Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets: 10
Warnings: 61
Total incidents: 148
May 9 at 9:10 a.m., an officer checked on the welfare of a Cambridge resident who turned out to be fine.
May 9 at 11:24 a.m., Stowe Police are conducting a burglary investigation at the Golden Eagle Resort.
May 9 at 11:48 a.m., an officer checked on the welfare of a resident on Maple Street who was found to be OK.
May 9 at 2:08 p.m., temporary construction lights on Pucker Street stopped working and were fixed.
May 9 at 10:01 p.m., a lost phone was returned to the owner.
May 10 at 8:37 a.m., someone reported a car driving erratically but officers were not able to make contact.
May 10 at 10:04 a.m., someone reported the theft of numerous trail maintenance tools from a residence on Stowe Hollow Road.
May 10 at 10:17 a.m., an aggressive dog was reported on the Toll Road.
May 10 at 2:38 p.m., Claudia Thurston, 43, of Stowe was cited for unlawful mischief.
May 10 at 5:08 p.m., police assisted in a juvenile incident on Partridge Hill Road.
May 10 at 7:42 p.m., a welfare check was requested but later cancelled.
May 11 at 11:35 a.m., Reace D. Baker, 22, of Johnson, was cited for unlawful mischief.
May 11 at 1:45 p.m., a threatening phone call was placed to the Stowe Middle Level, triggering a school lockdown which transitioned into a secure mode, according to police. This is under active investigation.
May 11 at 4:21 p.m., someone reported damage to their vehicle in the parking lot of Shaw’s on Maple Street, after the other vehicle had left the scene.
May 12 at 9:17 p.m., a suspicious person was located and turned out to be fine.
May 13 at 9:48 a.m., residents around Stonybrook Road disputed over building materials.
May 13 at 12:16 p.m., someone turned in a found iPad.
May 13 at 12:38 p.m., police investigated a case of fraud involving a fake bill for service.
May 13 at 1:43 p.m., police responded to a juvenile incident on Arctic Lane.
May 13 at 2:36 p.m., two cars collided in a minor crash with no injuries on Pucker Street.
May 13 at 4:06 p.m., something fell off a car driving near Mountain and Edson Hill Road, causing a small amount of damage to the windshield of another car.
May 14 at 9:40 a.m., someone reported a lost diamond wedding ring.
May 14 at 2:23 p.m., police mediated with an employee that was terminated from Trapp Family Lodge.
May 14 at 2:27 p.m., someone called to report stop sign violations at the intersection of Cape Rod and Weeks Hill Roads, requesting more police patrol.
May 14 at 4:07 p.m., a suspicious person at Alpine Meadows Road was gone when officers arrived.
May 14 at 9:33 p.m., police looked into a reported assault on Mountain Road and determined it did not rise to that level.
May 14 at 9:44 p.m., someone at Laughing Moon Chocolates reported a bear sighting but the scruffy guy was gone by the time police arrived.
May 14 at 9:54 p.m., Kristy Jones, 44, of Waterville, was cited for driving under the influence.
May 14 at 10:43 p.m., officers broke up a party on Shaw Hill Road.
May 14 at 6:40 p.m., police are investigating the vandalization of a gas pump on South Main Street.
May 15 at 2:47 p.m., an “irate” customer at Amato’s was upset that the employee would not sell him cigarettes, as the woman he was with did not have proper ID.
May 15 at 6:49 p.m., someone reported noise coming from a large party near the intersection of Stowe Hollow and North Hollow Roads.
May 15 at 10:27 p.m., Christian Loesch, 20, of Stowe was cited for driving with a suspended license.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.