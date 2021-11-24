Total reported incidents: 38
Arrests: 44
Traffic tickets: 17
Warnings: 15
Nov. 14 at 8:01 a.m., a homeowner on Covered Bridge Road reported a vehicle in their driveway that quickly left when spotted.
Nov. 14 at 10:12 a.m., someone slashed a vehicle’s tires at the polo fields on West Hill Road.
Nov. 14 at 11:00 a.m., Theodore Smith Farnham, 35, of Stowe was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Nov. 14 at 11:01 a.m., police mediated a landlord-tenant matter on South Main Street.
Nov. 14 at 4:47 p.m., a report of a fight on South Main Street ended up being a tree cutting in actuality.
Nov. 15 at 7:28 a.m., a vehicle involved in a collision on Luce Hill Road reported damage after leaving the scene.
Nov. 15 at 11:12 a.m., traffic signs were moved on Barrows Road.
Nov. 15 at 2:06 p.m., a person was found dumping illegally on a Brush Hill Road property.
Nov. 15 at 2:56 p.m., vehicle damage from a collision was reported on Mountain Road.
Nov. 15 at 8:43 p.m., Crystal L Peacock, 21, of Newport, New Hampshire, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
Nov. 16 at 8:12 a.m., a possible break-in on Cottage Club Road was found to be nothing.
Nov. 16 at 12:41 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Morristown Police at Northgate Plaza in Morrisville.
Nov. 16 at 5:22 p.m., a backpack was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Mountain Road.
Nov. 16 at 7:01 p.m., noises were reported in a Moscow Road basement, but police didn’t find anything.
Nov. 17 at 2:53 p.m., someone was driving on the recreation fields on Weeks Hill Road and causing damage.
Nov. 17 at 7:10 p.m., a vehicle was driving erratically on Route 100, but not located by police.
Nov. 18 at 7:21 a.m., a purse was lost on Main Street.
Nov. 18 at 8:45 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Mountain Road.
Nov. 18 at 9:09 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on South Main Street.
Nov. 18 at 9:18 a.m., a stolen credit card was used fraudulently on Mountain Road.
Nov. 18 at 9:54 a.m., traffic signs were moved.
Nov. 18 at 3:57 p.m., Stowe Police assisted the Stowe Fire Department in an inspection on South Main Street.
Nov. 18 at 5:08 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Maple Street.
Nov. 18 at 7:16 p.m., a person was stuck in an elevator at Stowe Mountain Resort and the Stowe Fire Department responded.
Nov. 18 at 9:51 p.m., police responded to a dispute over property on Mountain Road and ruled it a civil matter.
Nov. 18 at 10:30 p.m., police responded to a possible mental health incident on South Main Street.
Nov. 19 at 6:58 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Mountain Road.
Nov. 19 at 10:05 a.m., police returned found property on South Main Street.
Nov. 19 at 11:21 a.m., a tow truck was reported blocking the road on Pucker Street, but was gone upon police arrival.
Nov. 19 at 12:37 p.m., court subpoenas were served on South Main Street.
Nov. 19 at 1:00 p.m., a possible trespass violation was committed on South Main Street.
Nov. 19 at 2:52 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Maple Street.
Nov. 19 at 4 p.m., a Pucker Street dog was complained about and its owner warned.
Nov. 19 at 5:28 p.m., a dog was stolen on South Main Street and the police deemed it a civil matter.
Nov. 19 at 11:28 p.m., Theodore Smith Farnham, 35, of Stowe was arrested again for unlawful trespass.
Nov. 20 at 12:15 a.m., a temporary stalking order was served on South Main Street.
Nov. 20 at 1:36 a.m., Sivan A. Mesner, 35, of Stowe was arrested for driving under the influence, his first offense, with a BAC of 0.091.
Nov. 20 at 10:23 a.m., a two-vehicle collision on Main Street resulted in no injuries.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
