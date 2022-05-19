Total reported incidents: 37
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 33
Warnings: 27
May 8 at 4:12 a.m., a Stowe police officer conducted a foot patrol in the village.
May 8 at 12:49 p.m. a suspicious man was seen walking around the Birch Hill Road neighborhood, but no one was found.
May 8 at 1:27 p.m., Stowe Police assisted the Stowe Fire Department with a Dumpster fire on Hollow View Road.
May 8 at 4:48 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Morristown Police with a vehicle pursuit on Route 15, but the neighboring department ended up not needing help.
May 8 at 7:24 p.m., police received a request to check on a vehicle parked on Mountain Road, but nothing suspicious was found.
May 8 at 9:29 p.m., a 14-year-old white English Setter escaped from a Lower Tamarack Road residence.
May 9 at 7:55 a.m., a minor accident resulting in no injuries occurred on South Main Street, but one vehicle fled the scene anyway.
May 9 at 12:12 p.m., court paperwork from Washington County was served at the Golden Eagle Resort off of Mountain Road.
May 9 at 9:42 p.m., Colin Wiinikainen, 41, of Duxbury was arrested for driving under the influence, a first offense, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.148.
May 9 at 10:34 p.m., a man believed to be houseless was escorted from the Spruce Peak area of Stowe Mountain Resort on Mountain Road.
May 10 at 5:41 a.m., a vehicle was seen moving erratically on Waterbury Road. Officers were not in the immediate area and received no other reports about the matter.
May 10 at 1:39 a.m., syringe needles were found at the Maple fields on South Main Street.
May 10 at 10:12 p.m., a crash involving a single motorcycle was reported on Barrows Road.
May 10 at 12:46 p.m., police checked on a vehicle parked at the Maplefields on South Main Street after it had closed and found the driver had just pulled over to use their cellphone.
May 11 at 7:47 a.m., police moved the sign cart on Main Street.
May 11 at 7:49 a.m., police performed a vehicle identification number check at a Stowe Hollow Road residence.
May 11 at 1:02 p.m., police provided some education around firearm sales at the police station on South Main Street.
May 11 at 3:26 p.m., a bear blocking the entrance to a home on Sylvan Woods Drive was scared away.
May 12 at 5:47 a.m., a Nebraska Valley Road resident called police to complain about early morning construction sounds.
May 12 at 7:47 a.m., a welfare check found its subject to be fine.
May 12 at 12:33 p.m., a wallet was found in Stowe village.
May 12 at 2:44 p.m., Stowe Police assisted the Stowe Fire Department with a propane leak on Mountain Road.
May 12 at 2:49 p.m., debris was reported on Mansfield View Road.
May 12 at 2:59 p.m., a person acting up in the Maplefields on South Main Street was later ruled to be trespassing.
May 12 at 8:53 p.m., a flashing light was seen around a business, but police found nothing out of the ordinary.
May 12 at 9:22 p.m., two unknown people were reported in a Gilcrest Road driveway, but they moved along shortly after.
May 13 at 12:06 p.m., a dog was running at large on Worcester Loop.
May 13 at 4:27 p.m., an unknown person was seen entering a Meadow Lane property.
May 13 at 5:53 p.m., Stowe Police assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department with a drug recognition evaluation on Commonwealth Avenue in Hyde Park.
May 13 at 6:27 p.m., a minor collision resulting in no injuries occurred on Route 100.
May 13 at 6:58 p.m., two combative individuals were separated for the night on Wade Pasture Road.
May 14 at 12:20 a.m., police assisted the fire department with a fire on White Gates Lane.
May 14 at 11:17 a.m., a minor vehicle collision resulting in no injuries occurred on Mountain Road.
May 14 at 3:09 p.m., a found wallet found on South Main Street was returned to its owner.
May 14 at 8:00 p.m., a lost credit card was reported.
May 14 at 11:43 p.m., Joshua Young, 37, of Morristown, was arrested for driving under the influence on Stagecoach Road with a BAC of 0.108.
