Total reported incidents: 82
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 13
Warnings: 11
Nov. 13 at 12:40 a.m., a vehicle stuck on Cemetery Road required towing back to the roadway.
Nov. 13 at 2:12 a.m., police assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department with a drug evaluation test at the police station.
Nov. 13 at 1:00 p.m., someone on North Hollow Road alleged a hunter pointed a gun at someone while hunting and went onto private property, but police found that nothing had occurred and no gun was pointed at anyone.
Nov. 13 at 9:44 p.m., someone couldn’t remember where their friend lived, but police succeeded in assisting the person by getting them to the right residence on Sunset Street.
Nov. 14 at 2:37 a.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Maple Street.
Nov. 14 at 8:23 a.m., police found a wallet on Main Street.
Nov. 14 at 8:35 a.m., a Brownsville Road resident complained about a loose dog.
Nov. 14 at 9:14 a.m., a parking lot vehicle collision on Mountain Road was reported.
Nov. 14 at 10:51 a.m., police assisted with traffic control on Main Street.
Nov. 14 at 2:12 p.m., police received a complaint about vehicles parking in a private lot on South Main Street.
Nov. 14 at 2:50 p.m., a civil dispute concerning a construction project on Grey Birch Road.
Nov. 14 at 4:29 p.m., police removed a roll of insulation that had fallen out of a truck and was obstructing Pucker Street.
Nov. 15 at 7:22 a.m., a Maple Street resident called with concerns about an internet scam.
Nov. 15 at 7:17 p.m., a Mountain Road resident called with concerns about the welfare of a homeless man.
Nov. 16 at 6:37 a.m., a report of a vehicle off the road on Wade Pasture Road turned out to be unfounded.
Nov. 16 at 8:28 a.m., a request to assist with traffic control on Randolph Road was canceled prior to police arrival.
Nov. 16 at 8:42 a.m., a parking lot vehicle collision was reported on Mountain Road.
Nov. 16 at 1:04 p.m., drug paraphernalia was found after some renters left a residence on Gold Brook Road and police helped dispose of the item.
Nov. 16 at 1:52 p.m., a truck that slid off of Gilchrist Road needed help getting out of a ditch.
Nov. 16 at 3:28 p.m., police performed a welfare check on a Golden Eagle Resort resident, who was fine.
Nov. 16 at 7:17 p.m., a dead deer was removed from Waterbury Road.
Nov. 17 at 12:21 p.m., an alleged theft of money from a Golden Eagle Resort resident is still being investigated by police.
Nov. 17 at 1:40 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Main Street with no injury to the drivers involved.
Nov. 17 at 4:14 p.m., a disabled vehicle required assistance on Mountain Road.
Nov. 17 at 4:51 p.m., another two-vehicle collision on Main Street resulted in no injury to the drivers involved.
Nov. 17 at 4:54 p.m., a vehicle went off the road on Route 108.
Nov. 17 at 7:35 p.m., a purse was lost on Mountain Road.
Nov. 18 at 4:54 p.m., home improvement fraud was reported on Meadow Lane and is still being investigated by police.
Nov. 18 at 9:52 p.m., a fight that broke out at Trapp Family Lodge on Trapp Hill Road ended with police ordering everyone involved to separate for the night.
Nov. 19 at 11:06 a.m., a car hit a deer on Mountain Road.
Nov. 19 at 2:51 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Waterbury Road.
Nov. 19 at 3:23 p.m., a theft from a store on Mountain Road is still being investigated by police.
Nov. 19 at 3:36 p.m., a person refused to either leave or pay for a room at the Little River Inn on South Main Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
