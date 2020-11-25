Total reported incidents: 67
Arrests: 1
Civil tickets, 2; warnings, 2
Nov. 15 at 3:04 p.m., a person was asked to leave a Mountain Road business after yelling at people to put a mask on.
Nov. 15 at 5:23 p.m., the answer, my friend, is the traffic barrels set up at the elementary school were blown over in the wind.
Nov. 15 at 7:02 p.m., the driver of a vehicle that crashed at that sharp corner on Nebraska Valley Road near Cottonbrook Road wasn’t injured, but was issued a warning for driving too fast for road conditions.
Nov. 16 at 9:16 a.m., police pulled over Chad Foss, 43, of Stowe, on Route 100 and arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. The night was just beginning for Foss; Morristown police later arrested for driving a car without the owner’s permission.
Nov. 16 at 3:34 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Route 100 near the Morristown/Stowe town line, and vehicular damage was minimal.
Nov. 16 at 4:47 p.m., police helped a caller who was experiencing suspicious online activity while updating a passport.
Nov. 16 at 5:38 p.m., police took an intoxicated woman on Cottage Club Road into protective custody and drove her to a detox facility.
Nov. 17 at 11:53 a.m., police deemed an issue regarding the moving of outdoor furniture in the Baggy Knees center a civil matter, not a criminal one.
Nov. 17 at 6:16 p.m., deer v. car on Mountain Road, near the base of Cady Hill Forest.
Nov. 18 at 7:40 a.m., police fielded a call about a vehicle that was illegally passing others on Randolph Road, near Moss Glen Falls Road.
Nov. 18 at 8:44 a.m., a car slid off the side of Nebraska Valley Road near Sugar Bush Lane, and police helped the uninjured driver get back on the road.
Nov. 18 at 3:55 p.m., a car was … driving … too … slow … on Route 100, a caller said.
Nov. 19 at 8:26 a.m., a vehicle hit a mailbox on West Hill Road but the driver didn’t stick around to ‘fess up.
Nov. 19 at 9:52 a.m., a car was egged on Thomas Lane, but appeared undamaged by the yolking.
Nov. 19 at 10:05 a.m., someone complained about a vehicle illegally passing a school bus on Mountain Road.
Nov. 19 at 4:25 p.m., a person inquiring about school attendance, or lack thereof, was advised to direct such issues to the school.
Nov. 19 at 9:06 p.m., a person’s inebriation was witnessed on Hill Crest Road.
Nov. 20 at 12:28 p.m., a man got mad and left a Mountain Road store after he was asked to wear a mask inside that store.
Nov. 20 at 4:08 p.m., dogs were in the road in Stowe Hollow.
Nov. 21 at 10:54 a.m., police fielded questions in a custody dispute on Stagecoach Road.
Nov. 21 at 5:07 p.m., there was some discord over the price expected on a load of firewood.
Nov. 21 at 9:24 p.m., a resident of a neighborhood near the Waterbury town line reported receiving threatening messages.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
