Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 162
Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets, 4; warnings, 24
Nov. 1 at 12:57 a.m., following an alleged assault at a Stowe inn, the person making the claims refused to cooperate with the investigation, so police stopped investigating.
Nov. 1 at 1:10 a.m., police put a distressed person in touch with mental health professionals.
Nov. 1 at 1:37 a.m., police served a temporary relief from abuse order on a person living off West Hill Road.
Nov. 1 at 2:06 a.m., police pulled over a car that was not staying in its lane on Route 100 near Sky Acres Lane and arrested the driver, Eli Smith, 32, of Waterbury, for driving under the influence and refusing to provide an evidentiary breath sample.
Nov. 1 at 11:05 a.m., the person who requested the relief order earlier in the morning said the prohibited person had left, so the order was no longer needed.
Nov. 1 at 8:17 p.m., police called unfounded the report of gun shots heard near Cliff Street.
Nov. 1 at 9:17 p.m., a man sleeping on the porch of the library told police he was getting out of the rain and didn’t need any other services, other than sleep. Police allowed him to stay there overnight.
Nov. 2 at 7:19 a.m., one of the two cars involved in a crash at the intersection of Barrows and Moscow roads left the scene.
Nov. 2 at 8:04 a.m., traffic snarled Mountain Road in the first big snowstorm of the fall, and police helped cars get turned around so the state could plow.
Nov. 2 at 9:19 a.m., a lone car crashed on Mountain Road near Pump House Hill.
Nov. 2 at 9:39 a.m., at the aforementioned home off West Hill Road, the aforementioned parties figured out a way to get the prohibited person their stuff back.
Nov. 2 at 9:43 a.m., another single-car crash, this one on Taber Hill Road, caused damage to the car, but not the driver.
Nov. 2 at 10:16 a.m., a car slid off Luce Hill Road, but the driver called back later to say the vehicle was out of the ditch.
Nov. 2 at 7:58 p.m., police helped a person in the village get mental health help.
Nov. 3 at 10:09 a.m., police served a temporary restraining order on a person at a Mountain Road inn, on behalf of the Addison County court.
Nov. 3 at 2:46 p.m., a car slid off the icy roads in the Robinson Springs neighborhood and hit a tree, but no one was injured.
Nov. 3 at 6:48 p.m., police arrested Shylo Bourdeau, 33, of Lowell, for driving after criminal license suspension.
Nov. 4 at 8:32 a.m., police removed a vehicle tire from the middle of Route 100.
Nov. 4 at 9:37 a.m., mental health professionals helped a person out in the Gold Brook neighborhood.
Nov. 4 at 12:36 p.m., police agreed to talk to a Stowe Hollow resident about their barking dogs.
Nov. 5 at 10:48 p.m., in lieu of a taxi service, police gave an intoxicated person a ride home from the village.
Nov. 6 at 9:32 a.m., a suspicious voicemail received by a village resident turned out to be from a wrong number.
Nov. 6 at 11:14 a.m., someone left some white Styrofoam in a parking lot and someone else had to dispose of it.
Nov. 6 at 12:42 a.m., a former tenant of a Mountain Road apartment allegedly made threats after being evicted.
Nov. 6 at 1:29 p.m., a village resident’s bank was contacted after the person noticed suspicious PayPal activity.
Nov. 6 at 2:22 p.m., a couple of poodles were seen running around the Weeks Hill parking lot near the recreation path, jumping on a car.
Nov. 6 at 3:36 p.m., police stopped a car that had been suspected of nearly running other cars off the road on Route 100, but didn’t take any action after talking with the driver.
Nov. 6 at 5:57 p.m., a group hiking Mount Mansfield took a wrong turn and, when they returned, didn’t know where their car was, so police were summoned and gave them a lift to their vehicle.
Nov. 6 at 9:34 p.m., a person reported driving over a piece of metal in the middle of Route 100 near the Stagecoach Road intersection, popping the car tire.
Nov. 6 at 11:05 p.m., police arrested Denroy Nedd, 30, of Burlington, for DUI and DLS, after pulling Nedd over on Mountain Road. Nedd registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.134 percent.
Nov. 7 at 1:51 a.m., another Mountain Road driver, Patrick Leclerc, 28, of Barre, was arrested for DUI. Police say Leclerc registered a 0.151 percent BAC.
Nov. 7 at 2:15 p.m., a Brownsville area resident said someone stole their mailbox.
Nov. 7 at 2:55 p.m., a vehicle was spotted blowing doughnuts in the parking lot of the Sun and Ski Inn, but was gone before police got there.
Nov. 7 at 10:31 p.m., a person was upset and making suicidal statements, but declined any assistance from EMS or mental health agencies.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.