Total reported incidents: 72
Arrests: 1
Traffic warnings issued: 1
Nov. 22 at 11:23 a.m., police checked on the welfare of a person at a home about 4 miles up Mountain Road, and found the person was doing fine.
Nov. 22 at 12:04 p.m., someone thought a dog they saw on Moss Glen Falls Road looked malnourished.
Nov. 22 at 1:05 p.m., further up the road, near McCall Pasture, a caller had questions about when a dog is required to be leashed.
Nov. 22 at 1:37 p.m., sticking to this Brownsville neck of the woods, police dealt with a juvenile problem.
Nov. 22 at 4:26 p.m., a vehicle driving along Route 100 south of town was not staying in its lane, a caller reported, but police were unable to track down the driver.
Nov. 22 at 4:36 p.m., someone within a hundred feet of the police department called 911, but hung up, later saying it was unintentional.
Nov. 22 at 6:56 p.m., another car was not staying in its lane on Route 100 south of town, albeit doing so slowly. Still, no such vehicle was located.
Nov. 23 at 2:12 a.m., despite the hour when police calls are seldom good news, the 911 call was a mistake, police say.
Nov. 23 at 11:01 a.m., police are investigating a fraudulent check passed at The Bench restaurant, in the amount of $63.80.
Nov. 23 at 11:59 a.m., another false check was written, this one at the Maplefields convenience store, for $43.90. Police are investigating.
Nov. 23 at 2:46 p.m., a suspicious vehicle spotted on Alpine View Road was gone when police arrived.
Nov. 23 at 3:10 p.m., a caller reported seeing a possibly impaired driver on South Main Street, but police found no one and no car matching the description.
Nov. 23 at 4:03 p.m., police lent assistance in a custodial dispute.
Nov. 24 at 7:42 a.m., a person was seen stopping his truck near the intersection of Mountain Road and Meadow Lane and walking into the woods with a rifle. It was rifle season, but police checked the area, finding nothing amiss.
Nov. 24 at 8:58 a.m., a caller just south of the village called to report a stolen or lost license plate.
Nov. 24 at 9:18 a.m., another bogus check was cashed at the Maplefields, this one for $37.21.
Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m., a checkbook was reported stolen from a place just off Mountain Road.
Nov. 24 at 11:55 a.m., police spoke with someone about a possible mental health situation that led to suspicious activity.
Nov. 24 at 4:41 p.m., a person at the Golden Eagle Resort thinks someone let the air out of their vehicle’s tires.
Nov. 25 at 6:23 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-car crash on Route 100 near the Thomas Lane intersection. In fact, nothing was reported from one of the drivers, who ditched the scene after the crash.
Nov. 25 at 6:41 a.m., police helped a driver in the village get a tow truck for their disabled vehicle.
Nov. 25 at 9:47 a.m., a person told police they received a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service.
Nov. 25 at 12:55 p.m., police arrested Hussein Mubarak, 20, of Burlington, on an active warrant out of Chittenden County.
Nov. 25 at 4:07 p.m., someone left a bag on the side of the road in Stowe Hollow.
Nov. 25 at 4:55 p.m., a person dropped a dime on a neighbor thought to be flouting COVID-19 guidelines.
Nov. 25 at 6:24 p.m., a person agreed to leave a Maple Street home following an argument there.
Nov. 25 at 7:34 and 8:09 p.m., police fielded a pair of welfare checks at different locations, and reported no problems at either.
Nov. 25 at 8:16 p.m., following an argument at a place on Hillcrest Road, police took an intoxicated arguer into protective custody and drove them to Copley Hospital to detox.
Nov. 26 at 1:55 a.m., following an argument at the Golden Eagle, police allowed an intoxicated woman to be turned over to her less rowdy friends.
Nov. 26 at 9:15 a.m., a property owner saw strange footprints around the house but didn’t see any sign of a break-in or theft.
Nov. 26 at 1:29 p.m., a village resident received a suspicious phone call regarding their bank.
Nov. 27 at 2:07 a.m., a vehicle was parked for a suspiciously long time on the side of Little River Farm Road.
Nov. 27 at 10:15 a.m., a person reported seeing someone in the woods on West Hill with a flashlight the night before.
Nov. 27 at 11:35 a.m., on Route 100, police tailed a driver reported to be driving erratically, but the driver kept it straight the whole time police were observing.
Nov. 27 at 12:56 p.m., there was something suspicious about a person walking along Route 100 toward Waterbury.
Nov. 27 at 1:04 p.m., a Jolley’s convenience store employee reported someone stole a soda and some snacks.
Nov. 27 at 2:13 p.m., a village resident received a suspicious-looking piece of mail.
Nov. 27 at 2:14 p.m., the two men reported by Stowe Mountain Resort to be sitting in a groomer were warned not to do that.
Nov. 27 at 6:36 p.m., police investigated a possible sexual assault, but had no further information.
Nov. 27 at 9:42 p.m., a car hit a deer, but the vehicle wasn’t damaged as much as the animal.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.