Total reported incidents: 98
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 41
Warnings: 30
Nov. 20 at 7:53 a.m., a vehicle slid off of Mountain Road.
Nov. 20 at 9:39 a.m., police assisted a driver with vehicle problems on West Hill Road.
Nov. 20 at 12:16 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Trapp Hill Road.
Nov. 20 at 3:57 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Randolph Road resulting in minor injury to the driver.
Nov. 20 at 7:04 p.m., police responded to a mental-health incident on Sky Acres Drive.
Nov. 20 at 10:19 p.m., a person refused to leave Topnotch Resort.
Nov. 21 at 7:29 a.m., a vehicle parked on Notchbrook Road hindered snow removal efforts.
Nov. 21 at 9:28 a.m., a caller reported a possible drunk driver on Pucker Street.
Nov. 21 at 1:43 p.m., a vehicle collision on Maple Street resulted only in property damage.
Nov. 21 at 4:07 p.m., a New York driver’s license was found on Mountain Road.
Nov. 21 at 8:52 p.m., a Mountain Road resident reported phone harassment from an unknown number.
Nov. 21 at 9:51 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Magoon Pasture Lane but police didn’t locate the driver.
Nov. 22 at 6:07 a.m., a welfare check at the Golden Eagle Resort off Mountain Road found its subject in good condition.
Nov. 22 at 8:44 a.m., a vehicle collision on Cottage Club Road resulted in no injury to the drivers involved.
Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m., a caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver on Mountain Road.
Nov. 22 at 4:20 p.m., a wallet was lost on Mountain Road.
Nov. 22 at 8:38 p.m., police never caught up with an erratic driver reported on Cape Cod Road.
Nov. 23 at 9:30 a.m., an erratic driver on Pucker Street admitted to police that they had been distracted by their cellphone and children horsing around in the back seat.
Nov. 23 at 10:23 a.m., police intervened in a dispute between Holmes Lane residents.
Nov. 23 at 1:50 p.m., a suspicious person traipsing around a Moscow Road property had fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Nov. 23 at 4:54 p.m., court paperwork was served on Holmes Lane.
Nov. 23 at 11:05 p.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with an incident on Laporte Road in Morristown.
Nov. 24 at 11:50 a.m., a bike found on the Stowe Recreation Path was turned in at the police station.
Nov. 24 at 4:13 p.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with an incident on First Street in Morristown.
Nov. 24 at 4:15 p.m. police responded to a mental-health incident on South Main Street.
Nov. 25 at 4:41 p.m., a two-vehicle collision on Main Street resulted in no serious injury to either driver.
Nov. 24 at 5:04 p.m., a suspicious vehicle parked at a Sky Acres Drive residence was gone by the time police arrived.
Nov. 25 at 8:52 p.m., a tree had fallen on Mountain Road.
Nov. 26 at 9:50 a.m., a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot at Stowe Mountain Resort.
Nov. 26 at 9:59 a.m., a driver kept trying to aggressively pass another driver on Mountain Road, but police never managed to locate said driver.
Nov. 26 at 8:33 p.m., the Stowe Fire Department responded when an elevator got stuck at Stowe Mountain Resort.
