responded after a woman refused to leave a Maple Street property when asked.
Nov. 28 at 7:00 a.m., a turkey was struck by a car on Mountain Road.
Nov. 28 at 7:18 a.m., a caller complained about an erratic driver tailgating them on Mountain Road.
Nov. 28 at 2:51 p.m., police performed a welfare check on a man who had walked away from his South Marshall Road residence. Police located the man and determined that he required no assistance.
Nov. 28 at 8:41 p.m., police checked on the bus barn on Moscow Road due to the lights being on in the building and a suspicious vehicle parked nearby, but everything appeared to be normal upon their investigation.
Nov. 29 at 6:43 a.m., police fielded a phone call at their South Main Street headquarters regarding possible drug manufacturing in Montpelier, which they subsequently passed on to the Montpelier police.
Nov. 29 at 6:50 a.m., a deer was struck by a vehicle and killed on Waterbury Road.
Nov. 29 at 11:22 a.m., police fielded a records request from Connecticut Probation and Parole at their South Main Street headquarters.
Nov. 29 at 1:09 p.m., a person had allegedly passed out behind the wheel of their vehicle on South Main Street but had departed prior to police arrival.
Nov. 29 at 6:38 p.m., a South Main Street resident complained about phone harassment.
Nov. 30 at 6:26 a.m., some horses got out of their enclosure on Upper Hollow Road.
Dec. 1 at 11:19 a.m., a two-car collision on Mountain Road resulted in no serious injuries to the drivers.
Dec. 1 at 6:32 p.m., a person parked on Main Street alerted police that they had lost their keys and wouldn’t be able to move their vehicle until the next morning.
Dec. 2 at 9:33 a.m., a bike was possibly obtained fraudulently after it was purchased from Ranch Camp on Mountain Road but payment from the buyer was stopped for an unknown reason.
Dec. 2 at 11:53 a.m., a person reached out to police at their South Main Street headquarters concerning a problem they were having with getting their mail forwarded. Police directed this person to reach out to the local post office.
Dec. 2 at 1:01 p.m., police helped sort out a miscommunication regarding trash services at the transfer station on Dump Road.
Dec. 2 at 3:38 p.m., police conducted foot patrol and assisted with crossing pedestrians for the traditional Christmas event on Main Street.
Dec. 2 at 6:57 p.m., a person yelling at passing vehicles and people on South Main Street had left the scene prior to police arrival.
Dec. 2 at 8:26 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Mountain Road but police never caught up with them.
Dec. 3 at 10:57 a.m., police once again conducted foot patrol and assisted with crossing pedestrians for the traditional Christmas event on Main Street.
Dec. 3 at 11:46 a.m., police found no sign of emergency after conducting a welfare check on Mountain Road.
Dec. 3 at 8:50 p.m., a drunk person refused to leave Doc Ponds after causing a scene.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
