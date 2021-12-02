Total reported incidents: 41
Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets: 20
Warnings: 15
Nov. 21 at 6:53 a.m., Shasta McLean, 33, of Eden was arrested on a warrant on Mountain Road for violating the conditions of her release.
Nov. 21 at 1:49 p.m., a person was seen walking in the road on Pucker Street.
Nov. 21 at 2:02 p.m., a Gulch Road resident reported hunters on their property. Police spoke to the hunters, who needed proper directions.
Nov. 21 at 4:01 p.m., Sumner Jay Goodell, 27, of Barre was arrested for identity theft, credit fraud and petit larceny from a motor vehicle.
Nov. 21 at 6:44 p.m., someone on Farrell Farm Lane was looking for assistance moving out of a house.
Nov. 22 at 8:27 a.m., graffiti was discovered on the Stowe Free Library building.
Nov. 22 at 10:14 a.m., a vehicle was driving erratically on Waterbury Road, but police did not locate the vehicle.
Nov. 22 at 11:55 a.m., a woman walking and reportedly acting strangely near Edson Hill Road was found to be fine by police.
Nov. 22 at 3:00 p.m., another person was seen walking in Barrows Road, but police didn’t find anyone.
Nov. 22 at 5:08 p.m., two more people were seen walking on Pucker Street in dark clothing, but again police found nothing.
Nov. 22 at 8:49 p.m., a vehicle was parked in a Brush Hill Road driveway where it shouldn’t have been, and the owners of the vehicle agreed to remove it.
Nov. 23 at 9:16 a.m., a car hit a deer on Pucker Street.
Nov. 23 at 9:38 a.m., another car hit the same deer on Pucker Street.
Nov. 23 at 1:31 p.m., vehicle damage from a collision was reported on South Main Street.
Nov. 23 at 2:40 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Morristown Police.
Nov. 23 at 5:31 p.m., yet another car hit a deer, this time on Barrows Road.
Nov. 23 at 10:05 p.m., Travis Ward, 24, of Johnson, was cited for driving with a criminally suspended license and violating his release conditions.
Nov. 24 at 11:20 a.m., there was a verbal dispute violating the spirit of the Stowe Quiet Path.
Nov. 24 at 3:14 p.m., a driver nearly collided with oncoming vehicles on Big Spruce Road, but luckily did not. Police did not locate the driver.
Nov. 24 at 4:39 p.m., police found a bicycle abandoned on the Stowe Recreation Path.
Nov. 24 at 6:43 p.m., a loud vehicle was reportedly driving around town on Route 100.
Nov. 24 at 11:34 p.m., a possible assault occurred at Alfie’s Wild Ride on Mountain Road. The incident is still under investigation.
Nov. 25 at 2:48 a.m., a domestic incident was reported on Cape Cod Road.
Nov. 25 at 9:22 a.m., a vehicle reported in the driveway of a Taber Ridge Road residence turned out to be someone the owner knew.
Nov. 25 at 3:14 p.m., Omar A. Correa, 31, of Stowe was arrested for domestic assault.
Nov. 26 at 8:55 a.m., a homeowner on Wildewood Lane reported someone walking around their property.
Nov. 26 at 11:30 a.m., a bag of trash reported in Waterbury Road was not located by police.
Nov. 26 at 7:10 p.m., a welfare check on Cape Cod Lane found its subject to be fine.
Nov. 26 at 3:00 p.m., a vehicle flashing red lights was reported on Mountain Road.
Nov. 26 at 3:23 p.m., a vehicle damaged property in a collision on Mountain Road and then fled the scene.
Nov. 26 at 5:03 p.m., a credit card was found and turned into the police station.
Nov. 26 at 5:33 p.m., a vehicle slid off the road on Mountain Road.
Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m., a vehicle slid on Mountain Road and then got stuck.
Nov. 26 at 8:31 p.m., a single-vehicle collision occurred on Edson Hill Road.
Nov. 27 at 9:09 a.m., a child got locked in a bathroom on Mountain Road but was able to escape before police arrived.
Nov. 27 at 9:50 a.m., a man stumbling around Main Street was determined to be fine by police.
Nov. 27 at 12:44 p.m., a plow pushed snow up and blocked a driveway on Fox Hill Road.
Nov. 27 at 6:11 p.m., a man and a child wrapped in a blanket were seen on a South Main Street sidewalk, but police could not find them.
Nov. 27 at 7:16 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Sylvan Woods Drive.
Nov. 27 at 7:36 p.m., police dealt with a verbal argument at the Golden Eagle Resort.
Nov. 27 at 10:53 p.m., a verbal dispute occurred at Stowe Mountain Resort over an unpaid bill.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
